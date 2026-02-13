حقق فريق الاتحاد فوزاً صعباً على ضيفه الفيحاء بهدفين لهدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 22 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء سيطرة اتحادية وسط تحفظ دفاعي لفريق الفيحاء، وكاد لاعب الاتحاد عبدالعزيز البيشي أن يزور الشباك بعد تسديدة أرضية ولكنها مرت بجوار القائم ومن ثم سدد كرة أخرى ولكنها اعتلت العارضة، ومن ركلة زاوية نفذها محمدو دومبيا تمكن يوسف النصيري من ترجمتها برأسه لهدف اتحادي أول (د: 35)، وفي الشوط الثاني نشط أداء فريق الفيحاء ومن كرة عرضية عالية من ياسين بنزيه ارتقى لها فاشون ساكالا ولعبها برأسه في المرمى كهدف تعادل للفيحاء (د: 55)، وفي الدقائق الأخيرة من عمر اللقاء ومن هجمة منظمة لعب أحمد الغامدي كرة عرضية ارتطمت بدفاع الفيحاء لتصل للاعب حسن كادش الذي سددها قوية وتسكن الشباك هدفاً ثانياً للاتحاد (د: 83)، وبعد 5 دقائق (بدل ضائع) أعلن الحكم عبدالله الشهري نهاية اللقاء بفوز الاتحاد بهدفين لهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الاتحاد فوزه الـ11 ويصل للنقطة 37، ويتقدم للمركز السادس، فيما تلقى الفيحاء الخسارة العاشرة وتجمد رصيده عند 23 نقطة في المركز الـ12.