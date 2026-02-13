The Al-Ittihad team achieved a hard-fought victory over their guest Al-Fayha with a score of two goals to one in the match held at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 22nd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



The match witnessed a dominant performance from Al-Ittihad amidst a defensive caution from Al-Fayha. Al-Ittihad player Abdulaziz Al-Bishi nearly found the net with a ground shot that went just past the post, and then he took another shot that went over the crossbar. From a corner taken by Mohamedou Dombia, Youssef En-Nesyri managed to convert it with his head into the first goal for Al-Ittihad (D: 35). In the second half, Al-Fayha's performance improved, and from a high cross by Yassine Benzia, Fashion Sakala rose to head it into the net, equalizing for Al-Fayha (D: 55). In the final minutes of the match, during an organized attack, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi delivered a cross that deflected off Al-Fayha's defense, reaching player Hassan Kach who struck it powerfully into the net for Al-Ittihad's second goal (D: 83). After 5 minutes of stoppage time, referee Abdullah Al-Shahrani announced the end of the match with Al-Ittihad winning two goals to one.



With this result, Al-Ittihad secures their 11th victory, reaching 37 points and advancing to sixth place, while Al-Fayha suffers their tenth loss, remaining at 23 points in twelfth place.