حقق فريق الاتحاد فوزاً صعباً على ضيفه الفيحاء بهدفين لهدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 22 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء سيطرة اتحادية وسط تحفظ دفاعي لفريق الفيحاء، وكاد لاعب الاتحاد عبدالعزيز البيشي أن يزور الشباك بعد تسديدة أرضية ولكنها مرت بجوار القائم ومن ثم سدد كرة أخرى ولكنها اعتلت العارضة، ومن ركلة زاوية نفذها محمدو دومبيا تمكن يوسف النصيري من ترجمتها برأسه لهدف اتحادي أول (د: 35)، وفي الشوط الثاني نشط أداء فريق الفيحاء ومن كرة عرضية عالية من ياسين بنزيه ارتقى لها فاشون ساكالا ولعبها برأسه في المرمى كهدف تعادل للفيحاء (د: 55)، وفي الدقائق الأخيرة من عمر اللقاء ومن هجمة منظمة لعب أحمد الغامدي كرة عرضية ارتطمت بدفاع الفيحاء لتصل للاعب حسن كادش الذي سددها قوية وتسكن الشباك هدفاً ثانياً للاتحاد (د: 83)، وبعد 5 دقائق (بدل ضائع) أعلن الحكم عبدالله الشهري نهاية اللقاء بفوز الاتحاد بهدفين لهدف.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الاتحاد فوزه الـ11 ويصل للنقطة 37، ويتقدم للمركز السادس، فيما تلقى الفيحاء الخسارة العاشرة وتجمد رصيده عند 23 نقطة في المركز الـ12.
The Al-Ittihad team achieved a hard-fought victory over their guest Al-Fayha with a score of two goals to one in the match held at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 22nd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
The match witnessed a dominant performance from Al-Ittihad amidst a defensive caution from Al-Fayha. Al-Ittihad player Abdulaziz Al-Bishi nearly found the net with a ground shot that went just past the post, and then he took another shot that went over the crossbar. From a corner taken by Mohamedou Dombia, Youssef En-Nesyri managed to convert it with his head into the first goal for Al-Ittihad (D: 35). In the second half, Al-Fayha's performance improved, and from a high cross by Yassine Benzia, Fashion Sakala rose to head it into the net, equalizing for Al-Fayha (D: 55). In the final minutes of the match, during an organized attack, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi delivered a cross that deflected off Al-Fayha's defense, reaching player Hassan Kach who struck it powerfully into the net for Al-Ittihad's second goal (D: 83). After 5 minutes of stoppage time, referee Abdullah Al-Shahrani announced the end of the match with Al-Ittihad winning two goals to one.
With this result, Al-Ittihad secures their 11th victory, reaching 37 points and advancing to sixth place, while Al-Fayha suffers their tenth loss, remaining at 23 points in twelfth place.