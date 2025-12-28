يشهد دوري الدرجة الأولى للمحترفين تنافساً متصاعداً مع استمرار الجولات، في ظل صراع محتدم على الصدارة ومراكز المقدمة سعياً نحو تحقيق حلم الصعود.


وأوفت الجولة الـ13 -التي اختتمت منافساتها يوم الجمعة- بوعودها، بعدما شهدت مواجهات قوية أحدثت تقلبات في جدول الترتيب، إذ واصل أبها تمسكه بالصدارة عقب فوزه على ضيفه الطائي بنتيجة (3-1)، ليرفع رصيده إلى (30) نقطة، محافظاً على فارق النقاط الثلاث عن أقرب ملاحقيه.


وتمكن الدرعية من خطف مركز الوصافة بعد فوزه على مضيفه الرائد بنتيجة (3-2)، مستفيداً من تعثر العُلا الذي تعادل مع الجبلين (2-2)، ليتراجع العُلا إلى المركز الرابع برصيد (26) نقطة، بفارق نقطة واحدة عن الدرعية والعروبة صاحبَي المركزين الثاني والثالث برصيد (27) نقطة لكل منهما، مع أفضلية تهديفية للدرعية.


ويزداد صراع الهدافين شراسة جولة بعد أخرى، إذ يتصدر لاعب أبها سيلا سو قائمة الهدافين برصيد (14) هدفاً، يليه نوانكو سيمون لاعب العروبة بـ(12) هدفاً، ثم كل من جايتان لابورد لاعب الدرعية وإيفتيميس كولوريس لاعب العُلا برصيد (11) هدفاً لكل منهما.


وعلى الصعيد الهجومي، حافظ أبها على موقعه أقوى هجوم بتسجيله (30) هدفاً، متقدماً بفارق هدف واحد عن العُلا الذي سجل (29) هدفاً، وحل الدرعية ثالثاً بـ(26) هدفاً.


وسجل أبها أعلى عدد من الانتصارات حتى الآن بتحقيقه 9 انتصارات، يليه كل من الدرعية والعروبة والبكيرية بـ8 انتصارات، ثم العُلا بـ7 انتصارات، ويبقى الفيصلي الفريق الوحيد الذي لم يتعرض للخسارة حتى الآن، مقابل كونه الأكثر تعادلاً في الدوري بتسجيله 8 تعادلات إلى جانب 4 انتصارات.