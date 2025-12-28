The first division professional league is witnessing an escalating competition as the rounds continue, amidst a fierce struggle for the top spot and leading positions in pursuit of the dream of promotion.



The 13th round - which concluded its matches on Friday - lived up to its promises, as it featured strong confrontations that caused fluctuations in the standings. Abha continued to hold onto the top position after defeating its guest Al-Tai with a score of (3-1), raising its points to (30), maintaining a three-point lead over its closest rival.



Al-Dhariyah managed to snatch the runner-up position after winning against its host Al-Raed with a score of (3-2), benefiting from the stumble of Al-Ula, which drew with Al-Jabalain (2-2), causing Al-Ula to drop to fourth place with (26) points, just one point behind Al-Dhariyah and Al-Orobah, who occupy the second and third positions with (27) points each, with Al-Dhariyah having a better goal difference.



The race for the top scorer is becoming fiercer round after round, with Abha's player Sila Su leading the scoring chart with (14) goals, followed by Nwankwo Simon from Al-Orobah with (12) goals, and both Gaetan Laborde from Al-Dhariyah and Iftimis Koloris from Al-Ula with (11) goals each.



On the offensive front, Abha maintained its position as the strongest attack by scoring (30) goals, leading by one goal over Al-Ula, which scored (29) goals, while Al-Dhariyah came in third with (26) goals.



Abha recorded the highest number of victories so far with 9 wins, followed by Al-Dhariyah, Al-Orobah, and Al-Bukayriyah with 8 wins each, then Al-Ula with 7 wins. Al-Faisaly remains the only team that has not suffered a loss so far, while it is also the most drawn team in the league, recording 8 draws alongside 4 wins.