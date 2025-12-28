يواصل النجم النصراوي جواو فيليكس تقديم واحد من أفضل مواسمه على الإطلاق على صعيد الأرقام الفردية، مؤكداً عودته القوية إلى الواجهة الهجومية مع ناديه الحالي، بعدما بات قريباً من تحطيم أبرز أرقامه التهديفية السابقة مع الأندية.


وسجل البرتغالي فيليكس أعلى عدد من أهدافه خلال موسم واحد في مسيرته مع الأندية خلال موسم 2018/2019، حين أحرز 20 هدفاً، وهو الرقم الذي يقترب من معادلته هذا الموسم بعدما وصل حتى الآن إلى 18 هدفاً، بفارق هدفين فقط عن أفضل حصيلة تهديفية حققها سابقاً.


ولم يقتصر تألق فيليكس على تسجيل الأهداف فحسب، بل امتد ليشمل صناعته للأهداف أيضاً، إذ كان موسم 2018/2019 شاهداً على أعلى مساهمة تهديفية له بـ 28 مساهمة ما بين تسجيل وصناعة، بينما بلغ هذا الموسم 23 مساهمة تهديفية، ليصبح على بعد 5 مساهمات فقط من معادلة أفضل أرقامه في هذا الجانب.


وتعكس هذه الأرقام التأثير الكبير الذي يقدمه اللاعب فيليكس داخل الملعب، سواء بتحركاته الذكية، أو قدرته على صناعة الفارق في الثلث الهجومي، ما يجعله أحد أبرز نجوم الموسم الحالي، ويؤكد أن ما يقدمه ليس مجرد تألق عابر، بل موسم يحمل ملامح التاريخ والاستثنائية في مسيرته الكروية.