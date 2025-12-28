The Al-Nasr star João Félix continues to deliver one of the best seasons of his career in terms of individual statistics, confirming his strong return to the attacking front with his current club, as he is close to breaking his most notable previous scoring records with clubs.



The Portuguese Félix scored the highest number of goals in a single season during his club career in the 2018/2019 season, when he netted 20 goals, a figure he is approaching equaling this season as he has reached 18 goals so far, just two goals shy of his best previous scoring tally.



Félix's brilliance is not limited to scoring goals alone; it also extends to his goal contributions, as the 2018/2019 season witnessed his highest goal contribution with 28 contributions between goals scored and assists, while this season he has achieved 23 goal contributions, putting him just 5 contributions away from matching his best figures in this aspect.



These numbers reflect the significant impact Félix has on the pitch, whether through his smart movements or his ability to make a difference in the attacking third, making him one of the standout stars of the current season, and confirming that what he is delivering is not just a fleeting brilliance, but a season that carries the hallmarks of history and exceptionalism in his football career.