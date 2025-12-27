The left-back of Al-Hilal, Theo Hernandez, has entered the list of players at risk of suspension after receiving his third yellow card in the match against Al-Khaleej in the last round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

On another note, Al-Hilal's coach, Simone Inzaghi, is working to prepare his team technically for the upcoming match against Al-Khulood (Wednesday) at 8:30 PM, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, as part of the twelfth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League. He is conducting football drills to establish the appropriate tactical style and finalize the starting lineup for the match against Al-Khulood.

Al-Hilal is currently in second place with 26 points from 10 matches played in the Roshn League.