دخل الظهير الأيسر في فريق الهلال ثيو هيرنانديز قائمة اللاعبين المهددين بالإيقاف، عقب حصوله على الإنذار الثالث في لقاء الخليج، في الجولة الماضية لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.

من جانب آخر، يسعى مدرب فريق الهلال سيموني إنزاغي لتجهيز فريقه فنياً لمواجهة الخلود (الأربعاء) الساعة 8:30 مساء، على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الثانية عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، ويجري مناورات كروية من أجل وضع الأسلوب الفني المناسب واعتماد التشكيلة الأساسية التي يخوض بها لقاء الخلود.

ويحتل فريق الهلال المركز الثاني برصيد 26 نقطة من 10 مباريات خاضها في دوري روشن.