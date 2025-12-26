تعادل منتخب أنغولا مع منتخب زيمبابوي (1-1) في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم ضمن منافسات بطولة كأس أمم أفريقيا لكرة القدم المقامة حاليًا في المغرب.


وبهذه النتيجة حصل المنتخبان على أول نقطة لهما في البطولة، حيث كان منتخب أنغولا قد خسر مباراته الأولى أمام جنوب أفريقيا (2-1)، فيما خسر منتخب زيمبابوي بالنتيجة نفسها أمام المنتخب المصري.