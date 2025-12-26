تعادل منتخب أنغولا مع منتخب زيمبابوي (1-1) في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم ضمن منافسات بطولة كأس أمم أفريقيا لكرة القدم المقامة حاليًا في المغرب.
وبهذه النتيجة حصل المنتخبان على أول نقطة لهما في البطولة، حيث كان منتخب أنغولا قد خسر مباراته الأولى أمام جنوب أفريقيا (2-1)، فيما خسر منتخب زيمبابوي بالنتيجة نفسها أمام المنتخب المصري.
The Angola national team drew with the Zimbabwe national team (1-1) in the match that took place today as part of the Africa Cup of Nations currently being held in Morocco.
With this result, both teams earned their first point in the tournament, as the Angola national team had lost its first match against South Africa (2-1), while the Zimbabwe national team lost by the same score to the Egyptian team.