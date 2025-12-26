قبل لقاء ضمك والقادسية والذي سيقام مساء غد (السبت)، ضمن مباريات الجولة العاشرة في دوري روشن السعودي، لا يزال فارس الجنوب يعاني فنياً ويقبع في المركز الـ16 في سلم ترتيب الدوري بعد مرور 9 جولات، خسر منها 4 مباريات، وتعادل في 5 وله فقط 5 نقاط أثارت جماهير ومحبي وعشاق النادي نتيجة المستويات المؤسفة التي وصل لها الفريق. «عكاظ»، التقت رياضيين مستائين، انتقدوا وطالبوا بالتغيير.


وجود خلل كبير


في البداية، قال حسن القبيسي إن ضمك يعاني كثيراً هذا الموسم حيث لم يجمع سوى 5 نقاط من 9 مباريات مما يدل بوضوح على وجود خلل كبير، ومن الجانب الفني لم يقدم الفريق ما يوحي بوجود عمل فني أو إداري حيث لم يكسب حتى الآن أي مباراة كما أن رد الفعل غائب عن اللاعبين في معظم المباريات. وأضاف: فترة التوقف كانت فرصة للتصحيح بحيث كان من الممكن جلب مدرب يستطيع تصحيح وضع الفريق النقطي، ولكن في الفترة الشتوية نطالب بجلب لاعبين مميزين يستطيعون إحداث الفرق، مطالباً محبي النادي بالالتفاف مع رئيس النادي والتعاون من أجل بقاء الفريق في دوري روشن لا سيما أن هذا الموسم هو آخر موسم للإدارة الحالية التي يجب أن ترحل بعد أن تترك عملا جيدا.


تذيل قائمة الترتيب!


فيما أوضح الناقد عبدالرحمن الشهري أن نادي ضمك إحدى الركائز الأساسية للرياضة في عسير، ووجوده في ذيل قائمة الترتيب يسيء لتاريخ النادي. وقال: «خاض الفريق 9 جولات في الدوري ولم يتمكن خلالها من تقديم ما ينتظره عشاقه في ظل تراجع مستويات اللاعبين وفقدانهم التكتيك المهاري داخل الملعب». وأضاف: «لا يزال محبو وجماهير النادي يطالبون بالمضي قدما في استقطاب لاعبين نوعيين يعيدون بوصلة الانتصارات لفارس الجنوب».


مستوى الفريق غير مرضٍ


أبدى الإعلامي سعيد آل هطلاء عدم رضاه على مستوى ضمك خلال الجولات السابقة، وقال: «لا يوجد في الفريق عناصر فعالة ومؤثرة، وكذلك عدم وجود مدرب يتعامل بشكل جيد مع المباريات وإعداد اللاعبين بشكل مناسب وتطوير الأداء الفني لديهم داخل الملعب». وتابع: «هناك مطالب جماهيرية بضرورة حل سريع من خلال استقالة الإدارة الحالية وإيجاد مدرب يقود المرحلة القادمة، وتحقيق انتصارات في كثير من المباريات لضمان بقاء الفريق في دوري روشن»، كاشفاً أنه لا يزال هناك متسع من الوقت لإنقاذ الفريق من الهبوط، مشددا على أن الحل يكمن في التعاقد مع مدرب قادر على انتشال الفريق وإعادة صياغة اللاعبين داخل الملعب.