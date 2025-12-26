Before the match between Damak and Al-Qadisiyah, which will take place tomorrow evening (Saturday) as part of the tenth round of the Roshen Saudi League, the Knight of the South continues to struggle technically, sitting in 16th place in the league standings after 9 rounds, having lost 4 matches and drawn 5, with only 5 points. This has raised concerns among the fans, supporters, and lovers of the club due to the disappointing levels the team has reached. "Okaz" met with disgruntled sports figures who criticized and called for change.



A significant flaw exists



Initially, Hassan Al-Qubaisi stated that Damak is suffering greatly this season, having only gathered 5 points from 9 matches, which clearly indicates a significant flaw. From a technical standpoint, the team has not shown any signs of effective work, as they have yet to win a match, and the players' reactions are absent in most games. He added: The break was an opportunity for correction, as it was possible to bring in a coach who could rectify the team's points situation. However, in the winter period, we demand the acquisition of outstanding players who can make a difference, urging the club's supporters to rally around the club president and cooperate to ensure the team's survival in the Roshen League, especially since this season is the last for the current administration, which should leave after having done a good job.



At the bottom of the standings!



Critic Abdulrahman Al-Shahri clarified that Damak Club is one of the essential pillars of sports in Asir, and its position at the bottom of the standings tarnishes the club's history. He said: "The team has played 9 rounds in the league and has not been able to deliver what its fans expect amid the declining levels of the players and their loss of tactical skills on the field." He added: "The club's fans are still demanding progress in attracting quality players who can steer the Knight of the South back to victories."



The team's level is unsatisfactory



Media figure Saeed Al-Hatlai expressed his dissatisfaction with Damak's level during the previous rounds, saying: "There are no effective and influential elements in the team, and there is also a lack of a coach who can manage the matches well and prepare the players appropriately while developing their technical performance on the field." He continued: "There are fan demands for a quick solution through the resignation of the current administration and finding a coach to lead the upcoming phase, achieving victories in many matches to ensure the team's survival in the Roshen League," revealing that there is still time to save the team from relegation, emphasizing that the solution lies in hiring a coach capable of lifting the team and reshaping the players on the field.