تأهل منتخب مصر لدور الـ(16) ببطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية لكرة القدم، بفوزه على نظيره جنوب أفريقيا (1- 0) في المباراة التي جمعتهما، مساء اليوم، على ملعب أدرار، في إطار الجولة الثانية للمجموعة الثانية في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية والمقامة في المغرب.


وبهذه النتيجة يُعد فوز المنتخب المصري الثاني، بعد تغلبه في الجولة الأولى على منتخب زيمبابوي (2 - 1)، ليرفع رصيده إلى (6) نقاط في صدارة المجموعة، ويتأهل لدور الـ(16) متصدرا للمجموعة، بينما بقي رصيد جنوب أفريقيا عند (3) نقاط في المركز الثاني.


وسيواجه منتخب مصر في الجولة الثالثة والأخيرة نظيره الأنجولي، بينما تلعب جنوب أفريقيا مع زيمبابوي وذلك يوم الإثنين القادم.