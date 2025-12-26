The Egyptian national team qualified for the Round of 16 in the Africa Cup of Nations, by defeating their South African counterpart (1-0) in the match held this evening at the Adrar Stadium, as part of the second round of Group B in the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco.



With this result, the Egyptian team's victory is their second, after defeating the Zimbabwean team in the first round (2-1), raising their points to (6) at the top of the group, and qualifying for the Round of 16 as group leaders, while South Africa's points remain at (3) in second place.



In the third and final round, the Egyptian team will face their Angolan counterpart, while South Africa will play against Zimbabwe next Monday.