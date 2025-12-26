تأهل منتخب مصر لدور الـ(16) ببطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية لكرة القدم، بفوزه على نظيره جنوب أفريقيا (1- 0) في المباراة التي جمعتهما، مساء اليوم، على ملعب أدرار، في إطار الجولة الثانية للمجموعة الثانية في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية والمقامة في المغرب.
وبهذه النتيجة يُعد فوز المنتخب المصري الثاني، بعد تغلبه في الجولة الأولى على منتخب زيمبابوي (2 - 1)، ليرفع رصيده إلى (6) نقاط في صدارة المجموعة، ويتأهل لدور الـ(16) متصدرا للمجموعة، بينما بقي رصيد جنوب أفريقيا عند (3) نقاط في المركز الثاني.
وسيواجه منتخب مصر في الجولة الثالثة والأخيرة نظيره الأنجولي، بينما تلعب جنوب أفريقيا مع زيمبابوي وذلك يوم الإثنين القادم.
The Egyptian national team qualified for the Round of 16 in the Africa Cup of Nations, by defeating their South African counterpart (1-0) in the match held this evening at the Adrar Stadium, as part of the second round of Group B in the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco.
With this result, the Egyptian team's victory is their second, after defeating the Zimbabwean team in the first round (2-1), raising their points to (6) at the top of the group, and qualifying for the Round of 16 as group leaders, while South Africa's points remain at (3) in second place.
In the third and final round, the Egyptian team will face their Angolan counterpart, while South Africa will play against Zimbabwe next Monday.