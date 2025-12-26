لغز عمره 15 عاماً.. ماذا قال رونالدو عن والدة نجله جونيور؟

The star of Al-Nassr, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, insisted on refusing to disclose the name and identity of the mother of his eldest son, "Junior".

Family Matter

Ronaldo stated, in comments reported by the French network "Foot Mercato," that he has not revealed this information and will not do so, emphasizing: "I owe no one any explanation," and confirming that this matter falls within his private family affairs.

The Al-Nassr captain added: "What matters most to me is the love and support my son receives. Junior does not just have a father, but an exceptional father, along with his grandmother and family support, and that is enough."

Ronaldo pointed out that many children grow up without one or both of their parents, affirming that this should not be viewed as a problem or a deficiency.

The Portuguese star confirmed his insistence on his right to privacy, calling on the public to respect this right, saying: "Knowing the identity of Junior's mother will not change anything in the lives of others."

Promise to Reveal at the Right Time

Ronaldo concluded his statements by affirming that he will reveal the truth to his son - who is 15 years old - one day, not in response to public pressure, but because he deserves to know at a time he sees fit.