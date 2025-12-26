أصر نجم نادي النصر، البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، على رفض الإفصاح عن اسم وهوية والدة ابنه الأكبر «جونيور».

شأن عائلي

وقال رونالدو، في تصريحات نقلتها شبكة «فوت ميركاتو» الفرنسية، إنه لم يكشف عن هذه المعلومة ولن يفعل، مشدداً بقوله: «لست مديناً لأحد بأي تفسير»، ومؤكداً أن الأمر يندرج ضمن شؤونه العائلية الخاصة.

وأضاف قائد النصر: «الأهم بالنسبة لي هو الحب والدعم الذي يتلقاه ابني، جونيور لا يمتلك أباً فحسب، بل أب استثنائي، إلى جانب وجود جدته ودعم العائلة، وهذا يكفي».

لغز عمره 15 عاماً.. ماذا قال رونالدو عن والدة نجله جونيور؟

وأشار رونالدو إلى أن العديد من الأطفال يكبرون دون وجود أحد والديهم أو كليهما، مؤكداً أن هذا الأمر لا ينبغي النظر إليه باعتباره مشكلة أو نقصاً.

وأكد النجم البرتغالي تمسكه بحقه في الخصوصية، داعياً الجمهور إلى احترام هذا الحق، قائلاً: «معرفة هوية والدة جونيور لن تغيّر شيئا في حياة الآخرين».

وعد بالكشف في الوقت المناسب

واختتم رونالدو تصريحاته بالتأكيد على أنه سيكشف الحقيقة لابنه - البالغ من العمر 15 عاماً - يوماً ما، ليس استجابة لضغط الجمهور، بل لأنه يستحق أن يعرف في الوقت الذي يراه مناسباً.