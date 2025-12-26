لغز عمره 15 عاماً.. ماذا قال رونالدو عن والدة نجله جونيور؟

أصر نجم نادي النصر، البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، على رفض الإفصاح عن اسم وهوية والدة ابنه الأكبر «جونيور».
شأن عائلي
وقال رونالدو، في تصريحات نقلتها شبكة «فوت ميركاتو» الفرنسية، إنه لم يكشف عن هذه المعلومة ولن يفعل، مشدداً بقوله: «لست مديناً لأحد بأي تفسير»، ومؤكداً أن الأمر يندرج ضمن شؤونه العائلية الخاصة.
وأضاف قائد النصر: «الأهم بالنسبة لي هو الحب والدعم الذي يتلقاه ابني، جونيور لا يمتلك أباً فحسب، بل أب استثنائي، إلى جانب وجود جدته ودعم العائلة، وهذا يكفي».
وأشار رونالدو إلى أن العديد من الأطفال يكبرون دون وجود أحد والديهم أو كليهما، مؤكداً أن هذا الأمر لا ينبغي النظر إليه باعتباره مشكلة أو نقصاً.
وأكد النجم البرتغالي تمسكه بحقه في الخصوصية، داعياً الجمهور إلى احترام هذا الحق، قائلاً: «معرفة هوية والدة جونيور لن تغيّر شيئا في حياة الآخرين».
وعد بالكشف في الوقت المناسب
واختتم رونالدو تصريحاته بالتأكيد على أنه سيكشف الحقيقة لابنه - البالغ من العمر 15 عاماً - يوماً ما، ليس استجابة لضغط الجمهور، بل لأنه يستحق أن يعرف في الوقت الذي يراه مناسباً.
The star of Al-Nassr, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, insisted on refusing to disclose the name and identity of the mother of his eldest son, "Junior".
Family Matter
Ronaldo stated, in comments reported by the French network "Foot Mercato," that he has not revealed this information and will not do so, emphasizing: "I owe no one any explanation," and confirming that this matter falls within his private family affairs.
The Al-Nassr captain added: "What matters most to me is the love and support my son receives. Junior does not just have a father, but an exceptional father, along with his grandmother and family support, and that is enough."
Ronaldo pointed out that many children grow up without one or both of their parents, affirming that this should not be viewed as a problem or a deficiency.
The Portuguese star confirmed his insistence on his right to privacy, calling on the public to respect this right, saying: "Knowing the identity of Junior's mother will not change anything in the lives of others."
Promise to Reveal at the Right Time
Ronaldo concluded his statements by affirming that he will reveal the truth to his son - who is 15 years old - one day, not in response to public pressure, but because he deserves to know at a time he sees fit.