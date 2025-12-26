زكّى مجلس إدارة الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة اليد، برئاسة الكويتي بدر الذياب، حسن بن نصر هلال، رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد، عضواً في مجلس إدارة الاتحاد القاري، إلى جانب تكليفه برئاسة لجنة التطوير والعلاقات.


جاء ذلك خلال أعمال الجمعية العمومية الانتخابية للاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة اليد، التي عُقدت في العاصمة الإدارية بجمهورية مصر العربية مطلع الأسبوع الحالي، بمشاركة ممثلي الاتحادات الوطنية الأعضاء.


ويأتي اختيار وتنصيب هلال امتدادا للدعم الكبير الذي تحظى به القيادات الرياضية السعودية، والثقة التي يتمتع بها نظير مسيرته المميزة في العمل الرياضي، حيث سبق له شغل عضوية لجنة التسويق في الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة اليد لعدة سنوات، أسهم خلالها في تطوير المنظومة وتعزيز مواردها.


كما يعكس هذا التعيين المكانة المتقدمة التي وصلت إليها الرياضة السعودية ودورها المحوري في الحركة الرياضية إقليمياً ودولياً، في ظل التطور الذي شهدته كرة اليد السعودية خلال الأعوام الماضية، ونتيجة العمل النوعي الذي قدّمه هلال خلال فترة وجيزة من رئاسته للاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد، وما تحقق من تطور في مجالات الحوكمة والتنظيم، ودعم المنتخبات الوطنية، وتعزيز الشراكات والعلاقات الإقليمية والدولية، بما ينسجم مع تطلعات الرياضة السعودية ورؤية المملكة 2030.