The Board of Directors of the Asian Handball Federation, chaired by the Kuwaiti Badr Al-Dhiab, has appointed Hassan bin Nasr Hilal, the President of the Saudi Handball Federation, as a member of the Board of Directors of the continental federation, in addition to assigning him the presidency of the Development and Relations Committee.



This decision came during the electoral General Assembly of the Asian Handball Federation, which was held in the administrative capital of the Arab Republic of Egypt at the beginning of this week, with the participation of representatives from the member national federations.



The selection and appointment of Hilal reflects the significant support that Saudi sports leaders receive and the trust he enjoys due to his distinguished career in sports. He previously served as a member of the Marketing Committee in the Asian Handball Federation for several years, during which he contributed to the development of the system and enhancing its resources.



This appointment also reflects the advanced status that Saudi sports have reached and its pivotal role in the sports movement regionally and internationally, in light of the development that Saudi handball has witnessed over the past years, and as a result of the qualitative work that Hilal has provided during his short tenure as the President of the Saudi Handball Federation, along with the progress achieved in governance and organization, support for national teams, and the enhancement of regional and international partnerships and relations, in line with the aspirations of Saudi sports and the Kingdom's Vision 2030.