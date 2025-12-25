يعيش نادي النصر فترة فنية حساسة مع استمرار غياب لاعبه أيمن يحيى، بعدما تأكد ابتعاده عن الملاعب عقب الإصابة التي تعرّض لها أثناء مشاركته مع المنتخب السعودي في بطولة كأس العرب.


وجاءت إصابة أيمن يحيى خلال معسكر الأخضر، لتضع حدًا لمشاركته الدولية، قبل أن تنعكس آثارها سريعًا على ناديه النصر، الذي فقد أحد أبرز عناصره الهجومية في توقيت بالغ الأهمية من الموسم.


وكان آخر ظهور للاعب بقميص المنتخب السعودي في المواجهة التي جمعت الأخضر بمنتخب المغرب، والتي انتهت بخسارة المنتخب السعودي بهدف دون مقابل، وهي المباراة التي شهدت الظهور الأخير لأيمن يحيى قبل دخوله مرحلة العلاج والتأهيل.


ولم يتوقف تأثير غياب اللاعب عند خيارات المنتخب فحسب، بل امتد ليُربك حسابات مدرب النصر خيسوس، الذي بات مضطرًا لاستبعاده من خططه في المرحلة الحالية، سواء على صعيد بطولة آسيا 2 أو منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، في ظل الحاجة إلى عناصر جاهزة بدنيًا وفنيًا.


ويُعد أيمن يحيى من الأسماء التي كانت تحظى بثقة الجهاز الفني، لما يملكه من حلول هجومية وسرعة في التحرك على الأطراف، ما يجعل غيابه مؤثرًا في عمق التشكيلة النصراوية، خصوصا في ظل ازدحام المباريات وتعدد الاستحقاقات.


وتنتظر جماهير النصر عودة اللاعب في أقرب وقت ممكن، آملة أن تسير مرحلة التعافي وفق ما هو مخطط لها، ليعود أيمن يحيى ويدعم صفوف فريقه في المراحل الحاسمة من الموسم.