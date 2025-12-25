Al-Nasr Club is going through a sensitive period as their player Ayman Yahya continues to be absent, following the confirmation of his sidelining from the pitch due to an injury sustained while participating with the Saudi national team in the Arab Cup.



Ayman Yahya's injury occurred during the Green's training camp, putting an end to his international participation, before its effects quickly reflected on his club Al-Nasr, which lost one of its most prominent attacking elements at a crucial time in the season.



The player's last appearance in the Saudi national team jersey was in the match against the Moroccan team, which ended in a loss for the Saudi national team by a goal to nil. This was the last match for Ayman Yahya before entering the treatment and rehabilitation phase.



The impact of the player's absence did not stop at the national team options alone, but extended to disrupt the plans of Al-Nasr's coach Jesus, who has now been forced to exclude him from his current strategies, whether in the AFC Champions League or the Roshen Saudi League, given the need for players who are physically and technically ready.



Ayman Yahya is considered one of the names that had the trust of the coaching staff, due to his offensive solutions and speed in movement on the flanks, making his absence significant in the depth of the Al-Nasr lineup, especially with the congestion of matches and multiple commitments.



Al-Nasr fans are eagerly awaiting the player's return as soon as possible, hoping that the recovery phase will proceed as planned, so that Ayman Yahya can return and support his team in the critical stages of the season.