يعيش نادي النصر فترة فنية حساسة مع استمرار غياب لاعبه أيمن يحيى، بعدما تأكد ابتعاده عن الملاعب عقب الإصابة التي تعرّض لها أثناء مشاركته مع المنتخب السعودي في بطولة كأس العرب.
وجاءت إصابة أيمن يحيى خلال معسكر الأخضر، لتضع حدًا لمشاركته الدولية، قبل أن تنعكس آثارها سريعًا على ناديه النصر، الذي فقد أحد أبرز عناصره الهجومية في توقيت بالغ الأهمية من الموسم.
وكان آخر ظهور للاعب بقميص المنتخب السعودي في المواجهة التي جمعت الأخضر بمنتخب المغرب، والتي انتهت بخسارة المنتخب السعودي بهدف دون مقابل، وهي المباراة التي شهدت الظهور الأخير لأيمن يحيى قبل دخوله مرحلة العلاج والتأهيل.
ولم يتوقف تأثير غياب اللاعب عند خيارات المنتخب فحسب، بل امتد ليُربك حسابات مدرب النصر خيسوس، الذي بات مضطرًا لاستبعاده من خططه في المرحلة الحالية، سواء على صعيد بطولة آسيا 2 أو منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، في ظل الحاجة إلى عناصر جاهزة بدنيًا وفنيًا.
ويُعد أيمن يحيى من الأسماء التي كانت تحظى بثقة الجهاز الفني، لما يملكه من حلول هجومية وسرعة في التحرك على الأطراف، ما يجعل غيابه مؤثرًا في عمق التشكيلة النصراوية، خصوصا في ظل ازدحام المباريات وتعدد الاستحقاقات.
وتنتظر جماهير النصر عودة اللاعب في أقرب وقت ممكن، آملة أن تسير مرحلة التعافي وفق ما هو مخطط لها، ليعود أيمن يحيى ويدعم صفوف فريقه في المراحل الحاسمة من الموسم.
Al-Nasr Club is going through a sensitive period as their player Ayman Yahya continues to be absent, following the confirmation of his sidelining from the pitch due to an injury sustained while participating with the Saudi national team in the Arab Cup.
Ayman Yahya's injury occurred during the Green's training camp, putting an end to his international participation, before its effects quickly reflected on his club Al-Nasr, which lost one of its most prominent attacking elements at a crucial time in the season.
The player's last appearance in the Saudi national team jersey was in the match against the Moroccan team, which ended in a loss for the Saudi national team by a goal to nil. This was the last match for Ayman Yahya before entering the treatment and rehabilitation phase.
The impact of the player's absence did not stop at the national team options alone, but extended to disrupt the plans of Al-Nasr's coach Jesus, who has now been forced to exclude him from his current strategies, whether in the AFC Champions League or the Roshen Saudi League, given the need for players who are physically and technically ready.
Ayman Yahya is considered one of the names that had the trust of the coaching staff, due to his offensive solutions and speed in movement on the flanks, making his absence significant in the depth of the Al-Nasr lineup, especially with the congestion of matches and multiple commitments.
Al-Nasr fans are eagerly awaiting the player's return as soon as possible, hoping that the recovery phase will proceed as planned, so that Ayman Yahya can return and support his team in the critical stages of the season.