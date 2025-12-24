تعود عجلة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين غدا (الخميس) بثلاث مواجهات ضمن الجولة الحادية عشر، بعد توقف استمر نحو شهر بسبب مشاركة المنتخب السعودي في كأس العرب 2025 ، إذ يستضيف فريق الفيحاء نظيره الحزم الساعة 5:50 مساء على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، ويحل فريق الاتفاق ضيفا على الرياض الساعة 8:30 مساء على ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض، ويواجه فريق نيوم نظيره النجمة الساعة 8:30 مساء على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية في تبوك .


فعلي ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية يلتقي الفيحاء صاحب المركز العاشر برصيد 11 نقطة، مع فريق الحزم الذي يتواجد في المركز الثاني عشر بتسع نقاط، ويسعى كلا الفريقين لتحقيق الفوز والتقدم لمراكز الوسط في دوري روشن.


وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض يواجه فريق الرياض الذي يملك 8 نقاط وفي المركز 14 نقطة، فريق الاتفاق صاحب المركز التاسع برصيد 12 نقطة، ويطمح كلا الفريقين في تحقيق الانتصار، فالفريق الاتفاقي يسعى للوصول لمراكز الوسط، فيما فريق الرياض يبحث عن الفوز للإبتعاد عن مراكز المؤخرة في سلم ترتيب فرق الدوري.


وعلى استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية في تبوك يستضيف فريق نيوم الذي يحتل المركز الثامن برصيد 14 نقطة، فريق النجمة الذي يملك نقطة واحدة، في المركز الأخير، ويتطلع كلا الفريقين لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث، إذ يطمح نيوم في الظفر بنقاط المباراة للمنافسة على مراكز المقدمة، فيما النجمة يسعى للهروب من الهبوط .


انفوجرافيك


مباريات اليوم


الفيحاء - الحزم


5:50 مساء


الرياض- الاتفاق


8:30 مساء


نيوم - النجمة


8:30 مساء