The wheel of the Saudi Roshan Professional League returns tomorrow (Thursday) with three matches in the eleventh round, after a break of about a month due to the Saudi national team's participation in the Arab Cup 2025. The Al-Fayha team will host Al-Hazm at 5:50 PM at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, while the Al-Ettifaq team will visit Riyadh at 8:30 PM at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh. Additionally, Neom will face Al-Najma at 8:30 PM at the King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk.



At the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, Al-Fayha, currently in tenth place with 11 points, will meet Al-Hazm, which is in twelfth place with nine points. Both teams are striving for victory to advance to the mid-table positions in the Roshan League.



At the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, the Riyadh team, which has 8 points and is in 14th place, will face Al-Ettifaq, which is in ninth place with 12 points. Both teams are eager to achieve victory; Al-Ettifaq aims to reach the mid-table, while the Riyadh team seeks to win to distance itself from the relegation zone in the league standings.



At the King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, Neom, occupying eighth place with 14 points, will host Al-Najma, which has one point and is in last place. Both teams are looking to secure a win and collect three points, as Neom aims to gain points to compete for the top positions, while Al-Najma is trying to escape relegation.



Infographic



Today's Matches



Al-Fayha - Al-Hazm



5:50 PM



Riyadh - Al-Ettifaq



8:30 PM



Neom - Al-Najma



8:30 PM