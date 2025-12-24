تعود عجلة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين غدا (الخميس) بثلاث مواجهات ضمن الجولة الحادية عشر، بعد توقف استمر نحو شهر بسبب مشاركة المنتخب السعودي في كأس العرب 2025 ، إذ يستضيف فريق الفيحاء نظيره الحزم الساعة 5:50 مساء على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، ويحل فريق الاتفاق ضيفا على الرياض الساعة 8:30 مساء على ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض، ويواجه فريق نيوم نظيره النجمة الساعة 8:30 مساء على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية في تبوك .
فعلي ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية يلتقي الفيحاء صاحب المركز العاشر برصيد 11 نقطة، مع فريق الحزم الذي يتواجد في المركز الثاني عشر بتسع نقاط، ويسعى كلا الفريقين لتحقيق الفوز والتقدم لمراكز الوسط في دوري روشن.
وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض يواجه فريق الرياض الذي يملك 8 نقاط وفي المركز 14 نقطة، فريق الاتفاق صاحب المركز التاسع برصيد 12 نقطة، ويطمح كلا الفريقين في تحقيق الانتصار، فالفريق الاتفاقي يسعى للوصول لمراكز الوسط، فيما فريق الرياض يبحث عن الفوز للإبتعاد عن مراكز المؤخرة في سلم ترتيب فرق الدوري.
وعلى استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية في تبوك يستضيف فريق نيوم الذي يحتل المركز الثامن برصيد 14 نقطة، فريق النجمة الذي يملك نقطة واحدة، في المركز الأخير، ويتطلع كلا الفريقين لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث، إذ يطمح نيوم في الظفر بنقاط المباراة للمنافسة على مراكز المقدمة، فيما النجمة يسعى للهروب من الهبوط .
انفوجرافيك
مباريات اليوم
الفيحاء - الحزم
5:50 مساء
الرياض- الاتفاق
8:30 مساء
نيوم - النجمة
8:30 مساء
The wheel of the Saudi Roshan Professional League returns tomorrow (Thursday) with three matches in the eleventh round, after a break of about a month due to the Saudi national team's participation in the Arab Cup 2025. The Al-Fayha team will host Al-Hazm at 5:50 PM at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, while the Al-Ettifaq team will visit Riyadh at 8:30 PM at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh. Additionally, Neom will face Al-Najma at 8:30 PM at the King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk.
At the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, Al-Fayha, currently in tenth place with 11 points, will meet Al-Hazm, which is in twelfth place with nine points. Both teams are striving for victory to advance to the mid-table positions in the Roshan League.
At the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, the Riyadh team, which has 8 points and is in 14th place, will face Al-Ettifaq, which is in ninth place with 12 points. Both teams are eager to achieve victory; Al-Ettifaq aims to reach the mid-table, while the Riyadh team seeks to win to distance itself from the relegation zone in the league standings.
At the King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, Neom, occupying eighth place with 14 points, will host Al-Najma, which has one point and is in last place. Both teams are looking to secure a win and collect three points, as Neom aims to gain points to compete for the top positions, while Al-Najma is trying to escape relegation.
Infographic
Today's Matches
Al-Fayha - Al-Hazm
5:50 PM
Riyadh - Al-Ettifaq
8:30 PM
Neom - Al-Najma
8:30 PM