خرج الشباب السعودي بالتعادل الإيجابي 2/2 أمام ضيفه الريان القطري، في المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين، مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)،على ملعب (إس إتش جي أرينا)، ضمن دور المجموعات في دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية.
شهد الشوط الأول تفوق الريان القطري بهدفين مقابل لا شيء، ولم يظهر لفريق الشبابي بالصورة الفنية المناسبة.
وفي الشوط الثاني استطاع الشباب معادلة النتيجة بهدفين متتاليين عن طريق عبدالله معتوق (د:52) بعد تمريرة متقنة من عبدالرزاق حمدالله، وجاء هدف «أبيض العاصمة» الثاني عن طريق عبدالرزاق حمدالله (د:58) بعد تلقيه تمريرة من كاراسكو.
ويتواجد الفريق الشبابي بالمركز الأخير برصيد 3 نقاط، فيما حافظ الريان القطري على صدارة ترتيب المجموعة برصيد 6 نقاط.
The Saudi youth team drew 2-2 against their Qatari guest Al Rayyan in the match that brought the two teams together this evening (Tuesday) at the (SHG Arena), as part of the group stage in the Gulf Clubs Champions League.
The first half saw Al Rayyan leading with two goals to none, and the youth team did not show the appropriate technical performance.
In the second half, the youth team managed to equalize with two consecutive goals, the first by Abdullah Maatouq (52') after a precise pass from Abdulrazak Hamdallah, and the second goal for "the capital's white" came from Abdulrazak Hamdallah (58') after receiving a pass from Carrasco.
The youth team is currently in last place with 3 points, while Al Rayyan maintained the top position in the group standings with 6 points.