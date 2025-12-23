خرج الشباب السعودي بالتعادل الإيجابي 2/2 أمام ضيفه الريان القطري، في المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين، مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)،على ملعب (إس إتش جي أرينا)، ضمن دور المجموعات في دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية.


شهد الشوط الأول تفوق الريان القطري بهدفين مقابل لا شيء، ولم يظهر لفريق الشبابي بالصورة الفنية المناسبة.


وفي الشوط الثاني استطاع الشباب معادلة النتيجة بهدفين متتاليين عن طريق عبدالله معتوق (د:52) بعد تمريرة متقنة من عبدالرزاق حمدالله، وجاء هدف «أبيض العاصمة» الثاني عن طريق عبدالرزاق حمدالله (د:58) بعد تلقيه تمريرة من كاراسكو.


ويتواجد الفريق الشبابي بالمركز الأخير برصيد 3 نقاط، فيما حافظ الريان القطري على صدارة ترتيب المجموعة برصيد 6 نقاط.