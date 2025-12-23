The Saudi youth team drew 2-2 against their Qatari guest Al Rayyan in the match that brought the two teams together this evening (Tuesday) at the (SHG Arena), as part of the group stage in the Gulf Clubs Champions League.



The first half saw Al Rayyan leading with two goals to none, and the youth team did not show the appropriate technical performance.



In the second half, the youth team managed to equalize with two consecutive goals, the first by Abdullah Maatouq (52') after a precise pass from Abdulrazak Hamdallah, and the second goal for "the capital's white" came from Abdulrazak Hamdallah (58') after receiving a pass from Carrasco.



The youth team is currently in last place with 3 points, while Al Rayyan maintained the top position in the group standings with 6 points.