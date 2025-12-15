The captain of the Saudi national team, Salem Al-Dosari, is striving to contribute with his teammates to achieve victory over the Jordanian national team and qualify for the final match of the Arab Cup "FIFA" 2025 held in Qatar and win the gold.



Al-Dosari is considered one of the candidates for the Best Player award in the Arab Cup, having contributed to the creation of 5 goals in the "Green's" matches: two against Oman, two against Comoros, and one against Palestine, after he caused his national team to earn a penalty kick. He also won the Best Player award in the matches of the Saudi national team against Oman and Comoros in the group stage of the Arab Cup, and he aims to continue his brilliance with the Green in the current tournament and win the Arab title.



On October 17th, the Green's captain, Salem Al-Dosari, received the Best Player award in Asia for the second time, confirming that he is the best in the Asian continent, after contributing with his teammates to the Saudi national team's qualification for the 2026 World Cup, shining with Al-Hilal in local tournaments, winning the Best Player award of the local season, and being the top scorer of the AFC Champions League in the last edition. He also won the Best Player award in the match of the leader against Pachuca from Mexico in the Club World Cup last summer.