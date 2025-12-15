يسعى قائد المنتخب السعودي سالم الدوسري للمساهمة مع زملائه اللاعبين في تحقيق الفوز على المنتخب الأردني والتأهل للمباراة النهائية لكأس العرب «فيفا» 2025 المقامة في قطر وحصد الذهب.


ويعتبر الدوسري أحد المرشحين لجائزة أفضل لاعب في بطولة كأس العرب، بعد أن ساهم في صناعة 5 أهداف في مباريات «الأخضر»: أمام عمان «هدفان»، وضد جزر القمر «هدفان»، وأمام فلسطين «هدف واحد»، بعد أن تسبب في حصول منتخب بلاده على ركلة جزاء، وحصد جائزة أفضل لاعب في مباراتي المنتخب السعودي أمام منتخبي عمان وجزر القمر، ضمن مباريات دور المجموعات بكأس العرب، ويطمح في مواصلة تألقه مع الأخضر في البطولة الحالية والتتويج باللقب العربي.


وكان قائد الأخضر سالم الدوسري حصل في 17 أكتوبر الماضي على جائزة أفضل لاعب في قارة آسيا للمرة الثانية، ليؤكد أنه الأفضل على صعيد القارة الآسيوية، بعد مساهمته مع زملائه اللاعبين في وصول المنتخب السعودي لكأس العالم 2026، والتألق مع فريق الهلال في البطولات المحلية وحصد جائزة أفضل لاعب بالموسم المحلي، وحصوله على لقب هداف دوري أبطال آسيا في النسخة الماضية، ونال أفضل لاعب في مواجهة الزعيم أمام باتشوكا المكسيكي في بطولة أندية العالم الصيف الماضي.