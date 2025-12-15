يسعى قائد المنتخب السعودي سالم الدوسري للمساهمة مع زملائه اللاعبين في تحقيق الفوز على المنتخب الأردني والتأهل للمباراة النهائية لكأس العرب «فيفا» 2025 المقامة في قطر وحصد الذهب.
ويعتبر الدوسري أحد المرشحين لجائزة أفضل لاعب في بطولة كأس العرب، بعد أن ساهم في صناعة 5 أهداف في مباريات «الأخضر»: أمام عمان «هدفان»، وضد جزر القمر «هدفان»، وأمام فلسطين «هدف واحد»، بعد أن تسبب في حصول منتخب بلاده على ركلة جزاء، وحصد جائزة أفضل لاعب في مباراتي المنتخب السعودي أمام منتخبي عمان وجزر القمر، ضمن مباريات دور المجموعات بكأس العرب، ويطمح في مواصلة تألقه مع الأخضر في البطولة الحالية والتتويج باللقب العربي.
وكان قائد الأخضر سالم الدوسري حصل في 17 أكتوبر الماضي على جائزة أفضل لاعب في قارة آسيا للمرة الثانية، ليؤكد أنه الأفضل على صعيد القارة الآسيوية، بعد مساهمته مع زملائه اللاعبين في وصول المنتخب السعودي لكأس العالم 2026، والتألق مع فريق الهلال في البطولات المحلية وحصد جائزة أفضل لاعب بالموسم المحلي، وحصوله على لقب هداف دوري أبطال آسيا في النسخة الماضية، ونال أفضل لاعب في مواجهة الزعيم أمام باتشوكا المكسيكي في بطولة أندية العالم الصيف الماضي.
The captain of the Saudi national team, Salem Al-Dosari, is striving to contribute with his teammates to achieve victory over the Jordanian national team and qualify for the final match of the Arab Cup "FIFA" 2025 held in Qatar and win the gold.
Al-Dosari is considered one of the candidates for the Best Player award in the Arab Cup, having contributed to the creation of 5 goals in the "Green's" matches: two against Oman, two against Comoros, and one against Palestine, after he caused his national team to earn a penalty kick. He also won the Best Player award in the matches of the Saudi national team against Oman and Comoros in the group stage of the Arab Cup, and he aims to continue his brilliance with the Green in the current tournament and win the Arab title.
On October 17th, the Green's captain, Salem Al-Dosari, received the Best Player award in Asia for the second time, confirming that he is the best in the Asian continent, after contributing with his teammates to the Saudi national team's qualification for the 2026 World Cup, shining with Al-Hilal in local tournaments, winning the Best Player award of the local season, and being the top scorer of the AFC Champions League in the last edition. He also won the Best Player award in the match of the leader against Pachuca from Mexico in the Club World Cup last summer.