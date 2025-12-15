صدر عن الفريق المشترك لتقييم الحوادث بيانات بشأن الادعاء بقيام قوات التحالف باستهداف مبنى في قرية مزرعة بمديرية كشر بمحافظة حجة بتاريخ 19 / 9 / 2017م، ومصنع للبلاستيك في منطقة الجراف بمديرية الثورة في صنعاء بتاريخ 10 / 4 / 2019م، ووحدة ابن هويدي الصحية بمديرية كتاف والبقع بمحافظة صعدة بتاريخ 30 / 1 / 2017م، والوحدة الصحية في آل مقنع بمديرية منبه بمحافظة صعدة بتاريخ 19 / 9 / 2015، ومهربي وقود في منطقة وادي خيوان بمديرية حرف سفيان في محافظة عمران بتاريخ 20 / 1 / 2022م، ووحدات سكنية لموظفي شركة الكهرباء بمديرية الحالي في محافظة الحديدة بتاريخ 26 / 3 / 2022م.


بحث وتقصي الحقائق


وقام الفريق المشترك لتقييم الحوادث بالبحث وتقصي الحقائق عن وقوع الحادثة، وبعد اطلاعه على جميع الوثائق بما في ذلك أمر المهمات الجوية، جدول حصر المهمات اليومي، إجراءات تنفيذ المهمة، تقارير ما بعد المهمة، الصور الفضائية، قواعد الاشتباك لقوات التحالف، مبادئ وأحكام القانون الدولي الإنساني وقواعده العرفية، وبعد تقييم الأدلة؛ توصل الفريق المشترك لتقييم الحوادث إلى عدم قيام قوات التحالف باستهداف مبنى في قرية مزرعة بمديرية كشر في محافظة حجة، كما توصل الفريق المشترك إلى عدم قيام قوات التحالف باستهداف مصنع للبلاستيك في منطقة الجراف بمديرية الثورة في صنعاء، وعدم قيام قوات التحالف باستهداف وحدة ابن هويدي الصحية بمديرية كتاف والبقع بمحافظة صعدة، وعدم قيام قوات التحالف باستهداف وحدة آل مقنع الصحية في مديرية منبه بمحافظة صعدة، وعدم قيام قوات التحالف باستهداف مهربي وقود في منطقة وادي خيوان بمديرية حرف سفيان بمحافظة عمران، في التواريخ السابق ذكرها.


وتوصل الفريق المشترك لتقييم الحوادث إلى عدم قيام قوات التحالف باستهداف وحدات سكنية لموظفي شركة الكهرباء بمديرية الحالي بمحافظة الحديدة، إضافة إلى صحة الإجراءات المتخذة من قبل قوات التحالف في التعامل مع الهدف العسكري المشروع (موقع) مستولى عليه من قبل مليشيا الحوثي المسلحة وتستخدمه للتصنيع الحربي ويوجد به خبراء أجانب لدعم المجهود الحربي، في مدينة الحديدة، بتاريخ 26 / 3 / 2022م، وأنها تتفق مع القانون الدولي الإنساني، وقواعده العرفية.