The Joint Incident Assessment Team issued statements regarding the allegation that coalition forces targeted a building in the village of Mazra'a in the Kusher district of Hajjah governorate on 19/9/2017, a plastic factory in the Al-Jaraf area of the Al-Thawra district in Sana'a on 10/4/2019, the Ibn Huwaidi health unit in the Kitaf and Al-Buq' district in Saada governorate on 30/1/2017, the health unit in Al-Muqna' in the Manbeh district of Saada governorate on 19/9/2015, fuel smugglers in the Wadi Khaywan area of the Harf Sufyan district in Amran governorate on 20/1/2022, and residential units for employees of the electricity company in the Al-Hali district of Al-Hudaydah governorate on 26/3/2022.



Fact-Finding and Investigation



The Joint Incident Assessment Team conducted research and fact-finding regarding the occurrence of the incident. After reviewing all documents, including the air mission order, the daily mission summary, mission execution procedures, post-mission reports, satellite images, the rules of engagement for coalition forces, and the principles and provisions of international humanitarian law and its customary rules, and after evaluating the evidence, the Joint Incident Assessment Team concluded that coalition forces did not target a building in the village of Mazra'a in the Kusher district of Hajjah governorate. The team also concluded that coalition forces did not target a plastic factory in the Al-Jaraf area of the Al-Thawra district in Sana'a, did not target the Ibn Huwaidi health unit in the Kitaf and Al-Buq' district in Saada governorate, did not target the Al-Muqna' health unit in the Manbeh district of Saada governorate, and did not target fuel smugglers in the Wadi Khaywan area of the Harf Sufyan district in Amran governorate on the aforementioned dates.



The Joint Incident Assessment Team also concluded that coalition forces did not target residential units for employees of the electricity company in the Al-Hali district of Al-Hudaydah governorate, in addition to the validity of the actions taken by coalition forces in dealing with the legitimate military target (site) seized by the armed Houthi militia and used for military manufacturing, which had foreign experts supporting the war effort, in the city of Al-Hudaydah on 26/3/2022, and that these actions comply with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.