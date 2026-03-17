Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz made a phone call today to the Minister of Interior of the Sultanate of Oman, Mr. Hamoud bin Faisal Al-Busaidi.

During the call, they reviewed the developments in the region in light of the blatant Iranian attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the region.

The Interior Minister emphasized the strength of the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and the importance of continuing coordination and joint cooperation to enhance security and stability in the region, and to ensure the safety and security of citizens and residents, reiterating the Kingdom's support for the Sultanate of Oman and its backing for all measures taken to maintain its security and stability.