أجرى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، بوزير الداخلية بسلطنة عُمان السيد حمود بن فيصل البوسعيدي.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة في ظل الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة على دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية والمنطقة.

وأكد وزير الداخلية خلال الاتصال متانة العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وأهمية استمرار التنسيق والتعاون المشترك بما يسهم في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، ويحفظ أمن وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين، مجددًا وقوف المملكة إلى جانب سلطنة عُمان ودعمها لكافة الإجراءات التي تتخذها للحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها.