أنهى فريق الاتحاد معسكره بمدينة دبي الإماراتية اليوم (الأحد). وحرص المدرب سيرجيو كونسيساو على استغلال المعسكر الخارجي في تجهيز الفريق من الجوانب الفنية واللياقية والبدنية كافة. وكسب الفريق الاتحادي المباراتين الوديتين «الأولى» مع بالم سيتي 0/6، و«الثانية» جلف يونايتد 0/5.


وسيستأنف فريق الاتحاد تدريباته بجدة الثلاثاء القادم على فترتين صباحية ومسائية، استعداداً لمواجهة ناساف الأوزبكي الثلاثاء 23 ديسمبر، الساعة 9:15 مساءً، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن الجولة السادسة في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة. ويسعى المدرب كونسيساو لتجهيز الفريق الاتحادي لمباراة ناساف من أجل تحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط، وتعزيز حظوظ الفريق في بلوغ الدور القادم في البطولة الآسيوية.


هذا وسيعود الفريق الاتحادي لاستئناف مبارياته في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بمباراتين خلال ديسمبر الجاري: «الأولى» أمام فريق الشباب (السبت) 27 ديسمبر، الساعة 8:30 مساءً، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، و«الثانية» ضد فريق نيوم (الأربعاء) 31 ديسمبر، الساعة 6:25 مساءً، على استاد الملك خالد في تبوك ضمن مباريات الجولات الـ11 والـ12 في الدوري.


يذكر أن فريق الاتحاد يحتل المركز السابع برصيد 14 نقطة في دوري روشن، ويتواجد بالمركز الثامن بـ6 نقاط في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.