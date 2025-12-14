The Al-Ittihad team concluded its camp in Dubai, UAE today (Sunday). Coach Sergio Conceição was keen to utilize the external camp to prepare the team in all technical, fitness, and physical aspects. The Al-Ittihad team won both friendly matches, the "first" against Palm City 0/6, and the "second" against Gulf United 0/5.



The Al-Ittihad team will resume its training in Jeddah next Tuesday with two sessions, morning and evening, in preparation for the match against Nasaf of Uzbekistan on Tuesday, December 23, at 9:15 PM, at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the sixth round of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. Coach Conceição aims to prepare the Al-Ittihad team for the match against Nasaf to achieve victory, collect points, and enhance the team's chances of advancing to the next stage in the Asian championship.



Additionally, the Al-Ittihad team will return to its matches in the Roshan Saudi Pro League with two games during December: the "first" against Al-Shabab on Saturday, December 27, at 8:30 PM, at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, and the "second" against Neom on Wednesday, December 31, at 6:25 PM, at King Khalid Stadium in Tabuk, as part of rounds 11 and 12 in the league.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Ittihad is currently in seventh place with 14 points in the Roshan League, and is in eighth place with 6 points in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.