واصل قائد المنتخب السعودي سالم الدوسري كتابة الأرقام المميزة بقميص «الأخضر»، مضيفًا إنجازًا جديدًا إلى مسيرته الدولية التي انطلقت مع منتخبنا الوطني في فبراير 2012، وسجّل الدوسري حضوره المؤثر مجددًا في النسخة الحالية من بطولة كأس العرب 2025 المقامة حاليًا في قطر، بعدما قدّم تمريرة حاسمة في مباراة المنتخب السعودي أمام نظيره الفلسطيني في دور ربع النهائي في كأس العرب، وبذلك يستمر في سلسلة صناعة الأهداف للمباراة الثالثة على التوالي.


وكان النجم سالم الدوسري قد افتتح البطولة بإرسال تمريرتين حاسمتين في مواجهة عُمان ضمن الجولة الأولى، قبل أن يعيد المشهد نفسه في الجولة الثانية أمام جزر القمر، التي لم يكتفِ خلالها بالصناعة، بل زار الشباك أيضًا، وغاب اللاعب عن لقاء الجولة الثالثة أمام المغرب، قبل أن يعود بقوة في الدور ربع النهائي ليترك بصمته من جديد أمام فلسطين بالتسبب في احتساب ركلة جزاء للمنتخب السعودي، التي سجلها فراس البريكان، وبصناعته للهدف الثاني والفوز لزميله محمد كنو.


ورغم أن سالم الدوسري سبق له صناعة الأهداف في3 مباريات متتالية بقميص «الأخضر»، إلا أن ما يميّز هذا الإنجاز أنه يتحقق للمرة الأولى خلال بطولة واحدة، ما يعكس ثبات مستواه وتأثيره الكبير في مشوار منتخبنا الوطني، ويعتلي اللاعب في الوقت الحالي قائمة أكثر لاعبي كأس العرب صناعة للأهداف، برصيد 5 تمريرات حاسمة، ليؤكد مكانته كأحد أبرز نجوم البطولة وأكثرهم تأثيرًا.