The captain of the Saudi national team, Salem Al-Dosari, continues to write remarkable numbers while wearing the "Green" jersey, adding a new achievement to his international career that began with our national team in February 2012. Al-Dosari made his impactful presence felt again in the current edition of the Arab Cup 2025, which is currently taking place in Qatar, after providing an assist in the match between the Saudi team and its Palestinian counterpart in the quarter-finals of the Arab Cup, thus continuing his streak of creating goals for the third consecutive match.



Star Salem Al-Dosari opened the tournament by delivering two assists in the match against Oman in the first round, before replicating the same scene in the second round against Comoros, where he not only assisted but also found the net himself. The player missed the third round match against Morocco, before making a strong comeback in the quarter-finals to leave his mark once again against Palestine by causing a penalty to be awarded to the Saudi team, which was scored by Firas Al-Buraikan, and by assisting the second goal and the win for his teammate Mohammed Kanno.



Although Salem Al-Dosari has previously created goals in three consecutive matches while wearing the "Green" jersey, what distinguishes this achievement is that it is being accomplished for the first time during a single tournament, reflecting his consistent performance and significant impact on our national team's journey. Currently, the player tops the list of the most assists in the Arab Cup, with a total of 5 assists, confirming his status as one of the tournament's standout stars and most influential players.