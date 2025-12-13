يسعى فريق تشيلسي لمداواة جراحه عندما يستضيف إيفرتون، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة عشرة من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ».
وتنطلق صافرة البداية في تمام السادسة مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «ستامفورد بريدج»، معقل «البلوز».
تراجع نتائج البلوز
وأهدر الفريق اللندني 7 نقاط من أصل 9 في آخر ثلاث مباريات بالدوري، بعدما تعادل في مباراتين وتلقى خسارة واحدة، ليتراجع إلى المركز الخامس برصيد 25 نقطة.
جاهزية بالمر وغياب ديلاب
وأكد مدرب تشيلسي، إنزو ماريسكا، جاهزية الثنائي كول بالمر وويسلي فوفانا للمشاركة في مواجهة إيفرتون، في حين سيغيب المهاجم ليام ديلاب لمدة تتراوح بين أسبوعين وأربعة أسابيع بسبب إصابة في الكتف.
إيفرتون بثقة الانتصارات
في المقابل، يدخل إيفرتون المواجهة منتشياً بتحقيق الفوز في آخر مباراتين، ويطمح في مضاعفة أوجاع الفريق اللندني بحصد الانتصار الثالث على التوالي، لمواصلة الزحف نحو المربع الذهبي.
ويحتل إيفرتون المركز السابع برصيد 24 نقطة، جمعها من 7 انتصارات و 3 تعادلات وخمس هزائم.
The Chelsea team is looking to heal its wounds as it hosts Everton today (Saturday) in the sixteenth round of the English Premier League.
The kickoff is set for six o'clock in the evening, Mecca time, at Stamford Bridge, the home of the Blues.
Decline in the Blues' Results
The London team has dropped 7 points out of 9 in its last three league matches, having drawn two and suffered one defeat, which has led to a drop to fifth place with 25 points.
Palmer Ready and Diallo Out
Chelsea's coach, Enzo Maresca, confirmed the readiness of duo Cole Palmer and Wesley Fofana to participate in the match against Everton, while striker Liam Diallo will be out for a period of two to four weeks due to a shoulder injury.
Everton with Winning Confidence
On the other hand, Everton enters the match buoyed by victories in its last two games, aiming to inflict more pain on the London team by securing a third consecutive win to continue its push towards the top four.
Everton is currently in seventh place with 24 points, accumulated from 7 wins, 3 draws, and 5 losses.