The Chelsea team is looking to heal its wounds as it hosts Everton today (Saturday) in the sixteenth round of the English Premier League.

The kickoff is set for six o'clock in the evening, Mecca time, at Stamford Bridge, the home of the Blues.

Decline in the Blues' Results

The London team has dropped 7 points out of 9 in its last three league matches, having drawn two and suffered one defeat, which has led to a drop to fifth place with 25 points.

Palmer Ready and Diallo Out

Chelsea's coach, Enzo Maresca, confirmed the readiness of duo Cole Palmer and Wesley Fofana to participate in the match against Everton, while striker Liam Diallo will be out for a period of two to four weeks due to a shoulder injury.

Everton with Winning Confidence

On the other hand, Everton enters the match buoyed by victories in its last two games, aiming to inflict more pain on the London team by securing a third consecutive win to continue its push towards the top four.

Everton is currently in seventh place with 24 points, accumulated from 7 wins, 3 draws, and 5 losses.