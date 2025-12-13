يسعى فريق تشيلسي لمداواة جراحه عندما يستضيف إيفرتون، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة عشرة من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ».

وتنطلق صافرة البداية في تمام السادسة مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «ستامفورد بريدج»، معقل «البلوز».

تراجع نتائج البلوز

وأهدر الفريق اللندني 7 نقاط من أصل 9 في آخر ثلاث مباريات بالدوري، بعدما تعادل في مباراتين وتلقى خسارة واحدة، ليتراجع إلى المركز الخامس برصيد 25 نقطة.

جاهزية بالمر وغياب ديلاب

وأكد مدرب تشيلسي، إنزو ماريسكا، جاهزية الثنائي كول بالمر وويسلي فوفانا للمشاركة في مواجهة إيفرتون، في حين سيغيب المهاجم ليام ديلاب لمدة تتراوح بين أسبوعين وأربعة أسابيع بسبب إصابة في الكتف.

إيفرتون بثقة الانتصارات

في المقابل، يدخل إيفرتون المواجهة منتشياً بتحقيق الفوز في آخر مباراتين، ويطمح في مضاعفة أوجاع الفريق اللندني بحصد الانتصار الثالث على التوالي، لمواصلة الزحف نحو المربع الذهبي.

ويحتل إيفرتون المركز السابع برصيد 24 نقطة، جمعها من 7 انتصارات و 3 تعادلات وخمس هزائم.