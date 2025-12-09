غموض في أنفيلد و«مو» ينتفض.. 48 ساعة تهز ليفربول!

The corridors of Liverpool are experiencing a state of tension in recent hours, after Egyptian star Mohamed Salah found himself at the center of a media and fan storm following the team's match against Leeds United. Between a dramatic 3-3 draw and Salah's noticeable absence from the starting lineup for the third consecutive time, questions have intensified regarding the future of the relationship between the player and his coach, Arne Slot. As the situation escalated following Salah's remarks described as "fiery," his exclusion from the match against Inter Milan added further mystery to the scene, placing the club in a sensitive position before its fans and supporters around the world.

English reports confirmed that the decision to exclude Salah was made by Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes, in collaboration with the club's owners and coach Arne Slot, which affirms their support for the Dutch coach.

Rumors of Mohamed Salah's departure in January have intensified after his name was linked to major clubs in the Saudi league, specifically Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

The British newspaper "The Sun" revealed intriguing details about Salah's last 48 hours at Liverpool, confirming that Salah is in intensive talks with his agent Rami Abbas, who is currently based in Dubai.

It was noted that Rami Abbas is in contact with Liverpool's management to determine Salah's fate, in addition to the fact that the player trained vigorously yesterday (Monday) before the announcement of his exclusion from the traveling squad to Italy.

The newspaper clarified that the tension in Salah's relationship with Slot is not a recent development, as there were skirmishes at the beginning of the season after the departures of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, with Salah commenting critically on the decision and describing it as disrespectful to the generation that won the Premier League title.

What did Slot say?

In contrast, Arne Slot stated in a press conference last night that he does not rule out Salah's return to Liverpool's lineup, explaining that the only communication with the player since the Leeds match was to inform him of his exclusion from the trip to Italy through a brief conversation.

For his part, former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher launched a sharp attack on Salah, describing his recent statements as "shameful."

Carragher said via "Sky Sports" that some tried to describe Salah's remarks as a momentary outburst, but he does not see it that way; rather, it was carefully planned as he did the same during contract renewal negotiations.

Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk commented in statements to reporters: "Let him speak."