تعيش أروقة ليفربول حالة من التوتر في الساعات الأخيرة، بعد أن وجد النجم المصري محمد صلاح نفسه في قلب عاصفة إعلامية وجماهيرية أعقبت مواجهة الفريق أمام ليدز يونايتد. فبين تعادل درامي بنتيجة 3-3، وغياب لافت لصلاح عن التشكيلة الأساسية للمرة الثالثة على التوالي، اشتعلت الأسئلة حول مستقبل العلاقة بين اللاعب ومدربه آرني سلوت. ومع تصاعد حدة الموقف بعد تصريحات صلاح التي وُصفت بـ«النارية»، جاء استبعاده من مواجهة إنتر ميلان ليضيف مزيداً من الغموض إلى المشهد، ويضع النادي في موقف حساس أمام جماهيره وعشّاقه حول العالم.

غموض في أنفيلد و«مو» ينتفض.. 48 ساعة تهز ليفربول!

وأكدت تقارير إنجليزية أن قرار استبعاد صلاح تم اتخاذه من قبل المدير الرياضى لليفربول ريتشارد هيوز، بالتعاون مع مُلاك النادى والمدرب آرنى سلوت، ما يؤكد دعمهم للمدرب الهولندي.

وتصاعدت أنباء رحيل محمد صلاح في يناير القادم بعد أن ارتبط اسمه بأندية كبرى في الدوري السعودي وتحديداً الهلال والاتحاد.

وكشفت صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية عن كواليس مثيرة بشأن آخر 48 ساعة لصلاح في ليفربول، مؤكدة أن صلاح في محادثات مكثفة مع مدير أعماله رامي عباس المقيم في دبي حالياً.

وأشارت إلى أن رامي عباس يتواصل مع إدارة ليفربول لحسم مصير صلاح، بخلاف أن اللاعب تدرب بقوة أمس (الإثنين) قبل إعلان استبعاده من القائمة المسافرة إلى إيطاليا.

وأوضحت الصحيفة أن توتر علاقة صلاح مع سلوت ليس وليد الفترة الحالية بل حدثت مناوشات في بداية الموسم بعد رحيل داروين نونيز ولويس دياز، فقد علّق صلاح منتقداً القرار ووصفه بأنه لم يحترم الجيل الذي تُوج بلقب الدوري الإنجليزي.

ماذا قال سلوت؟

في المقابل، قال آرني سلوت في مؤتمر صحفي مساء أمس إنه لا يستبعد عودة صلاح لتشكيل ليفربول مجدداً، موضحاً أن التواصل الوحيد مع اللاعب منذ لقاء ليدز كان لإبلاغه باستبعاده من رحلة إيطاليا عبر محادثة قصيرة.

من جانبه، شن جيمي كاراغر نجم ليفربول السابق هجوماً حاداً على صلاح ووصف تصريحاته الأخيرة بأنها «عار».

وقال كاراغر عبر «سكاي سبورتس» إن البعض حاول وصف تصريحات صلاح بأنها انفعال لحظي، ولكنه لا يرى ذلك بل كان الأمر مخططاً له بعناية لأنه فعل الأمر نفسه أثناء مفاوضات تجديد عقده.

وعلق الهولندي فيرجيل فان دايك قائد الفريق قائلاً في تصريحات للصحفيين: «دعوه يتحدث».