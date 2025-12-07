The football scene is renewed between the Saudi national team coach Hervé Renard and the Moroccan team led by coach Tarik Sektioui when they meet tomorrow (Monday) in the third round of the group stage of the 2025 Arab Cup.



Coach Renard of the Green hopes to break the curse against the "Atlas Lions" and achieve his first victory over them in his coaching career, in a match that will determine the identity of the group leader and runner-up.



The French coach Renard has previously faced the Moroccan team "twice" when he was leading the Zambian national team in 2008 and 2013, where he lost the first match 3-0, while the second ended in a goalless draw.



Coach Renard took charge of Zambia in two periods between 2008–2010 and 2011–2013, before later leading the Moroccan national team, where he succeeded in qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations 2017, and then for the 2018 World Cup finals.



During his tenure with the Atlas Lions, French coach Renard oversaw 45 matches, winning 25 of them, with 9 draws and 11 losses.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi national team leads Group B with six points, the Moroccan team is in second place with four points, the Oman team has one point, and the Comoros team has no points in the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 in Qatar.



