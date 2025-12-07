يتجدّد المشهد الكروي بين مدرب المنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد، والمنتخب المغربي بقيادة المدرب طارق السكتيوي، عندما يلتقيان غدا (الإثنين) في الجولة الثالثة من منافسات المجموعة الثانية لبطولة كأس العرب 2025.


ويطمح مدرب الأخضر رينارد إلى كسر النحس أمام «أسود الأطلس» وتحقيق أول انتصار له عليهم في مسيرته التدريبية، في مواجهة ستحدد هوية متصدر المجموعة ووصيفه.


ويعتلي المنتخب السعودي صدارة المجموعة بـ6 نقاط، مقابل 4 نقاط للمغرب في المركز الثاني، وسبق للمدرب الفرنسي رينارد أن واجه المنتخب المغربي «مرتين»، عندما كان يقود منتخب زامبيا، عامي 2008 و2013، حيث خسر المباراة الأولى بثلاثية دون رد، فيما انتهت الثانية بالتعادل السلبي.


وتولّى المدرب رينارد تدريب زامبيا على فترتين ما بين 2008–2010 و2011–2013، قبل أن يقود المنتخب المغربي لاحقًا، حيث نجح في التأهل معه إلى كأس أمم أفريقيا 2017، ومن ثم لنهائيات كأس العالم 2018.


وخلال مسيرته مع أسود الأطلس، أشرف الفرنسي رينارد على 45 مباراة، حقق الفوز في 25 منها، مقابل 9 تعادلات و11 خسارة.


يذكر أن المنتخب السعودي يتصدر المجموعة الثانية برصيد ست نقاط، والمنتخب المغربي بالمركز الثاني برصيد أربع نقاط، ومنتخب عمان بنقطة واحدة، ومنتخب جزر القمر دون أية نقطة في بطولة كأس العرب فيفا 2025 قطر.