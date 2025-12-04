أعلن نادي الاتحاد تمديد عقد النجم الدولي عبدالرحمن العبود حتى عام 2027.


وكانت «عكاظ» في 18 أكتوبر الماضي، تميزت بفتح الإدارة الرياضية بنادي الاتحاد لملف تمديد عقد اللاعب عبدالرحمن العبود قبل دخوله فترة الأشهر الستة «الحرة»، في يناير القادم، والتي يحق من خلالها للاعب التوقيع مع أي نادٍ، قبل نهاية عقده مع ناديه الحالي في يونيو 2026.


ونجحت الإدارة الادارة الاتحادية بتوصية من المدرب كونسيساو والإدارة الرياضية بالنادي في تمديد عقد الجناح عبدالرحمن العبود مع العميد، وقطع الطريق على الأندية التي كانت ترغب في الظفر بخدمات اللاعب عقب دخوله في الفترة «الحرة» في يناير القادم.


وأسهمت رغبة النجم عبدالرحمن العبود في تمديد عقده مع الاتحاد والبقاء ضمن كتيبة النمور.