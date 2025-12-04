The Al-Ittihad Club announced the extension of the contract of international star Abdulrahman Al-Aboud until 2027.



On October 18, "Okaz" highlighted that the sports administration at Al-Ittihad Club opened the file for extending the contract of player Abdulrahman Al-Aboud before he enters the six-month "free" period in January, during which the player has the right to sign with any club, before the end of his contract with his current club in June 2026.



The Al-Ittihad administration succeeded, upon the recommendation of coach Kونسيساو and the club's sports administration, in extending the contract of winger Abdulrahman Al-Aboud with the club, cutting off the path for clubs that were interested in securing the player's services after he enters the "free" period in January.



The desire of star Abdulrahman Al-Aboud to extend his contract with Al-Ittihad and remain with the Tigers contributed to this outcome.