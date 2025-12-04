أدانت رابطة الدوري الإسباني الهتافات المسيئة الّتي واجهها ريال مدريد ولاعبوه، مثل فينيسيوس جونيور وراؤول أسينسيو، خلال مباراة الفريق أمام أتلتيك بلباو على ملعب سان ماميس.


ووفقاً للتقرير الرسمي، بدأت مجموعة من المشجعين بهتافات مهينة منذ الدقيقة الأولى، واستهدفت اللاعبين بألفاظ عنصرية ومسيئة في عدة دقائق من المباراة، بما في ذلك «فينيسيوس غبي» وأسينسيو مغتصب ". وردّ أتلتيك بلباو سريعاً برسالة على اللوحة الإلكترونية تحذر من هذه الهتافات وتطالب باحترام اللاعبين.


وتبقى التوقعات حول العقوبات مفتوحة، خصوصاً وأن ريال مدريد واجه مواقف مماثلة سابقًا، ويُتوقع أن تكون الإجراءات صارمة.