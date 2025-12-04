The Spanish League Association condemned the abusive chants faced by Real Madrid and its players, such as Vinícius Júnior and Raúl Asensio, during the team's match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mamés Stadium.



According to the official report, a group of fans began chanting offensive remarks from the first minute, targeting the players with racist and abusive language at several points during the match, including "Vinícius is stupid" and "Asensio is a rapist." Athletic Bilbao quickly responded with a message on the electronic board warning against these chants and calling for respect for the players.



The expectations regarding potential sanctions remain open, especially since Real Madrid has faced similar situations in the past, and strict measures are anticipated.