تتجه الأنظار غدًا «الجمعة» نحو صالة مدينة الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بالقطيف، حيث يصطدم مضر بالخليج في أبرز مواجهات الجولة الحادية عشرة من الدوري السعودي الممتاز لكرة اليد للموسم الرياضي 2025–2026م، في لقاء يُتوقع أن يشهد حضورًا جماهيريًا كثيفًا.
ويدخل الخليج المباراة متربعًا على صدارة الترتيب بالعلامة الكاملة برصيد 18 نقطة من 9 انتصارات متتالية، فيما يحتل مضر المركز الخامس برصيد 12 نقطة بعد تحقيقه 6 انتصارات مقابل 3 خسائر.
وفي بقية مواجهات الجولة، يلتقي الهدى ثالث الترتيب بـ14 نقطة مع الصفا صاحب المركز الحادي عشر والأخير بنقطتين، وذلك عند الساعة 4:00 مساءً على صالة نادي النور بسنابس.
وفي التوقيت ذاته، يستضيف الوحدة على صالته بمكة المكرمة فريق النور، حيث يحتل الوحدة المركز السابع بـ7 نقاط، بينما يأتي النور في المركز الرابع بـ12 نقطة.
وعند الساعة 6:00 مساءً، يستقبل المحيط صاحب المركز العاشر بـ3 نقاط نظيره فريق العدالة الذي يحتل المركز التاسع بـ4 نقاط، وذلك على صالة نادي الخليج بسيهات.
فيما يلتقي الفتح على صالته بالأحساء مع الأهلي عند الساعة 7:00 مساءً، إذ يدخل الأهلي المباراة وصيفًا للترتيب بـ14 نقطة، مقابل 6 نقاط للفتح في المركز الثامن.
All eyes are on the Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz Sports Hall in Qatif tomorrow, "Friday," where Mudar will clash with Al-Khaleej in the highlight match of the eleventh round of the Saudi Handball Premier League for the 2025–2026 sports season, in a game expected to witness a large turnout of fans.
Al-Khaleej enters the match sitting at the top of the standings with a perfect score of 18 points from 9 consecutive victories, while Mudar occupies the fifth position with 12 points after achieving 6 wins against 3 losses.
In the rest of the matches of the round, Al-Hudaa, third in the standings with 14 points, will face Al-Safa, who is in the eleventh and last position with 2 points, at 4:00 PM at the Al-Noor Club hall in Sanabis.
At the same time, Al-Wahda will host Al-Noor at their hall in Mecca, where Al-Wahda is in seventh place with 7 points, while Al-Noor comes in fourth place with 12 points.
At 6:00 PM, Al-Muhit, who is in tenth place with 3 points, will receive Al-Adalah, which occupies the ninth position with 4 points, at the Al-Khaleej Club hall in Saihat.
Meanwhile, Al-Fateh will meet Al-Ahli at their hall in Al-Ahsa at 7:00 PM, with Al-Ahli entering the match as the runner-up in the standings with 14 points, compared to 6 points for Al-Fateh in eighth place.