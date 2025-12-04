All eyes are on the Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz Sports Hall in Qatif tomorrow, "Friday," where Mudar will clash with Al-Khaleej in the highlight match of the eleventh round of the Saudi Handball Premier League for the 2025–2026 sports season, in a game expected to witness a large turnout of fans.



Al-Khaleej enters the match sitting at the top of the standings with a perfect score of 18 points from 9 consecutive victories, while Mudar occupies the fifth position with 12 points after achieving 6 wins against 3 losses.



In the rest of the matches of the round, Al-Hudaa, third in the standings with 14 points, will face Al-Safa, who is in the eleventh and last position with 2 points, at 4:00 PM at the Al-Noor Club hall in Sanabis.



At the same time, Al-Wahda will host Al-Noor at their hall in Mecca, where Al-Wahda is in seventh place with 7 points, while Al-Noor comes in fourth place with 12 points.



At 6:00 PM, Al-Muhit, who is in tenth place with 3 points, will receive Al-Adalah, which occupies the ninth position with 4 points, at the Al-Khaleej Club hall in Saihat.



Meanwhile, Al-Fateh will meet Al-Ahli at their hall in Al-Ahsa at 7:00 PM, with Al-Ahli entering the match as the runner-up in the standings with 14 points, compared to 6 points for Al-Fateh in eighth place.