تتجه الأنظار غدًا «الجمعة» نحو صالة مدينة الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بالقطيف، حيث يصطدم مضر بالخليج في أبرز مواجهات الجولة الحادية عشرة من الدوري السعودي الممتاز لكرة اليد للموسم الرياضي 2025–2026م، في لقاء يُتوقع أن يشهد حضورًا جماهيريًا كثيفًا.


ويدخل الخليج المباراة متربعًا على صدارة الترتيب بالعلامة الكاملة برصيد 18 نقطة من 9 انتصارات متتالية، فيما يحتل مضر المركز الخامس برصيد 12 نقطة بعد تحقيقه 6 انتصارات مقابل 3 خسائر.


وفي بقية مواجهات الجولة، يلتقي الهدى ثالث الترتيب بـ14 نقطة مع الصفا صاحب المركز الحادي عشر والأخير بنقطتين، وذلك عند الساعة 4:00 مساءً على صالة نادي النور بسنابس.


وفي التوقيت ذاته، يستضيف الوحدة على صالته بمكة المكرمة فريق النور، حيث يحتل الوحدة المركز السابع بـ7 نقاط، بينما يأتي النور في المركز الرابع بـ12 نقطة.


وعند الساعة 6:00 مساءً، يستقبل المحيط صاحب المركز العاشر بـ3 نقاط نظيره فريق العدالة الذي يحتل المركز التاسع بـ4 نقاط، وذلك على صالة نادي الخليج بسيهات.


فيما يلتقي الفتح على صالته بالأحساء مع الأهلي عند الساعة 7:00 مساءً، إذ يدخل الأهلي المباراة وصيفًا للترتيب بـ14 نقطة، مقابل 6 نقاط للفتح في المركز الثامن.