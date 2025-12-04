أكد المدير الفني للمنتخب العماني الأول لكرة القدم كارلوس كيروش أن مواجهة منتخب بلاده أمام نظيره المغربي تأتي في إطار سعي الجهاز الفني إلى إعداد فريق قادر على تقديم مستويات فنية مميزة، تتجاوز مسألة حصد النقاط الثلاث إلى بناء منظومة متكاملة.


وأوضح كيروش خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد اليوم في الدوحة، قبيل اللقاء المرتقب، أن تاريخ المواجهات السابقة ليس معيارا للفوز، وقال: «نعم، سبق لي تحقيق الفوز على المنتخب المغربي في مناسبتين كمدرب، لكن الفوز لا يتحقق بالماضي، بل بالإعداد الجيد والتحضير القوي».


وأضاف: «نكنّ كامل الاحترام للمنتخب المغربي الذي يضم لاعبين مميزين، وندرك إمكاناته، إلا أن تركيزنا ينصب على تطوير أداء المنتخب العماني وبلوغه أفضل مستوياته الفنية».


وتحدث كيروش عن شغفه بلعبة كرة القدم منذ الصغر، مبينا أنها رياضة قائمة على التفاصيل والأخطاء، وقال: «أحببت كرة القدم منذ أن كنت في التاسعة من عمري، وهي رياضة مليئة بالأخطاء، لكن الأهم أن نكون منصفين وعادلين عند تقييم تلك الأخطاء».