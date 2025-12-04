The head coach of the Omani national football team, Carlos Queiroz, confirmed that the match between his team and the Moroccan counterpart is part of the coaching staff's efforts to prepare a team capable of delivering outstanding performances, going beyond just securing three points to building a comprehensive system.



Queiroz explained during the press conference held today in Doha, ahead of the anticipated match, that the history of previous encounters is not a criterion for victory, saying: "Yes, I have previously won against the Moroccan team on two occasions as a coach, but victory is not achieved through the past, rather through good preparation and strong training."



He added: "We have full respect for the Moroccan team, which includes outstanding players, and we recognize their capabilities, but our focus is on developing the performance of the Omani team and reaching its best technical levels."



Queiroz spoke about his passion for football since childhood, indicating that it is a sport based on details and mistakes, saying: "I loved football since I was nine years old, and it is a sport full of mistakes, but the most important thing is to be fair and just when evaluating those mistakes."