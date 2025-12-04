The International Handball Federation, through its president Hassan Mustafa, sent a letter to the president of the Belarusian Handball Federation, Vladimir Konoplev, announcing the return of players from the Russian and Belarusian national teams to international competitions starting from the beginning of 2026. Mustafa noted in his letter that the International Olympic Committee allows the participation of a number of Russian and Belarusian athletes under special conditions, emphasizing that the International Federation is working on the final stages of the procedures for reintegrating the two teams into global competitions, while praising the patience of both parties during the suspension period that has lasted since 2022, which resulted in handball players being deprived of participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics.