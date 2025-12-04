وجه الاتحاد الدولي لكرة اليد، عبر رئيسه حسن مصطفى، إلى رئيس الاتحاد البيلاروسي لكرة اليد فلاديمير كونوبليف خطابا يعلن فيه عودة لاعبي منتخبي روسيا وبيلاروس إلى البطولات الدولية اعتبارا من مطلع العام 2026. ولفت مصطفى في خطابه إلى أن اللجنة الأولمبية الدولية تسمح بمشاركة عدد من الرياضيين الروس والبيلاروس بشروط خاصة، مؤكدا أن الاتحاد الدولي يعمل على المراحل الأخيرة من إجراءات إعادة دمج المنتخبين في البطولات العالمية، مع الإشادة بصبر الطرفين خلال فترة الإيقاف التي استمرت منذ 2022، ما أدى إلى حرمان لاعبي كرة اليد من المشاركة في أولمبياد باريس 2024.
The International Handball Federation, through its president Hassan Mustafa, sent a letter to the president of the Belarusian Handball Federation, Vladimir Konoplev, announcing the return of players from the Russian and Belarusian national teams to international competitions starting from the beginning of 2026. Mustafa noted in his letter that the International Olympic Committee allows the participation of a number of Russian and Belarusian athletes under special conditions, emphasizing that the International Federation is working on the final stages of the procedures for reintegrating the two teams into global competitions, while praising the patience of both parties during the suspension period that has lasted since 2022, which resulted in handball players being deprived of participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics.