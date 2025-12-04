وجه الاتحاد الدولي لكرة اليد، عبر رئيسه حسن مصطفى، إلى رئيس الاتحاد البيلاروسي لكرة اليد فلاديمير كونوبليف خطابا يعلن فيه عودة لاعبي منتخبي روسيا وبيلاروس إلى البطولات الدولية اعتبارا من مطلع العام 2026. ولفت مصطفى في خطابه إلى أن اللجنة الأولمبية الدولية تسمح بمشاركة عدد من الرياضيين الروس والبيلاروس بشروط خاصة، مؤكدا أن الاتحاد الدولي يعمل على المراحل الأخيرة من إجراءات إعادة دمج المنتخبين في البطولات العالمية، مع الإشادة بصبر الطرفين خلال فترة الإيقاف التي استمرت منذ 2022، ما أدى إلى حرمان لاعبي كرة اليد من المشاركة في أولمبياد باريس 2024.