Neymar Jr. led his team Santos to a crucial victory over their hosts Juventud with a score of 3-0 in the 37th round of the Brazilian league, just one match away from the end of the season. Neymar scored his three goals in the minutes 56, 65, and 73, including one from a penalty, guiding his team closer to securing their place in the top division, as Santos now has 44 points, two points ahead of Vitoria, who is facing the threat of relegation.



Neymar confirmed during the match that he is playing despite a knee injury, choosing to endure the pain to save his team. This performance reflects his significant impact as a key player capable of turning the tide of matches, providing Santos with an important morale boost before the final round to officially secure their place in the Brazilian league.