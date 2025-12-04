قاد نيمار جونيور فريقه سانتوس لتحقيق فوز مهم على مضيفه يوفينتود بنتيجة 3-0 في الجولة الـ37 من الدوري البرازيلي ، قبل مباراة واحدة من نهاية الموسم. وسجل نيمار ثلاثية أهدافه في الدقائق 56 و65 و73، منها هدف من ضربة جزاء، ليقود فريقه للاقتراب من ضمان البقاء في دوري الأضواء، حيث أصبح رصيد سانتوس 44 نقطة، متقدمًا بفارق نقطتين عن فيتوريا الذي يواجه خطر الهبوط.
وأكد نيمار خلال المباراة أنه يلعب رغم إصابة في الركبة، مختارًا التحمل من أجل إنقاذ فريقه. هذا الأداء يعكس تأثيره الكبير كلاعب محوري قادر على قلب موازين المباريات، ويمنح سانتوس دفعة معنوية مهمة قبل الجولة الأخيرة لحسم البقاء رسمياً في الدوري البرازيلي.
Neymar Jr. led his team Santos to a crucial victory over their hosts Juventud with a score of 3-0 in the 37th round of the Brazilian league, just one match away from the end of the season. Neymar scored his three goals in the minutes 56, 65, and 73, including one from a penalty, guiding his team closer to securing their place in the top division, as Santos now has 44 points, two points ahead of Vitoria, who is facing the threat of relegation.
Neymar confirmed during the match that he is playing despite a knee injury, choosing to endure the pain to save his team. This performance reflects his significant impact as a key player capable of turning the tide of matches, providing Santos with an important morale boost before the final round to officially secure their place in the Brazilian league.