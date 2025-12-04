قاد نيمار جونيور فريقه سانتوس لتحقيق فوز مهم على مضيفه يوفينتود بنتيجة 3-0 في الجولة الـ37 من الدوري البرازيلي ، قبل مباراة واحدة من نهاية الموسم. وسجل نيمار ثلاثية أهدافه في الدقائق 56 و65 و73، منها هدف من ضربة جزاء، ليقود فريقه للاقتراب من ضمان البقاء في دوري الأضواء، حيث أصبح رصيد سانتوس 44 نقطة، متقدمًا بفارق نقطتين عن فيتوريا الذي يواجه خطر الهبوط.


وأكد نيمار خلال المباراة أنه يلعب رغم إصابة في الركبة، مختارًا التحمل من أجل إنقاذ فريقه. هذا الأداء يعكس تأثيره الكبير كلاعب محوري قادر على قلب موازين المباريات، ويمنح سانتوس دفعة معنوية مهمة قبل الجولة الأخيرة لحسم البقاء رسمياً في الدوري البرازيلي.