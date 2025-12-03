حقق منتخب العراق فوزاً ثميناً على نظيره البحريني 2-1 في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم الأربعاء على ستاد 974، ضمن الجولة الأولى من منافسات المجموعة الرابعة لبطولة كأس العرب 2025.


سجل هدفي العراق كل من: حارس البحرين إبراهيم لطف الله (د.10 بالخطأ في مرماه) ومهند علي (د: 25)، في حين أحرز سيد هاشم عيسى (د: 79) هدف البحرين، وأكمل المنتخب البحريني المباراة بعشرة لاعبين بعد طرد لاعبه إبراهيم الختال (د: 90+3).


فرض المنتخب العراقي أفضليته على مجريات اللعب منذ بداية اللقاء ونجح في تسجيل هدف السبق الأول حينما عكس علي جاسم كرة عرضية من الجهة اليسرى ارتقى لها أيمن حسين وحولها برأسه نحو المرمى حيث تصدى لها الحارس إبراهيم لطف الله ثم أسكنها بالخطأ في مرماه (د: 10)، وساهم الهدف المبكر في رسم سيناريو مبكر للقاء حيث بدأ المنتخب البحريني في إعادة الحسابات سريعاً من أجل تعديل النتيجة لكنه افتقد خدمات الحارس إبراهيم لطف الله بسبب الإصابة، ليعوضه البديل عمر زايد.


لكن العراق ظل في الحالة الهجومية على المناطق البحرينية بهدف تعزيز النتيجة وكان له ما أراد بالفعل حينما وصلت الكرة إلى مهند علي داخل منطقة الجزاء وسددها قوية استقرت داخل الشباك (د: 25).


تحسن أداء البحرين في الربع ساعة الأخيرة من اللقاء ونجح في تقليص الفارق بعد هجمة سريعة وصلت فيها الكرة إلى عبدالله الخلاصي في الجهة اليسرى مررها داخل منطقة الجزاء إلى سيد هاشم عيسى الذي تابعها داخل الشباك (د: 79)، وكثف المنتخب البحريني من محاولاته أملاً في تعديل النتيجة لكنه تعرض لضربة موجعة جراء طرد لاعبه إبراهيم الختال (د: 90+3)، ومضت الدقائق بعد ذلك حتى صافرة النهاية التي أعلنت الفوز الثمين للعراق.


وبهذه النتيجة، يتصدر العراق ترتيب المجموعة برصيد 3 نقاط من مباراة واحدة، مقابل نقطة لكل من الجزائر والسودان، في حين بقي رصيد البحرين خاليًا من النقاط.


وتقام الجولة الثانية من منافسات المجموعة يوم السبت، حيث تلتقي البحرين مع الجزائر، والسودان مع العراق.