The Iraqi national team achieved a valuable victory over their Bahraini counterpart, winning 2-1 in the match held today, Wednesday, at Stadium 974, as part of the first round of the fourth group in the 2025 Arab Cup tournament.



The goals for Iraq were scored by Bahrain's goalkeeper Ibrahim Lutfi Allah (own goal in the 10th minute) and Mohanad Ali (25th minute), while Seyed Hashim Issa (79th minute) scored Bahrain's goal. The Bahraini team finished the match with ten players after their player Ibrahim Al-Khatal was sent off (90+3).



The Iraqi team imposed their superiority on the game from the start and succeeded in scoring the first goal when Ali Jassim delivered a cross from the left side that Ayham Hussein rose to and headed towards the goal, where it was initially saved by goalkeeper Ibrahim Lutfi Allah, but he then accidentally put it into his own net (10th minute). The early goal set the stage for the match, prompting the Bahraini team to quickly reassess their strategy to equalize, but they lost the services of goalkeeper Ibrahim Lutfi Allah due to injury, with substitute Omar Zayed stepping in.



However, Iraq remained on the offensive in the Bahraini areas, aiming to extend their lead, and they got what they wanted when the ball reached Mohanad Ali inside the penalty area, who struck it powerfully into the net (25th minute).



Bahrain improved their performance in the last quarter of the match and managed to reduce the deficit after a quick attack where the ball reached Abdullah Al-Khalasi on the left side, who passed it into the penalty area to Seyed Hashim Issa, who followed it into the net (79th minute). The Bahraini team intensified their attempts in hopes of equalizing, but they suffered a painful blow when their player Ibrahim Al-Khatal was sent off (90+3). The minutes passed until the final whistle, which announced a precious victory for Iraq.



With this result, Iraq tops the group standings with 3 points from one match, while Algeria and Sudan each have 1 point, and Bahrain remains without any points.



The second round of group matches will take place on Saturday, with Bahrain facing Algeria and Sudan meeting Iraq.