Member of the Honorary Board of Al-Ittihad Club and former supervisor of the youth categories, Mohammed Talaat Al-Lami, has urged the coaching staff led by coach Kونسيساو to take advantage of the current break in football competitions due to the Saudi national team's participation in the Arab Cup "FIFA" 2025 in Qatar, to address all the technical shortcomings in the Al-Ittihad team and to prepare the team from all technical, physical, and fitness aspects through the upcoming training camp in Dubai, UAE, to compete for local and continental championships this season.



Al-Lami confirmed to "Okaz" that the Al-Ittihad team needed the current break to allow coach Kونسيساو to implement the appropriate technical work that would help steer the football team back on the right path, expressing his confidence in the coaching staff and players to perform at the level befitting the club and to achieve victories in all matches, both locally and in Asia.



Al-Lami praised the support of the Al-Ittihad fans for the football team in all local and Asian matches, wishing for the fans to continue their support and backing for the Al-Ittihad team, and hoping that the club will crown its current season by winning championships on both local and continental levels.