طالب عضو شرف نادي الاتحاد والمشرف على الفئات السنية السابق محمد طلعت اللامي من الجهاز الفني بقيادة المدرب كونسيساو استغلال فترة التوقف الحالية للمنافسات الكروية بسبب مشاركة المنتخب السعودي بكأس العرب «فيفا» 2025 في قطر، من أجل معالجة كافة السلبيات الفنية في الفريق الاتحادي، وتجهيز الفريق من كافة الجوانب الفنية والبدنية واللياقية من خلال معسكر الفريق الكروي القادم في مدينة دبي الإماراتية للمنافسة على البطولات المحلية والقارية في الموسم الحالي.


وأكد اللامي لـ«عكاظ» أن الفريق الاتحادي كان بحاجة للتوقف الحالي من أجل تقديم المدرب كونسيساو للعمل الفني المناسب والذي يستطيع من خلاله إعادة الفريق الكروي للمسار الصحيح، مبديا ثقته في الجهاز الفني واللاعبين في الظهور بالمستوى الفني الذي يليق بالعميد ويحقق الفريق الانتصارات في كافة المباريات محليا وآسيويا.


وأشاد اللامي بدعم الجماهير الاتحادية للفريق الكروي في كافة المباريات المحلية والآسيوية، متمنيا من الجماهير الاستمرار في الدعم والمساندة للفريق الاتحادي، وأن يتوج العميد موسمه الحالي بتحقيق البطولات على الصعيدين المحلي والقاري.