The player of Al-Ula Padel Club, Sarah Khankar, revealed in a statement to "Okaz" that she started practicing padel about a year and a half ago, confirming that her entry into this field was driven by a challenge after she suffered an elbow fracture two years ago that resulted in a 50% disability in her arm.



Khankar stated that her practice of padel was not just a new sport, but rather "a message to myself and to others" to prove the ability to achieve success despite obstacles, adding: "The beginning was difficult, but determination is what drove me to continue."



Khankar explained that combining professional padel with singing was not easy at first due to the intensity of training hours, but she quickly adapted and made training a part of her daily routine. She added: "Today, I have returned to practicing padel and singing together, and I have managed to achieve a balance between them, and I am preparing to release a single before the end of the year."