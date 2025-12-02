كشفت لاعبة نادي العُلا للبادل سارة خنكار، في تصريح لـ«عكاظ»، أنها بدأت ممارسة رياضة البادل قبل نحو عام ونصف، مؤكدة أن دخولها هذا المجال جاء بدافع التحدي بعد تعرضها قبل عامين لكسر في الكوع أدى إلى عجزٍ بنسبة 50% في يدها.


وقالت خنكار إن ممارستها البادل لم تكن مجرد رياضة جديدة، بل «رسالة لنفسي وللناس» لإثبات القدرة على تحقيق النجاح رغم المعوقات، مضيفة: «البداية كانت صعبة، لكن الإصرار هو ما دفعني للاستمرار».


وأوضحت خنكار أن الجمع بين احتراف البادل ومجال الغناء لم يكن سهلاً في البداية بسبب كثافة ساعات التدريب، إلا أنها سرعان ما تمكنت من التكيف وجعلت التدريب جزءاً من روتينها اليومي. وأضافت: «اليوم عدت لممارسة البادل والغناء معاً، واستطعت تحقيق التوازن بينهما، وأستعد لإطلاق أغنية سنغل قبل نهاية العام».