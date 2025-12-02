كشفت لاعبة نادي العُلا للبادل سارة خنكار، في تصريح لـ«عكاظ»، أنها بدأت ممارسة رياضة البادل قبل نحو عام ونصف، مؤكدة أن دخولها هذا المجال جاء بدافع التحدي بعد تعرضها قبل عامين لكسر في الكوع أدى إلى عجزٍ بنسبة 50% في يدها.
وقالت خنكار إن ممارستها البادل لم تكن مجرد رياضة جديدة، بل «رسالة لنفسي وللناس» لإثبات القدرة على تحقيق النجاح رغم المعوقات، مضيفة: «البداية كانت صعبة، لكن الإصرار هو ما دفعني للاستمرار».
وأوضحت خنكار أن الجمع بين احتراف البادل ومجال الغناء لم يكن سهلاً في البداية بسبب كثافة ساعات التدريب، إلا أنها سرعان ما تمكنت من التكيف وجعلت التدريب جزءاً من روتينها اليومي. وأضافت: «اليوم عدت لممارسة البادل والغناء معاً، واستطعت تحقيق التوازن بينهما، وأستعد لإطلاق أغنية سنغل قبل نهاية العام».
The player of Al-Ula Padel Club, Sarah Khankar, revealed in a statement to "Okaz" that she started practicing padel about a year and a half ago, confirming that her entry into this field was driven by a challenge after she suffered an elbow fracture two years ago that resulted in a 50% disability in her arm.
Khankar stated that her practice of padel was not just a new sport, but rather "a message to myself and to others" to prove the ability to achieve success despite obstacles, adding: "The beginning was difficult, but determination is what drove me to continue."
Khankar explained that combining professional padel with singing was not easy at first due to the intensity of training hours, but she quickly adapted and made training a part of her daily routine. She added: "Today, I have returned to practicing padel and singing together, and I have managed to achieve a balance between them, and I am preparing to release a single before the end of the year."