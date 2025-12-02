أعلن الاتحاد الكاميروني لكرة القدم إقالة مدرب المنتخب مارك بيرس، قبل 20 يوماً فقط من انطلاق كأس أمم أفريقيا المقرر أن تنطلق في المغرب نهاية ديسمبر الحالي.
وأعلن الاتحاد الكاميروني تعيين المدرب دافيد باغو مدرباً للمنتخب في البطولة الأفريقية، فيما أعلن المدرب الجديد فوراً قائمته للبطولة مستبعداً حارس المرمى أندري أونانا والمهاجم الهداف لاعب النصر السابق فينسينت أبوبكر.
وجاءت إقالة المدرب مارس بيرس بعد يومين فقط من إعادة انتخاب نجم كرة القدم الكاميرونية صامويل إيتو رئيساً لاتحاد الكرة في البلاد المعروف بخلافه المستمر مع المدرب بيرس الذي فرضت وجوده وزارة الرياضة الكاميرونية.
The Cameroonian Football Federation announced the dismissal of the national team coach, Mark Pires, just 20 days before the Africa Cup of Nations, which is set to kick off in Morocco at the end of December.
The Cameroonian federation appointed coach David Pagou as the national team coach for the African tournament, while the new coach immediately announced his squad for the tournament, excluding goalkeeper André Onana and the top scorer, former Al Nassr player Vincent Aboubakar.
The dismissal of coach Mark Pires came just two days after the re-election of Cameroonian football star Samuel Eto'o as president of the country's football federation, known for his ongoing disputes with coach Pires, whose presence was imposed by the Cameroonian Ministry of Sports.