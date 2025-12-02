أعلن الاتحاد الكاميروني لكرة القدم إقالة مدرب المنتخب مارك بيرس، قبل 20 يوماً فقط من انطلاق كأس أمم أفريقيا المقرر أن تنطلق في المغرب نهاية ديسمبر الحالي.


وأعلن الاتحاد الكاميروني تعيين المدرب دافيد باغو مدرباً للمنتخب في البطولة الأفريقية، فيما أعلن المدرب الجديد فوراً قائمته للبطولة مستبعداً حارس المرمى أندري أونانا والمهاجم الهداف لاعب النصر السابق فينسينت أبوبكر.


وجاءت إقالة المدرب مارس بيرس بعد يومين فقط من إعادة انتخاب نجم كرة القدم الكاميرونية صامويل إيتو رئيساً لاتحاد الكرة في البلاد المعروف بخلافه المستمر مع المدرب بيرس الذي فرضت وجوده وزارة الرياضة الكاميرونية.