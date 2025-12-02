The Cameroonian Football Federation announced the dismissal of the national team coach, Mark Pires, just 20 days before the Africa Cup of Nations, which is set to kick off in Morocco at the end of December.



The Cameroonian federation appointed coach David Pagou as the national team coach for the African tournament, while the new coach immediately announced his squad for the tournament, excluding goalkeeper André Onana and the top scorer, former Al Nassr player Vincent Aboubakar.



The dismissal of coach Mark Pires came just two days after the re-election of Cameroonian football star Samuel Eto'o as president of the country's football federation, known for his ongoing disputes with coach Pires, whose presence was imposed by the Cameroonian Ministry of Sports.