تمنّى المهاجم الدولي السابق نايف هزازي تحقيق المنتخب السعودي الانتصار على منتخب عمان، في أولى مباريات «الأخضر» بكأس العرب فيفا 2025 المقامة في قطر، مبدياً ثقته في اللاعبين والجهاز الفني بقيادة المدرب هيرفي رينارد في تقديم المستوى المشرف للكرة السعودية خلال مباريات البطولة والسعي لحصد اللقب العربي.


وأكد هزازي لـ«عكاظ» أن نجوم الأخضر قادرون على الظهور بالمستوى الفني الكبير، والسعي لتحقيق الفوز على المنتخب العماني، وإسعاد الجماهير السعودية التي تستحق الفرح وبمشيئة الله يكون الكأس سعودياً.


واختتم حديثه بقوله: «إن الجماهير السعودية ستقف خلف المنتخب الوطني وتدعم لاعبي الأخضر من أجل تحقيق الفوز على منتخب عمان ومواصلة المشوار نحو المنافسة على تحقيق كأس العرب».