تمنّى المهاجم الدولي السابق نايف هزازي تحقيق المنتخب السعودي الانتصار على منتخب عمان، في أولى مباريات «الأخضر» بكأس العرب فيفا 2025 المقامة في قطر، مبدياً ثقته في اللاعبين والجهاز الفني بقيادة المدرب هيرفي رينارد في تقديم المستوى المشرف للكرة السعودية خلال مباريات البطولة والسعي لحصد اللقب العربي.
وأكد هزازي لـ«عكاظ» أن نجوم الأخضر قادرون على الظهور بالمستوى الفني الكبير، والسعي لتحقيق الفوز على المنتخب العماني، وإسعاد الجماهير السعودية التي تستحق الفرح وبمشيئة الله يكون الكأس سعودياً.
واختتم حديثه بقوله: «إن الجماهير السعودية ستقف خلف المنتخب الوطني وتدعم لاعبي الأخضر من أجل تحقيق الفوز على منتخب عمان ومواصلة المشوار نحو المنافسة على تحقيق كأس العرب».
Former international striker Naif Hazazi wished the Saudi national team success in their match against the Oman national team, in the first game of "Al-Akhdar" in the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 held in Qatar. He expressed his confidence in the players and the coaching staff led by coach Hervé Renard to present an honorable performance for Saudi football during the tournament and to strive for the Arab title.
Hazazi confirmed to "Okaz" that the stars of Al-Akhdar are capable of showcasing a high level of performance and aiming for victory over the Oman national team, bringing joy to the Saudi fans who deserve happiness, and with God's will, the cup will be Saudi.
He concluded his remarks by saying: "The Saudi fans will stand behind the national team and support the players of Al-Akhdar to achieve victory over the Oman national team and continue the journey towards competing for the Arab Cup."