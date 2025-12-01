Former international striker Naif Hazazi wished the Saudi national team success in their match against the Oman national team, in the first game of "Al-Akhdar" in the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 held in Qatar. He expressed his confidence in the players and the coaching staff led by coach Hervé Renard to present an honorable performance for Saudi football during the tournament and to strive for the Arab title.



Hazazi confirmed to "Okaz" that the stars of Al-Akhdar are capable of showcasing a high level of performance and aiming for victory over the Oman national team, bringing joy to the Saudi fans who deserve happiness, and with God's will, the cup will be Saudi.



He concluded his remarks by saying: "The Saudi fans will stand behind the national team and support the players of Al-Akhdar to achieve victory over the Oman national team and continue the journey towards competing for the Arab Cup."