أصدرت لجنة الرقابة المالية لدوري رابطة المحترفين السعودي عقوبات مالية قاسية على ناديين محليين؛ وذلك لمخالفتهما أنظمة الرابطة وتوقيع عقود مع لاعبين دون الحصول على موافقة من إدارة الرقابة المالية، مما تسبب في التزامات مالية عالية على الناديين.


وأكدت لجنة الرقابة المالية أنه وبعد مراجعة المستندات المقدمة من ناديي الشباب وضمك والخاصة بعقود فريقهما الكروي الأول، فقد ثبت للجنة وجود مخالفة للأحكام المتعلقة بالمادة (9.1)، والفقرة (أ) من المادة (43.1)، والمادة (44.2)، والفقرة (أ) من المادة (44.9) من اللائحة المالية لأندية رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لعام 2025، من خلال عدم التزام الناديين بواجباتهما وفقاً للأحكام المنصوص عليها في اللائحة المالية لأندية رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، ومخالفة الاشتراطات الواجبة على الأندية الواقعة ضمن الرقابة النشطة، من خلال توقيع عقود مع لاعبين للفريق الأول قبل الحصول على موافقات إدارة الرقابة المالية، ما تسبب في التزامات مالية عالية على الناديين للموسمين القادمين.


وبناءً على ذلك، فقد قررت اللجنة تجاه نادي الشباب ما يلي:


أولاً: إلزام نادي الشباب بدفع غرامة مالية قدرها (2,000,000) ريال سعودي، يتم إيداعها في حساب رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، خلال مدة أقصاها (30) يوماً من تاريخ الإخطار بالقرار.


ثانياً: تحذير نادي الشباب من تكرار مخالفة أحكام اللائحة المالية لأندية رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لعام 2025، مع تشديد العقوبة في حال التكرار.


ثالثاً: يجوز استئناف القرارات الصادرة من اللجنة الابتدائية أمام مركز التحكيم، وفق الإجراءات التي تنص عليها لوائح المركز، وذلك مع مراعاة الاستثناءات الواردة في اللائحة المالية لأندية رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.


كما قررت اللجنة ضد نادي ضمك ما يلي:


أولاً: إلزام نادي ضمك بدفع غرامة مالية قدرها (1,000,000) ريال سعودي، يتم إيداعها في حساب رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، خلال مدة أقصاها (30) يوماً من تاريخ الإخطار بالقرار.


ثانياً: تحذير نادي ضمك من تكرار مخالفة أحكام اللائحة المالية لأندية رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لعام 2025، مع تشديد العقوبة في حال التكرار.


ثالثاً: يجوز استئناف القرارات الصادرة من اللجنة الابتدائية أمام مركز التحكيم، وفق الإجراءات التي تنص عليها لوائح المركز، مع مراعاة الاستثناءات الواردة في اللائحة المالية لأندية رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.