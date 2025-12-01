The Financial Control Committee of the Saudi Professional League has imposed severe financial penalties on two local clubs for violating the league's regulations and signing contracts with players without obtaining approval from the Financial Control Department, resulting in high financial obligations for both clubs.



The Financial Control Committee confirmed that after reviewing the documents submitted by Al-Shabab and Dhamk clubs regarding their first football team contracts, it was established that there were violations of the provisions related to Article (9.1), paragraph (A) of Article (43.1), Article (44.2), and paragraph (A) of Article (44.9) of the financial regulations for clubs in the Saudi Professional League for the year 2025. This was due to the failure of both clubs to fulfill their obligations according to the provisions stipulated in the financial regulations for clubs in the Saudi Professional League and violating the requirements imposed on clubs under active monitoring by signing contracts with first-team players before obtaining approvals from the Financial Control Department, which resulted in high financial obligations for both clubs for the upcoming two seasons.



Accordingly, the committee decided the following regarding Al-Shabab Club:



First: To obligate Al-Shabab Club to pay a financial fine of (2,000,000) Saudi Riyals, to be deposited in the account of the Saudi Professional League, within a maximum period of (30) days from the date of notification of the decision.



Second: To warn Al-Shabab Club against repeating violations of the financial regulations for clubs in the Saudi Professional League for the year 2025, with the penalty being intensified in case of repetition.



Third: The decisions issued by the preliminary committee may be appealed before the Arbitration Center, according to the procedures stipulated in the center's regulations, taking into account the exceptions mentioned in the financial regulations for clubs in the Saudi Professional League.



The committee also decided the following against Dhamk Club:



First: To obligate Dhamk Club to pay a financial fine of (1,000,000) Saudi Riyals, to be deposited in the account of the Saudi Professional League, within a maximum period of (30) days from the date of notification of the decision.



Second: To warn Dhamk Club against repeating violations of the financial regulations for clubs in the Saudi Professional League for the year 2025, with the penalty being intensified in case of repetition.



Third: The decisions issued by the preliminary committee may be appealed before the Arbitration Center, according to the procedures stipulated in the center's regulations, taking into account the exceptions mentioned in the financial regulations for clubs in the Saudi Professional League.