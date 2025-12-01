أصدرت لجنة الرقابة المالية لدوري رابطة المحترفين السعودي عقوبات مالية قاسية على ناديين محليين؛ وذلك لمخالفتهما أنظمة الرابطة وتوقيع عقود مع لاعبين دون الحصول على موافقة من إدارة الرقابة المالية، مما تسبب في التزامات مالية عالية على الناديين.
وأكدت لجنة الرقابة المالية أنه وبعد مراجعة المستندات المقدمة من ناديي الشباب وضمك والخاصة بعقود فريقهما الكروي الأول، فقد ثبت للجنة وجود مخالفة للأحكام المتعلقة بالمادة (9.1)، والفقرة (أ) من المادة (43.1)، والمادة (44.2)، والفقرة (أ) من المادة (44.9) من اللائحة المالية لأندية رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لعام 2025، من خلال عدم التزام الناديين بواجباتهما وفقاً للأحكام المنصوص عليها في اللائحة المالية لأندية رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، ومخالفة الاشتراطات الواجبة على الأندية الواقعة ضمن الرقابة النشطة، من خلال توقيع عقود مع لاعبين للفريق الأول قبل الحصول على موافقات إدارة الرقابة المالية، ما تسبب في التزامات مالية عالية على الناديين للموسمين القادمين.
وبناءً على ذلك، فقد قررت اللجنة تجاه نادي الشباب ما يلي:
أولاً: إلزام نادي الشباب بدفع غرامة مالية قدرها (2,000,000) ريال سعودي، يتم إيداعها في حساب رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، خلال مدة أقصاها (30) يوماً من تاريخ الإخطار بالقرار.
ثانياً: تحذير نادي الشباب من تكرار مخالفة أحكام اللائحة المالية لأندية رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لعام 2025، مع تشديد العقوبة في حال التكرار.
ثالثاً: يجوز استئناف القرارات الصادرة من اللجنة الابتدائية أمام مركز التحكيم، وفق الإجراءات التي تنص عليها لوائح المركز، وذلك مع مراعاة الاستثناءات الواردة في اللائحة المالية لأندية رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.
كما قررت اللجنة ضد نادي ضمك ما يلي:
أولاً: إلزام نادي ضمك بدفع غرامة مالية قدرها (1,000,000) ريال سعودي، يتم إيداعها في حساب رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، خلال مدة أقصاها (30) يوماً من تاريخ الإخطار بالقرار.
ثانياً: تحذير نادي ضمك من تكرار مخالفة أحكام اللائحة المالية لأندية رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لعام 2025، مع تشديد العقوبة في حال التكرار.
ثالثاً: يجوز استئناف القرارات الصادرة من اللجنة الابتدائية أمام مركز التحكيم، وفق الإجراءات التي تنص عليها لوائح المركز، مع مراعاة الاستثناءات الواردة في اللائحة المالية لأندية رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.
The Financial Control Committee of the Saudi Professional League has imposed severe financial penalties on two local clubs for violating the league's regulations and signing contracts with players without obtaining approval from the Financial Control Department, resulting in high financial obligations for both clubs.
The Financial Control Committee confirmed that after reviewing the documents submitted by Al-Shabab and Dhamk clubs regarding their first football team contracts, it was established that there were violations of the provisions related to Article (9.1), paragraph (A) of Article (43.1), Article (44.2), and paragraph (A) of Article (44.9) of the financial regulations for clubs in the Saudi Professional League for the year 2025. This was due to the failure of both clubs to fulfill their obligations according to the provisions stipulated in the financial regulations for clubs in the Saudi Professional League and violating the requirements imposed on clubs under active monitoring by signing contracts with first-team players before obtaining approvals from the Financial Control Department, which resulted in high financial obligations for both clubs for the upcoming two seasons.
Accordingly, the committee decided the following regarding Al-Shabab Club:
First: To obligate Al-Shabab Club to pay a financial fine of (2,000,000) Saudi Riyals, to be deposited in the account of the Saudi Professional League, within a maximum period of (30) days from the date of notification of the decision.
Second: To warn Al-Shabab Club against repeating violations of the financial regulations for clubs in the Saudi Professional League for the year 2025, with the penalty being intensified in case of repetition.
Third: The decisions issued by the preliminary committee may be appealed before the Arbitration Center, according to the procedures stipulated in the center's regulations, taking into account the exceptions mentioned in the financial regulations for clubs in the Saudi Professional League.
The committee also decided the following against Dhamk Club:
First: To obligate Dhamk Club to pay a financial fine of (1,000,000) Saudi Riyals, to be deposited in the account of the Saudi Professional League, within a maximum period of (30) days from the date of notification of the decision.
Second: To warn Dhamk Club against repeating violations of the financial regulations for clubs in the Saudi Professional League for the year 2025, with the penalty being intensified in case of repetition.
Third: The decisions issued by the preliminary committee may be appealed before the Arbitration Center, according to the procedures stipulated in the center's regulations, taking into account the exceptions mentioned in the financial regulations for clubs in the Saudi Professional League.