تحدث الفنان المصري كريم عبدالعزيز عن أحد الأعمال الأدبية التي يتمنى تقديمها سينمائياً خلال الفترة القادمة، كاشفاً إعجابه الكبير برواية «اللص والكلاب» للأديب العالمي نجيب محفوظ.

رغبة فنية

وأوضح كريم عبدالعزيز خلال استضافته في برنامج «بيت مراد»، أن أعمال نجيب محفوظ تتمتع بخصوصية تجعلها قادرة على الاستمرار والتجدد مهما مر عليها من سنوات، مؤكداً أن الروايات الخالدة يمكن إعادة تقديمها أكثر من مرة دون أن تفقد قيمتها.

إعادة تقديم

وأشار إلى أنه يفكر في إعادة تقديم «اللص والكلاب» التي سبق تحويلها إلى فيلم سينمائي قُدم عام 1962، بطولة الراحلين شكري سرحان وشادية، لافتاً إلى أن الفكرة ما زالت تحتفظ بقوتها وتأثيرها حتى الآن.

تجربة مختلفة

وبشأن فيلمه «الفيل الأزرق»، أكد كريم عبدالعزيز أن موافقته على بطولة هذا العمل كانت خطوة جريئة في مشواره الفني، واعتبرها تجربة مليئة بالمخاطرة نظراً لاختلافها الكبير عن طبيعة الأدوار التي اعتاد تقديمها للجمهور.

وأوضح أنه رغم ابتعاد الفيلم عن القوالب المعتادة إلا أنه كان مقتنعاً بقوة فكرته وتميزه منذ البداية، وهو ما دفعه لخوض التجربة بثقة، مشيراً إلى أن النجاح الذي حققه العمل لاحقاً أثبت له أهمية خوض التجارب الفنية المختلفة.

أعماله الحالية

يشار إلى أن فيلم «سفن دوجز» يعرض حالياً في السينمات، ويجمع العمل كلاً من كريم عبدالعزيز وأحمد عز، ويشاركهم البطولة تارا عماد، هنا الزاهد، ناصر القصبي، منة شلبي، بجانب عدد من النجوم العالميين مثل الإيطالية مونيكا بيلوتشي، والأمريكي جيانكارلو اسبوزيتو، وسلمان خان وآخرين.