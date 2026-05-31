The Egyptian artist Karim Abdel Aziz talked about one of the literary works he wishes to present cinematically in the upcoming period, revealing his great admiration for the novel "The Thief and the Dogs" by the world-renowned writer Naguib Mahfouz.

Artistic Desire

Karim Abdel Aziz explained during his appearance on the program "Bayt Murad" that Naguib Mahfouz's works possess a uniqueness that allows them to endure and renew regardless of the years that pass, affirming that timeless novels can be presented multiple times without losing their value.

Re-Presentation

He pointed out that he is considering re-presenting "The Thief and the Dogs," which was previously adapted into a film released in 1962, starring the late Shukri Sarhan and Shadia, noting that the idea still retains its strength and impact to this day.

Different Experience

Regarding his film "The Blue Elephant," Karim Abdel Aziz confirmed that his agreement to star in this work was a bold step in his artistic journey, considering it a risky experience due to its significant difference from the types of roles he is accustomed to presenting to the audience.

He explained that despite the film's departure from conventional molds, he was convinced of the strength of its idea and its uniqueness from the beginning, which encouraged him to undertake the experience with confidence, pointing out that the success the work achieved later proved to him the importance of exploring different artistic experiences.

His Current Works

It is worth mentioning that the film "Seven Dogs" is currently showing in cinemas, featuring both Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, alongside co-stars Tara Emad, Hana Al Zahid, Nasser Al Qasabi, Menna Shalabi, as well as several international stars such as the Italian Monica Bellucci, American Giancarlo Esposito, Salman Khan, and others.