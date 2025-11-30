The draw for the semi-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup resulted in a heavyweight clash and an anticipated classic that will see Al-Ahli face off against their guest Al-Hilal, while the defending champion Al-Ittihad will have a tough away match against Al-Khulood. The matches will take place on February 23 and 24.



The draw saw Al-Ahli selected first, followed by the name of Al-Hilal, who will meet at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. This encounter is considered one of the most anticipated matchups. Al-Ahli began their journey in the tournament with a victory over Al-Arabi (5-0) in the Round of 32, then overcame Al-Batin with a score of (3-0) in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, Al-Ahli turned around a deficit against their guest Al-Qadisiyah to a thrilling draw (3-3), and then won in the penalty shootout to reach the semi-finals.



Meanwhile, Al-Hilal started their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Al-Adalah in the Round of 32, followed by another win against Al-Akhdood with the same score in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, Al-Hilal defeated their guest Al-Fateh with a score of (4-1), setting up a meeting with Al-Ahli in the semi-finals.



In the other match, the draw placed the defending champion Al-Ittihad as guests to Al-Khulood, who have reached the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time in their history. The defending champion began their title defense with a 1-0 victory over Al-Wahda in the Round of 32, and in an exciting classic, Al-Ittihad overcame their hosts Al-Nasr with a score of 2-1 in the Round of 16. They then faced another classic against Al-Shabab, where the team won decisively with a score of (4-1), reaching the semi-finals.



On the other hand, Al-Khulood started their journey with a victory over Al-Bukayriyah (2-1) in the Round of 32, then surpassed their guest Al-Najma with a score of 1-0. In the quarter-finals, they triumphed over their guest Al-Khaleej after an exciting match with a score of (4-3), reaching the semi-finals to face their guest Al-Ittihad.



