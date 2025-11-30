أسفرت قرعة نصف نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين عن مواجهة من العيار الثقيل وكلاسيكو منتظر سيجمع الأهلي بضيفه الهلال، فيما يحل حامل اللقب الاتحاد ضيفاً ثقيلاً على فريق الخلود، وستقام المباراتان يومي 23 و24 فبراير القادم.
وشهدت القرعة اختيار فريق الأهلي أولاً ومن ثم جاء اسم الهلال ليلتقيا في استاد الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة. وتعد هذه المواجهة من أقوى المواجهات المنتظرة. وبدأ الأهلي مشواره في البطولة بالفوز على العربي (5/0) في دور الـ32، ومن ثم تجاوز الباطن بنتيجة (3/0) في دور الـ16، وفي ربع نهائي المسابقة قلب الأهلي تأخره أمام ضيفه القادسية إلى تعادل مثير (3/3)، ومن ثم انتصر الأهلي في ركلات الترجيح ليصل لنصف النهائي.
فيما بدأ الهلال مشواره بالفوز بهدف دون مقابل على العدالة في دور الـ32، ومن ثم انتصر على الأخدود بذات النتيجة في دور الـ16، وفي ربع النهائي تخطى الهلال ضيفه الفتح بنتيجة (4/1)، ليضرب موعداً مع الأهلي في نصف نهائي المسابقة.
وفي اللقاء الآخر، أوقعت القرعة حامل اللقب الاتحاد ضيفاً على الخلود الذي يصل لأول مرة في تاريخه لدور نصف النهائي للمسابقة. وبدأ حامل اللقب مشوار الدفاع عن لقبه بالفوز على الوحدة بهدف دون مقابل في دور الـ32، وفي كلاسيكو مثير تجاوز الاتحاد مضيفه النصر بهدفين لهدف في دور الـ16، ومن ثم خاض الاتحاد كلاسيكو آخر أمام الشباب وانتصر العميد بنتيجة (4/1)، ليصل لنصف النهائي.
فيما بدأ الخلود مشواره بالفوز على البكيرية (2/1) في دور الـ32، ومن ثم تجاوز ضيفه النجمة بهدف دون مقابل، وفي الربع نهائي تفوق على ضيفه الخليج بعد مباراة مثيرة بنتيجة (4/3)، ليصل لدور نصف النهائي ويضرب موعداً مع ضيفه الاتحاد.
The draw for the semi-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup resulted in a heavyweight clash and an anticipated classic that will see Al-Ahli face off against their guest Al-Hilal, while the defending champion Al-Ittihad will have a tough away match against Al-Khulood. The matches will take place on February 23 and 24.
The draw saw Al-Ahli selected first, followed by the name of Al-Hilal, who will meet at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. This encounter is considered one of the most anticipated matchups. Al-Ahli began their journey in the tournament with a victory over Al-Arabi (5-0) in the Round of 32, then overcame Al-Batin with a score of (3-0) in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, Al-Ahli turned around a deficit against their guest Al-Qadisiyah to a thrilling draw (3-3), and then won in the penalty shootout to reach the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Al-Hilal started their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Al-Adalah in the Round of 32, followed by another win against Al-Akhdood with the same score in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, Al-Hilal defeated their guest Al-Fateh with a score of (4-1), setting up a meeting with Al-Ahli in the semi-finals.
In the other match, the draw placed the defending champion Al-Ittihad as guests to Al-Khulood, who have reached the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time in their history. The defending champion began their title defense with a 1-0 victory over Al-Wahda in the Round of 32, and in an exciting classic, Al-Ittihad overcame their hosts Al-Nasr with a score of 2-1 in the Round of 16. They then faced another classic against Al-Shabab, where the team won decisively with a score of (4-1), reaching the semi-finals.
On the other hand, Al-Khulood started their journey with a victory over Al-Bukayriyah (2-1) in the Round of 32, then surpassed their guest Al-Najma with a score of 1-0. In the quarter-finals, they triumphed over their guest Al-Khaleej after an exciting match with a score of (4-3), reaching the semi-finals to face their guest Al-Ittihad.