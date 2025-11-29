The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region and Chairman of the National Evaluation Committee for Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, today (Saturday) awarded the competitor Sean Torrente from the Victory Team of the United Arab Emirates the cup and the gold medal in the final of the fourth round of the Formula 1 H2O World Championship, the Jeddah Grand Prix 2025.



The award ceremony took place during an exceptional event held on this occasion at the race site on the northern waterfront of Obhur as part of the Jeddah Season 2025 activities, allowing fans of water sports to bid farewell after three days of excitement to the first hosting of the city of Jeddah for this prestigious global sport, which has a history of over 40 years.



Ten teams featuring some of the world's top champions participated in the championship with 20 speedboats, with competitor Jonas Andersson from the Swedish team winning the silver prize by securing second place, while competitor Bartik Marsalik from the Stromoy Racing team of Norway took the bronze prize for third place, after delivering thrilling performances that showcased the power of the engines and driving skills, amidst a great interaction from the crowds that filled the viewing stands on the waterfront.



Following the conclusion of the race and the end of the competitions, the winners' award ceremony commenced, where the royal anthem was played, and Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz honored the winners in a dazzling celebratory atmosphere, with lively music that gave the event a global character, while fireworks illuminated the sky of Jeddah in celebration of the success of this championship.



This championship is the first of its kind to be held on the waters of the Red Sea, as Jeddah welcomed the competitors and the audience in exceptional conditions that combined sports enthusiasm with the beauty of the marine scenery, enhancing the city's status as a destination for international events on the shores of the Red Sea.



With the success of this historic hosting, Jeddah has added a new achievement to its record of major global sports events, affirming its role as a leading destination for hosting international sports events, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to make the Kingdom a global center for sports and tourism.



The championship represents one of the most prominent events of the Jeddah Season 2025; due to its added value that contributes to the diversity of recreational and sports experiences, providing quality content that combines enjoyment and entertainment, and solidifying Jeddah's presence as a comprehensive tourist destination that blends authenticity and modernity on the shores of the Red Sea.