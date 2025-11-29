توج نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة رئيس لجنة التقويم الوطني لمحافظة جدة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (السبت) المتسابق شون تورّينتي من فريق فيكتوري من دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة بالكأس والميدالية الذهبية، في نهائي الجولة الرابعة من بطولة العالم لسباقات الزوارق السريعة الفورمولا1 (F1H2O)، جائزة جدة الكبرى 2025.


وجرى التتويج خلال حفل استثنائي أقيم بهذه المناسبة في موقع السباق على واجهة أبحر الشمالية ضمن فعاليات موسم جدة 2025، ليودّع محبو الرياضات البحرية، بعد ثلاثة أيام من التشويق، أول استضافة لمدينة جدة لهذه الرياضة العالمية العريقة، التي يعود تاريخها إلى أكثر من 40 عاماً.


وشارك في البطولة 10 فرق من أبرز أبطال العالم بـ20 زورقاً سريعاً، واستحوذ المتسابق يوناس أندرسون من فريق دولة السويد على الجائزة الفضية بحصوله على المركز الثاني، فيما نال المتسابق بارتيك مارساليك من فريق ستروموي ريسينغ من النروج الجائزة البرونزية عن المركز الثالث، بعد أن قدمت عروضاً حماسية جسّدت قوة المحركات ومهارة القيادة، وسط تفاعل كبير من الجماهير التي ملأت مدرجات المشاهدة على الواجهة البحرية.


وعقب إسدال الستار على مجريات السباق وانتهاء المنافسات انطلقت مراسم تتويج الفائزين، حيث عزف السلام الملكي وكرّم الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، الفائزين وسط أجواء احتفالية مُبهرة، وموسيقى حماسية منحت الحدث طابعاً عالمياً، فيما أضاءت عروض الألعاب النارية سماء جدة احتفالاً بنجاح هذه البطولة.


وتُعدُّ هذه البطولة أول حدث من نوعه يُقام على مياه البحر الأحمر، حيثُ احتضنت جدة المتسابقين والجماهير في أجواء استثنائية جمعت بين الحماس الرياضي وروعة المشهد البحري، ممَّا عزّز من مكانة المدينة كوجهة للفعاليات الدولية على سواحل البحر الأحمر.


وبنجاح هذه الاستضافة التاريخية أضافت جدة إنجازاً جديداً إلى سجلها الحافل بالفعاليات الرياضية العالمية الكبرى، مؤكّدة دورها كوجهة رائدة لاستضافة الأحداث الرياضية الدولية، وبما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في جعل المملكة مركزاً عالميًّا للرياضة والسياحة.


وتُمثل البطولة واحدة من أبرز فعاليات موسم جدة 2025؛ لما تمثّله من قيمة مضافة تُسهم في تنوّع التجارب الترفيهية والرياضية، وتقديم محتوى نوعي يجمع بين المتعة والترفيه، ويرسّخ حضور جدة كوجهة سياحية متكاملة تجمع بين الأصالة والحداثة على ساحل البحر الأحمر.