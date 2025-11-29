The Portuguese player of Al-Hilal, Ruben Neves, continued his brilliance with his team against Al-Fateh in the match held at the Kingdom Arena as part of the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup. He scored one goal and assisted another, making Neves the third most contributing player to goals for Al-Hilal under the management of Italian coach Inzaghi, with 6 goals and 3 assists, equal to his teammate Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored 4 goals and provided 5 assists. This confirms that the Portuguese star is an important element capable of deciding matches.



It is worth mentioning that Neves has played 106 matches with the leader so far across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 25 assists. He also ranks second in the list of the best foreign assist providers in the club's history, after former Al-Hilal player Swedish Christian Wilhelmsson, who made 27 assists. Neves has won 4 titles with Al-Hilal: the Saudi Roshan League, the King’s Cup, and the Saudi Super Cup (twice).