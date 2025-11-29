واصل لاعب الهلال البرتغالي روبن نيفيز تألقه مع فريقه أمام الفتح في اللقاء الذي أقيم على ملعب المملكة أرينا ضمن ربع نهائي مسابقة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، حيث سجل هدفاً وصنع آخر، وبهذا الهدف أصبح نيفيز ثالث أكثر لاعبي الهلال إسهاماً بالأهداف تحت قيادة المدرب الإيطالي إنزاغي، حيث سجل 6 أهداف وصنع 3، متساوياً مع زميله سالم الدوسري الذي أحرز 4 أهداف وصنع 5، وبهذا يؤكد النجم البرتغالي أنه عنصر مهم وقادر على حسم المباريات.


يذكر أن نيفيز خاض مع الزعيم حتى الآن 106 مباريات عبر جميع المسابقات، مسجّلًا 14 هدفاً ومقدماً 25 تمريرة حاسمة، كما أنه يحتل المرتبة الثانية في قائمة أفضل صانعي الأهداف الأجانب في تاريخ النادي بعد لاعب الهلال سابقاً السويدي كريستيان ويلهامسون الذي صنع 27 تمريرة حاسمة، وحقق مع الهلال 4 ألقاب هي: دوري روشن السعودي، وكأس الملك، وكأس السوبر السعودي (مرتين).