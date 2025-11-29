اختتمت اليوم (السبت) منافسات الجولة الختامية لبطولة العالم للراليات «رالي السعودية 2025»، التي تُقام للمرة الأولى في المملكة، بحضور رئيس مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية الأمير خالد بن سلطان العبدالله الفيصل، ومحافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، حيث تشرف وزارة الرياضة على هذ الحدث العالمي، وينظمه الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية.


وتوّج البطل الفرنسي سيباستيان أوجيه، سائق فريق تويوتا جازو للسباقات، بلقب بطولة العالم للراليات (WRC) لموسم 2025، بعدما حصل على المركز الأول برصيد 293 نقطة، وجاء البريطاني ألفين إيفانز من الفريق نفسه ثانياً برصيد 289 نقطة، فيما حلّ الفنلندي كالي روفانبيرا ثالثاً برصيد 256 نقطة، حيث تمكّن أوجيه من خطف لقب البطولة في الأمتار الأخيرة من مرحلة ذهبان 2 (مرحلة القوة).


وفي فئة WRC2، تُوّج السويدي أوليفر سولبرغ سائق فريق تويوتا جازو للسباقات باللقب، وجاء الفرنسي يوهان روسيل ثانياً، فيما حل البلغاري نيكولاي غرايزين ثالثاً، أما في فئة WRC3، فقد تُوّج الإيطالي ماتيو فونتانا بطلاً للفئة، وجاء الأسترالي تايلور جيل ثانياً، والفرنسي جيوفاني روسي ثالثاً.


وشهدت الجولة النهائية منافسات قوية على مدار 4 أيام، خاض خلالها السائقون 17 مرحلة امتدت لمسافة إجمالية بلغت 1218 كيلومتراً، منها 319 كيلومتراً مراحل خاصة، حيث تصدر البلجيكي تيري نوفيل (هيونداي) الترتيب العام للجولة بعد أداء ثابت، وجاء الفرنسي أدريان فورماو ثانياً، بينما حلّ بطل العالم سيباستيان أوجيه ثالثاً.


وقال بطل العالم للراليات، الفرنسي سيباستيان أوجيه، بعد التتويج: «سعيد جداً بتحقيق اللقب، فقد كانت منافسة قوية مع إيفانز وسكوت، وأشكر الفريق على دعمه، لقد كانت البطولة صعبة، لكننا استطعنا حسمها في اللحظات الأخيرة».


وأضاف سيباستيان أوجيه أنه يعتزم المشاركة في بطولة العالم للراليات العام القادم، والمنافسة على اللقب، والمشاركة في جولات أكثر، بعد تغيبه عن 3 جولات هذا الموسم، مشيراً إلى أنه قد عادل الرقم التاريخي للفوز باللقب 9 مرات.


وتأتي استضافة السعودية للجولة الختامية من بطولة العالم للراليات «رالي السعودية 2025» ترجمةً حقيقيةً لتعزيز مكانة المملكة على الخارطة الرياضية العالمية، وتجسيداً لدعم القيادة الرشيدة للفعاليات الكبرى.