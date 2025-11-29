The final round of the World Rally Championship "Rally Saudi Arabia 2025" concluded today (Saturday), held for the first time in the Kingdom, with the presence of the Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Abdullah Al-Faisal, and the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi. The Ministry of Sports oversees this global event, organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.



French champion Sébastien Ogier, driver for the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, was crowned the World Rally Championship (WRC) champion for the 2025 season after securing first place with a total of 293 points. British driver Elfyn Evans from the same team came in second with 289 points, while Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä finished third with 256 points. Ogier managed to snatch the championship title in the final meters of the Al-Dahban 2 stage (power stage).



In the WRC2 category, Swedish driver Oliver Solberg from the Toyota Gazoo Racing team was crowned champion, with French driver Johan Rossel coming in second, and Bulgarian driver Nikolay Gryazin finishing third. In the WRC3 category, Italian driver Matteo Fontana was crowned champion, with Australian driver Taylor Gill in second place, and French driver Giovanni Rossi in third.



The final round witnessed intense competition over four days, during which the drivers competed in 17 stages covering a total distance of 1218 kilometers, including 319 kilometers of special stages. Belgian driver Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) topped the overall standings after a consistent performance, with French driver Adrien Fourmaux in second place, while world champion Sébastien Ogier finished third.



World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier expressed his happiness after the crowning, stating: "I am very happy to have achieved the title; it was a tough competition with Evans and Scott. I thank the team for their support; the championship was difficult, but we managed to secure it in the final moments."



Ogier added that he intends to participate in the World Rally Championship next year and compete for the title, as well as participate in more rounds after missing three rounds this season, noting that he has equaled the historic record of winning the title nine times.



The hosting of Saudi Arabia for the final round of the World Rally Championship "Rally Saudi Arabia 2025" is a true reflection of enhancing the Kingdom's position on the global sports map and embodies the wise leadership's support for major events.