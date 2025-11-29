“The Arabs have agreed not to agree,” is a false saying often repeated by the enemies of the Arabs. From time to time, Arabs prove the strength of Arab unity. In the world of football, the “Arab Cup” has a rich history that extends over more than six decades since its inception in 1963, culminating in its recognition as an international tournament by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).



From an idea to a reality witnessed by the world



The Arab Cup started as an idea aimed at being a unique sporting event that brings together Arab national teams in a competitive atmosphere and contributes to enhancing Arab cohesion through sports, while presenting a positive and honorable image of the Arab region to the world.



The tournament has remained a focal point of interest for Arab audiences due to its national character and the opportunity it provides to showcase Arab football talents. However, it suffered from a lack of regularity over nine editions, from the first in Lebanon to the ninth in Saudi Arabia in 2012, under the direct supervision of the Arab Football Federation.



The beginning in Lebanon and Tunisia as the first champions



The idea of the Arab Cup was initiated by the Lebanese Football Federation in 1962 as an Arab tournament that achieves fundamental goals through a sporting event that brings together Arab youth and elevates the level of the game. The first tournament was held in Lebanon in 1963, and Tunisia won the title. The second edition took place in Kuwait in 1964, where Iraq was crowned champion, and it retained its title in the third edition hosted in 1966.



A 19-year hiatus... and a return from Taif



The tournament was paused for about 19 years, returning with the fourth edition held in Saudi Arabia in 1985 in the city of Taif, where Iraq won its third consecutive title. Jordan hosted the fifth edition in 1988, and in the final match, Iraq defeated Syria in a penalty shootout, securing its fourth consecutive title, which remains the last title for the Iraqi team.



The sixth edition of the Arab Cup was held in Syria in 1992 with only six participating teams. In the final match, Egypt defeated Saudi Arabia 3-2, claiming its only title in the tournament's history.



Saudi dominance in two consecutive editions



The seventh edition in 1998 in Qatar saw a historic participation of the largest number of Arab teams at that time, with 12 teams divided into three groups. The Saudi team triumphed over the Qatari team in the final match with a score of 3-1, achieving its first title.



The Saudi Green retained its title after winning the eighth edition held in Kuwait in late 2002 with the participation of 10 teams. In the final match, the Saudi team defeated Bahrain with a golden goal from its star, Mohammed Noor.



A 10-year absence... and a return in Saudi Arabia



The tournament was absent for a full decade, returning with the ninth edition hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2012, featuring 11 teams divided into three groups. Morocco won the title for the first time after defeating Libya in the final match via penalty shootout.



2021 marks a historic turning point for the tournament



The tenth edition, hosted in Doha in 2021, marked a historic turning point after the tournament received recognition from FIFA, being held for the first time under its umbrella. A new chapter was written in the tournament's history as it returned after nine years but in a different guise, transitioning from a narrow regional event to a global one. The tournament witnessed the largest historical participation, with qualifying rounds held for the first time to limit the finals to 16 teams. After 14 teams appeared in the first qualifying round, seven teams reached the finals, joining the nine teams that qualified directly based on their FIFA international ranking prior to the draw. The Algerian team won the title after defeating the Tunisian team in the final with a score of 2-0.



Iraq is the most crowned, and Jordan has the most participations



In terms of the record of Arab Cup champions since its inception in 1963, the Iraqi team has been the most crowned, winning the title on four occasions in 1964, 1966, 1985, and 1988. The Saudi team won the title twice in 1998 and 2002, while the following teams won the title once: Tunisia in 1963, Egypt in 1992, Morocco in 2012, and Algeria in 2021.



The Jordanian team is the most participated in the tournament, having appeared in 9 of the previous 10 editions, playing 38 matches. It is followed by the Kuwaiti and Lebanese teams, which participated in 8 editions, each playing 30 matches. The Saudi and Syrian teams participated in 7 editions, with Saudi Arabia having played 29 matches compared to 28 for Syria.



Infographic:



1963 The tournament kicks off in Lebanon



1998 The first title for the Saudi team



2021 The tournament recognized by FIFA