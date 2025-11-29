«اتفق العرب على ألَّا يتفقوا»، مقولة خاطئة كان يرددها أعداء العرب، ومن وقت لآخر يثبت العرب مدى قوة اللحمة العربية، وفي عالم كرة القدم تملك بطولة «كأس العرب» تاريخاً حافلاً يمتد إلى أكثر من 6 عقود منذ انطلاقتها الأولى عام 1963، وصولاً إلى اعتمادها بطولة دولية من قبل الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (FIFA).


من فكرة إلى واقع يشهده العالم


وانطلقت بطولة كأس العرب كفكرة، الغرض منها أن تكون مناسبة رياضية فريدة تجمع المنتخبات العربية في أجواء تنافسية وتسهم في تعزيز التلاحم العربي من خلال الرياضة، وتقديم صورة إيجابية ومشرفة للمنطقة العربية أمام العالم.


وظلت البطولة محط اهتمام الجماهير العربية، لما تحمله من طابع قومي، وفرصة لإبراز المواهب الكروية العربية، لكنها عانت قلة الانتظام خلال 9 نسخ، منذ الأولى في لبنان إلى النسخة التاسعة في السعودية عام 2012 تحت الإشراف المباشر من قبل الاتحاد العربي لكرة القدم.


البداية من لبنان وتونس أول الأبطال


فكرة كأس العرب انطلقت من الاتحاد اللبناني لكرة القدم عام 1962، كبطولة عربية تحقق الغايات الأساسية من خلال مناسبة رياضية تسهم في التقاء الشباب العربي وترفع من مستوى اللعبة، وأقيمت البطولة الأولى في لبنان عام 1963، وحقق لقبها منتخب تونس، وأقيمت النسخة الثانية في الكويت عام 1964، وتوج المنتخب العراقي باللقب، وحافظ على لقبه في النسخة الثالثة التي استضافها عام 1966.


توقف 19 عاماً.. والعودة من الطائف


وتوقفت البطولة لنحو 19 عاماً، لتعود عبر النسخة الرابعة التي جرت في السعودية عام 1985 بمدينة الطائف، وتوج المنتخب العراقي باللقب الثالث توالياً، واستضاف الأردن النسخة الخامسة عام 1988، وفي المباراة النهائية فاز المنتخب العراقي على نظيره السوري بركلات الترجيح، ليتوج باللقب الرابع توالياً كآخر لقب للمنتخب العراقي.


وأقيمت النسخة السادسة من كأس العرب لكرة القدم في سورية عام 1992 بمشاركة 6 منتخبات فقط، وفي المباراة النهائية، فاز المنتخب المصري على نظيره السعودي 3/2، متوجاً بلقبه الوحيد في تاريخ البطولة.


هيمنة سعودية في نسختين متتاليتين


وشهدت النسخة السابعة عام 1998 في قطر مشاركة تاريخية لأكبر عدد من المنتخبات العربية آنذاك، حيث وصل عدد المنتخبات إلى 12 منتخباً للمرة الأولى تم توزيعها على 3 مجموعات، وتفوق المنتخب السعودي على نظيره المنتخب القطري في المباراة النهائية بـ3 أهداف لهدف، ليحقق منتخبنا الوطني لقبه الأول.


وحافظ الأخضر السعودي على لقبه بعد فوزه في النسخة الثامنة التي أقيمت في الكويت أواخر عام 2002 بمشاركة 10 منتخبات، وفي المباراة النهائية، انتصر المنتخب السعودي على البحرين بالهدف الذهبي عن طريق نجمه محمد نور.


غياب 10 سنوات.. والعودة في السعودية


وغابت البطولة لعقد كامل، لتعود عبر النسخة التاسعة التي استضافتها السعودية عام 2012 وشهدت مشاركة 11 منتخباً تم توزيعها على 3 مجموعات، وحقق منتخب المغرب اللقب للمرة الأولى بعد فوزه في المباراة النهائية على ليبيا بركلات الترجيح.


2021 يشهد منعطفاً تاريخياً للبطولة


وجاءت النسخة العاشرة التي استضافتها الدوحة عام 2021 لتشكل منعطفاً تاريخياً بعد أن حظيت البطولة باعتراف الاتحاد الدولي، لتقام للمرة الأولى تحت مظلة الفيفا، ليُكتب فصل جديد في تاريخ البطولة بعدما عادت بعد 9 أعوام ولكن بثوب مختلف، إذ انتقلت البطولة من الإقليمية الضيقة إلى العالمية، وشهدت البطولة المشاركة التاريخية الأكبر لتقام وللمرة الأولى تصفيات تأهيلية من أجل اقتصار النهائيات على 16 منتخباً، بعدما ظهر 14 منتخباً في التصفية الأولى، لتبلغ 7 منتخبات النهائيات، وانضمت إلى 9 منتخبات تأهلت مباشرة بحكم تصنيفها الدولي الصادر عن الفيفا قبل موعد القرعة، وأحرز المنتخب الجزائري اللقب بعد فوزه على المنتخب التونسي في النهائي بهدفين دون رد.


العراق الأكثر تتويجاً والأردن الأكثر مشاركةً


وعلى مستوى سجل أبطال كأس العرب منذ انطلاقتها عام 1963، كان المنتخب العراقي الأكثر تتويجاً باللقب في 4 مناسبات أعوام (1964 و1966 و1985 و1988)، فيما نال المنتخب السعودي اللقب مرتين في نسختي 1998 و2002، ونالت اللقب لمرة واحدة منتخبات: تونس 1963، ومصر 1992، والمغرب 2012، والجزائر 2021.


ويعد المنتخب الأردني الأكثر مشاركة في البطولة، حيث ظهر في 9 نسخ سابقة من أصل 10، خاض خلالها 38 مباراة، يليه كل من المنتخبين الكويتي واللبناني، اللذين شاركا في 8 نسخ، وخاض كل منهما 30 مباراة، ثم جاء المنتخبان السعودي والسوري، اللذان شاركا في 7 نسخ، وفق أسبقية سعودية في عدد المباريات بخوضه 29 مباراة مقابل 28 للمنتخب السوري.


