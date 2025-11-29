أهدى نجم فريق الخلود هتان باهبري الفوز الذي حققه على فريق الخليج بنتيجة 3/4 والتأهل لدور نصف النهائي بمسابقة كأس الملك في الموسم الحالي لجماهير الخلود التي تستحق الفرح بالفوز والوصول لدور الأربعة في بطولة كأس الملك.
وأكد باهبري أنه وزملاءه اللاعبين تعاهدوا على الظهور بالمستوى الفني المميز، والعودة للانتصارات من خلال مواجهة الخليج في دور الثمانية في بطولة كأس الملك، واستطاع الفريق تجاوز الخليج والوصول لدور الأربعة في البطولة المحلية الغالية.
وأضاف: «الحمد لله والشكر لله على المستوى الفني الذي ظهرت به في مباراة الخليج وهز شباك الخصم والمساهمة مع زملائي في الفوز والتأهل لدور نصف النهائي في بطولة كأس الملك».
وبارك باهبري لإدارة نادي الخلود ومحبيه ولأسرته وكل من يقف معه، «وبمشيئة الله نواصل التألق وتحقيق المزيد من الانتصارات في الموسم الحالي».
The star of Al-Khulood team, Hattan Bahbari, dedicated the victory he achieved against Al-Khaleej with a score of 3/4 and the qualification for the semi-finals of the King's Cup this season to the fans of Al-Khulood who deserve to celebrate the win and reaching the final four in the King's Cup tournament.
Bahbari confirmed that he and his fellow players pledged to show a distinguished technical level and return to winning ways by facing Al-Khaleej in the quarter-finals of the King's Cup, and the team managed to overcome Al-Khaleej and reach the final four in the prestigious local tournament.
He added: "Thank God and praise be to God for the technical level I showed in the match against Al-Khaleej, scoring against the opponent and contributing with my teammates to the victory and qualification for the semi-finals of the King's Cup."
Bahbari congratulated the management of Al-Khulood Club, his fans, his family, and everyone who supports him, saying, "With God's will, we will continue to shine and achieve more victories this season."