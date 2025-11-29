The star of Al-Khulood team, Hattan Bahbari, dedicated the victory he achieved against Al-Khaleej with a score of 3/4 and the qualification for the semi-finals of the King's Cup this season to the fans of Al-Khulood who deserve to celebrate the win and reaching the final four in the King's Cup tournament.



Bahbari confirmed that he and his fellow players pledged to show a distinguished technical level and return to winning ways by facing Al-Khaleej in the quarter-finals of the King's Cup, and the team managed to overcome Al-Khaleej and reach the final four in the prestigious local tournament.



He added: "Thank God and praise be to God for the technical level I showed in the match against Al-Khaleej, scoring against the opponent and contributing with my teammates to the victory and qualification for the semi-finals of the King's Cup."



Bahbari congratulated the management of Al-Khulood Club, his fans, his family, and everyone who supports him, saying, "With God's will, we will continue to shine and achieve more victories this season."