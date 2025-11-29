أهدى نجم فريق الخلود هتان باهبري الفوز الذي حققه على فريق الخليج بنتيجة 3/4 والتأهل لدور نصف النهائي بمسابقة كأس الملك في الموسم الحالي لجماهير الخلود التي تستحق الفرح بالفوز والوصول لدور الأربعة في بطولة كأس الملك.


وأكد باهبري أنه وزملاءه اللاعبين تعاهدوا على الظهور بالمستوى الفني المميز، والعودة للانتصارات من خلال مواجهة الخليج في دور الثمانية في بطولة كأس الملك، واستطاع الفريق تجاوز الخليج والوصول لدور الأربعة في البطولة المحلية الغالية.


وأضاف: «الحمد لله والشكر لله على المستوى الفني الذي ظهرت به في مباراة الخليج وهز شباك الخصم والمساهمة مع زملائي في الفوز والتأهل لدور نصف النهائي في بطولة كأس الملك».


وبارك باهبري لإدارة نادي الخلود ومحبيه ولأسرته وكل من يقف معه، «وبمشيئة الله نواصل التألق وتحقيق المزيد من الانتصارات في الموسم الحالي».