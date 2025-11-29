The Jeddah Grand Prix for Speedboats (F1H2O) witnessed a remarkable increase in the pace of the race on the second day of the championship, which is being held for the first time in the city of Jeddah as part of the fourth round of the World Championship, amidst a large audience that filled the area designated for fans and accompanying entertainment activities on the northern waterfront of Obhur.



The round featured qualifying heats alongside a series of official trials, in addition to the exhibition round and the first and second speed races, amidst strong competition among the top international drivers.



The results of the day confirmed the intensifying competition among the leading international drivers, as driver Shaun Torrente from the Victory Team of the UAE secured the top position in the first speed race after completing 20 laps, achieving the highest score in the round, while Peter Moran from the China CTIC team came in second place with a slight time difference of (0.04) seconds, followed by Bartik Marsalik from the Stromoy Racing team in third place. The round also saw the continued presence of UAE driver Rusty White, who finished the race in fourth place, while Finnish driver Sami Silo came in fifth.



The qualifying heats recorded an exciting atmosphere as the competitors entered into a direct battle to secure advanced positions on the starting line, while the results of "Speed Race 1" and "Speed Race 2" revealed a significant closeness in levels, raising the anticipation ahead of the main race tomorrow.



In the second speed race, Swedish driver Jonas Andersson from the Sweden team managed to clinch first place after a steady and decisive performance over (20) laps, while Emirati driver Stefan Arand from the Sharjah team came in second place with a difference of only (0.02) seconds, followed by German driver Stefan Hagen from the China CTIC team in third place with a difference of (0.25) seconds. The race also saw a one-lap penalty applied to boat number (3) for destroying the first buoy, in addition to penalizing boat number (97) with a two-position deduction for not adhering to the course in the first lap according to the organizing regulations.



The championship will conclude tomorrow with the main race and the award distribution, before the global caravan moves to the Emirate of Sharjah as part of the 2025 season schedule to continue the next stop of the World Championship series.