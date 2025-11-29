شهدت منافسات جائزة جدة الكبرى للزوارق السريعة (F1H2O) تصاعداً لافتاً في وتيرة السباق في ثاني أيام البطولة التي تُقام لأول مرة في مدينة جدة ضمن الجولة الرابعة من بطولة العالم، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير امتلأت به المنطقة المخصصة للمشجعين والفعاليات الترفيهية المصاحبة على واجهة أبحر الشمالية.


وشهدت الجولة إقامة التصفيات التأهيلية إلى جانب سلسلة من التجارب الرسمية، إضافةً إلى الجولة الاستعراضية وسباقي السرعة الأول والثاني، وسط منافسة قوية بين أبرز السائقين العالميين.


وجاءت نتائج اليوم لتؤكد اشتداد المنافسة بين أبرز السائقين الدوليين، إذ حسم السائق شون تورينتي من فريق فيكتوري الإماراتي صدارة سباق السرعة الأول بعد إكماله 20 لفة، محققاً العلامة الأعلى في الجولة، فيما حلّ بيتر موران من فريق China CTIC في المركز الثاني بفارق زمني طفيف بلغ (0.04) ثانية، تلاه بارتيك مارساليك من فريق ستروموي ريسينغ في المركز الثالث، وشهدت الجولة استمرار حضور السائق الإماراتي راستي وايت الذي أنهى السباق في المركز الرابع، بينما جاء الفنلندي سامي سيلو خامساً.


وسجّلت التصفيات أجواءً حماسية بعد دخول المتسابقين في صراع مباشر لحجز مواقع متقدمة على خط الانطلاق، في وقت كشفت نتائج «سباق السرعة 1» و«سباق السرعة 2» تقارباً كبيراً في المستويات، ما رفع من حدة الترقب قبيل إقامة السباق الرئيسي غداً.


وفي سباق السرعة الثاني، تمكن السويدي يوناس أندرسون من فريق Sweden من اقتناص المركز الأول بعد أداء ثابت وحاسم في (20) لفة، في حين جاء الإماراتي ستيفان آراند من فريق الشارقة في المركز الثاني بفارق (0.02) ثانية فقط، تلاه الألماني ستيفان هاغن من فريق China CTIC في المركز الثالث بفارق (0.25) ثانية، كما شهد السباق تطبيق عقوبة لفة واحدة على القارب رقم (3) بسبب تدمير العوامة الأولى، إلى جانب معاقبة القارب رقم (97) بخصم مركزين لعدم الالتزام بالمسار في الدورة الأولى وفق اللوائح المنظمة.


وتختتم البطولة غداً بإقامة السباق الرئيسي وتوزيع الجوائز، قبل أن تنتقل القافلة العالمية إلى إمارة الشارقة ضمن روزنامة موسم 2025 لاستكمال المحطة التالية من سلسلة بطولة العالم.