شهدت منافسات جائزة جدة الكبرى للزوارق السريعة (F1H2O) تصاعداً لافتاً في وتيرة السباق في ثاني أيام البطولة التي تُقام لأول مرة في مدينة جدة ضمن الجولة الرابعة من بطولة العالم، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير امتلأت به المنطقة المخصصة للمشجعين والفعاليات الترفيهية المصاحبة على واجهة أبحر الشمالية.
وشهدت الجولة إقامة التصفيات التأهيلية إلى جانب سلسلة من التجارب الرسمية، إضافةً إلى الجولة الاستعراضية وسباقي السرعة الأول والثاني، وسط منافسة قوية بين أبرز السائقين العالميين.
وجاءت نتائج اليوم لتؤكد اشتداد المنافسة بين أبرز السائقين الدوليين، إذ حسم السائق شون تورينتي من فريق فيكتوري الإماراتي صدارة سباق السرعة الأول بعد إكماله 20 لفة، محققاً العلامة الأعلى في الجولة، فيما حلّ بيتر موران من فريق China CTIC في المركز الثاني بفارق زمني طفيف بلغ (0.04) ثانية، تلاه بارتيك مارساليك من فريق ستروموي ريسينغ في المركز الثالث، وشهدت الجولة استمرار حضور السائق الإماراتي راستي وايت الذي أنهى السباق في المركز الرابع، بينما جاء الفنلندي سامي سيلو خامساً.
وسجّلت التصفيات أجواءً حماسية بعد دخول المتسابقين في صراع مباشر لحجز مواقع متقدمة على خط الانطلاق، في وقت كشفت نتائج «سباق السرعة 1» و«سباق السرعة 2» تقارباً كبيراً في المستويات، ما رفع من حدة الترقب قبيل إقامة السباق الرئيسي غداً.
وفي سباق السرعة الثاني، تمكن السويدي يوناس أندرسون من فريق Sweden من اقتناص المركز الأول بعد أداء ثابت وحاسم في (20) لفة، في حين جاء الإماراتي ستيفان آراند من فريق الشارقة في المركز الثاني بفارق (0.02) ثانية فقط، تلاه الألماني ستيفان هاغن من فريق China CTIC في المركز الثالث بفارق (0.25) ثانية، كما شهد السباق تطبيق عقوبة لفة واحدة على القارب رقم (3) بسبب تدمير العوامة الأولى، إلى جانب معاقبة القارب رقم (97) بخصم مركزين لعدم الالتزام بالمسار في الدورة الأولى وفق اللوائح المنظمة.
وتختتم البطولة غداً بإقامة السباق الرئيسي وتوزيع الجوائز، قبل أن تنتقل القافلة العالمية إلى إمارة الشارقة ضمن روزنامة موسم 2025 لاستكمال المحطة التالية من سلسلة بطولة العالم.
The Jeddah Grand Prix for Speedboats (F1H2O) witnessed a remarkable increase in the pace of the race on the second day of the championship, which is being held for the first time in the city of Jeddah as part of the fourth round of the World Championship, amidst a large audience that filled the area designated for fans and accompanying entertainment activities on the northern waterfront of Obhur.
The round featured qualifying heats alongside a series of official trials, in addition to the exhibition round and the first and second speed races, amidst strong competition among the top international drivers.
The results of the day confirmed the intensifying competition among the leading international drivers, as driver Shaun Torrente from the Victory Team of the UAE secured the top position in the first speed race after completing 20 laps, achieving the highest score in the round, while Peter Moran from the China CTIC team came in second place with a slight time difference of (0.04) seconds, followed by Bartik Marsalik from the Stromoy Racing team in third place. The round also saw the continued presence of UAE driver Rusty White, who finished the race in fourth place, while Finnish driver Sami Silo came in fifth.
The qualifying heats recorded an exciting atmosphere as the competitors entered into a direct battle to secure advanced positions on the starting line, while the results of "Speed Race 1" and "Speed Race 2" revealed a significant closeness in levels, raising the anticipation ahead of the main race tomorrow.
In the second speed race, Swedish driver Jonas Andersson from the Sweden team managed to clinch first place after a steady and decisive performance over (20) laps, while Emirati driver Stefan Arand from the Sharjah team came in second place with a difference of only (0.02) seconds, followed by German driver Stefan Hagen from the China CTIC team in third place with a difference of (0.25) seconds. The race also saw a one-lap penalty applied to boat number (3) for destroying the first buoy, in addition to penalizing boat number (97) with a two-position deduction for not adhering to the course in the first lap according to the organizing regulations.
The championship will conclude tomorrow with the main race and the award distribution, before the global caravan moves to the Emirate of Sharjah as part of the 2025 season schedule to continue the next stop of the World Championship series.