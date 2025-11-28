تحوّلت مباراة ريال أورورو وبلومينغ في إياب ربع نهائي كأس بوليفيا إلى شجار أشبه بـ«خناقة شوارع»، بعدما اشتبك لاعبو الفريقين والأجهزة الفنية فور انتهاء اللقاء.

شرارة البداية

واندلعت الفوضى مباشرة بعد صافرة النهاية، حين كان فريق بلومينغ يحتفل بتأهله إلى نصف النهائي بنتيجة 4-3 في مجموع المباراتين، وأثناء الاحتفالات، شعر أحد لاعبي الفريق الخاسر بالاستفزاز، فدخل في مشادة تطوّرت سريعاً إلى شجار شارك فيه عدد من زملائه.

اشتباك ثانٍ يزيد التوتر

وبينما كانت الأجواء تتجه للهدوء، اندلع شجار آخر في جهة مختلفة من الملعب، حيث تبادل أعضاء الفريقين اللكمات والدفعات، قبل أن يتحوّل الموقف إلى اشتباك عنيف، وحاولت الشرطة، المزوّدة بالدروع، التدخل للفصل بين الأطراف، لكن التوتر تصاعد حين انضم أفراد من الجهازين الفنيين إلى الاشتباك.

ورصد البث التلفزيوني لحظة متوترة بين أحد أعضاء الجهاز الفني لبلومينغ ومدرب ريال أورورو، مارسيلو روبليدو، الذي سقط أرضاً بعد تعرضه للدفع خلال الفوضى.

حصيلة ثقيلة من العقوبات

وفي حصيلة صادمة، أشهر الحكم 17 بطاقة حمراء للاعبين وأفراد من الجهازين الفنيين، في حادثة تُنذر بعقوبات صارمة من الاتحاد المحلي.