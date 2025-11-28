The match between Real Oruro and Blooming in the second leg of the Bolivia Cup quarter-finals turned into a brawl resembling a "street fight," after players from both teams and their coaching staff clashed immediately after the match ended.

The Spark

Chaos erupted right after the final whistle, as Blooming celebrated their qualification for the semifinals with a 4-3 aggregate score. During the celebrations, one player from the losing team felt provoked and got into an argument that quickly escalated into a fight involving several of his teammates.

Second Clash Increases Tension

While the atmosphere was heading towards calm, another fight broke out in a different part of the field, where members of both teams exchanged punches and shoves, before the situation turned into a violent clash. The police, equipped with shields, tried to intervene to separate the parties, but tensions escalated when members of both coaching staffs joined the fray.

The televised broadcast captured a tense moment between a member of Blooming's coaching staff and Real Oruro's coach, Marcelo Robledo, who fell to the ground after being shoved during the chaos.

Heavy Toll of Penalties

In a shocking tally, the referee issued 17 red cards to players and staff from both coaching teams, in an incident that signals severe penalties from the local federation.