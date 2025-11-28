Today (Thursday), the first day of the Jeddah Grand Prize 2025 kicked off at the Northern Corniche in Jeddah as part of the fourth round of the Formula 1 H2O World Championship for speedboat racing, amidst a large audience and media presence, in anticipation of the start of one of the strongest rounds of the global championship, hosted by the Jeddah Season, aimed at placing the Kingdom on the map of water sports and enhancing its position as a leading destination for enthusiasts of these sports.



The marine circuit witnessed intense activity since the early hours of the morning with the start of the official program for the opening day, which was entirely dedicated to technical trials and performance, in preparation for the qualifying rounds, F1H2O boat trials, and the two speed races (1 - 2).



The day's activities began with the first free practice session at 10 AM, where 20 boats entered the waters of the "Bride of the Red Sea" Jeddah for the first time to test performance balance, adjust engine settings, calibrate the wings, and ensure the readiness of navigation and speed systems. The initial trials showed the readiness of the participating teams and the skill of the drivers in handling the precisely measured marine circuit.



This was immediately followed by a dual-seat F1H2O boat trial during the afternoon, allowing the technical team to conduct necessary tests on the boat and showcase its technical capabilities, as part of the operational preparations approved for the championship, and a fundamental stage for measuring performance before moving on to the subsequent sessions of free practice. This is part of the technical displays used by the championship to demonstrate the true capabilities of the boats and their high safety levels.



In the evening, the second session of free practice began, followed by a third session, with the ten teams given full opportunities to test speed and stability levels under changing marine conditions throughout the day. These trials included start training, sharp turn maneuvers, and simulations of official race scenarios, all under the close monitoring of the technical teams and championship organizers.



The championship is held at the Northern Corniche, which has been fully equipped to meet the requirements of the International Union for Speedboat Racing, including team areas, spectator platforms, and operational facilities; all in a location that offers one of the most beautiful views of the Red Sea coast for the marine circuit.



The hosting of the championship in Jeddah, as part of the Jeddah Season 2025 events, reflects the city's growing status on the international water sports map and the Kingdom's role in hosting major global sporting events, which enhances the vitality of the tourism sector and enriches the experience of visitors and participants alike.