انطلقت اليوم (الخميس) بواجهة أبحر الشمالية في جدة فعاليات اليوم الأول من جائزة جدة الكبرى 2025 ضمن الجولة الرابعة من بطولة العالم لسباقات الزوارق السريعة الفورمولا 1 (F1H2O)، وسط حضور جماهيري وإعلامي كبير، ترقّباً لبداية إحدى أقوى جولات البطولة العالمية، التي يستضيفها موسم جدة، بهدف وضع المملكة على خريطة الرياضات البحرية وتعزيز مكانتها وجهة رائدة لعشاق هذه الرياضات.
وشهدت الحلبة البحرية منذ ساعات الصباح الأولى حركة مكثّفة مع بدء البرنامج الرسمي لليوم الافتتاحي، الذي خُصّص بالكامل للتجارب الفنية والأداء، تمهيداً لانطلاق التصفيات التأهيلية، وتجارب قارب F1H2O، وسباقي السرعة (1 - 2).
وانطلقت فعاليات اليوم بالتجارب الحرة الأولى عند الساعة العاشرة صباحاً، إذ نزل 20 زورقاً إلى مياه بحر «عروس البحر الأحمر» جدة للمرة الأولى لاختبار توازن الأداء، وضبط إعدادات المحركات، ومعايرة الأجنحة، والتأكد من جاهزية أنظمة الملاحة والسرعة، وأظهرت التجارب الأولى جاهزية الفرق المشاركة ومهارة السائقين في التعامل مع الحلبة البحرية ذات المسار المحسوب بدقة.
وأعقب ذلك مباشرة تجربة قارب (F1H2O) ثنائي المقاعد خلال فترة الظهيرة، إذ أتيح للفريق الفني إجراء الاختبارات اللازمة على القارب واستعراض قدراته الفنية، كجزء من التجهيزات التشغيلية المعتمدة في البطولة، ومرحلة أساسية لقياس الأداء قبل الانتقال إلى الحصص اللاحقة من التجارب الحرة، وتُعد جزءاً من الاستعراضات التقنية التي تستخدمها البطولة لإظهار القدرات الحقيقية للزوارق ومستوى الأمان العالي فيها.
وفي الفترة المسائية، انطلقت الحصة الثانية من التجارب الحرة، تلتها حصة ثالثة، ومُنحت الفرق العشرة فرصاً كاملة لاختبار مستويات السرعة والثبات في ظروف بحرية متغيرة طوال اليوم، وشملت هذه التجارب تدريبات على الانطلاق، ومناورات الالتفاف الحاد، ومحاكاة لسيناريوهات السباق الرسمي، كل ذلك تحت متابعة دقيقة من الفرق الفنية ومنظمي البطولة.
وتُقام البطولة على واجهة أبحر الشمالية التي جرى تجهيز بنيتها التحتية بالكامل لتتوافق مع متطلبات الاتحاد الدولي لسباقات الزوارق السريعة، بما في ذلك مناطق الفرق، ومنصات الجمهور، ومرافق التشغيل؛ وذلك في موقع يمنح الحلبة البحرية إحدى أجمل الإطلالات على ساحل البحر الأحمر.
وتعكس استضافة جدة للبطولة، ضمن فعاليات موسم جدة 2025، مكانة المدينة المتنامية على خريطة الرياضات البحرية الدولية، ودور المملكة في استضافة الأحداث الرياضية العالمية الكبرى، ما يعزز حيوية القطاع السياحي ويثري تجربة الزوار والمشاركين على حد سواء.
Today (Thursday), the first day of the Jeddah Grand Prize 2025 kicked off at the Northern Corniche in Jeddah as part of the fourth round of the Formula 1 H2O World Championship for speedboat racing, amidst a large audience and media presence, in anticipation of the start of one of the strongest rounds of the global championship, hosted by the Jeddah Season, aimed at placing the Kingdom on the map of water sports and enhancing its position as a leading destination for enthusiasts of these sports.
The marine circuit witnessed intense activity since the early hours of the morning with the start of the official program for the opening day, which was entirely dedicated to technical trials and performance, in preparation for the qualifying rounds, F1H2O boat trials, and the two speed races (1 - 2).
The day's activities began with the first free practice session at 10 AM, where 20 boats entered the waters of the "Bride of the Red Sea" Jeddah for the first time to test performance balance, adjust engine settings, calibrate the wings, and ensure the readiness of navigation and speed systems. The initial trials showed the readiness of the participating teams and the skill of the drivers in handling the precisely measured marine circuit.
This was immediately followed by a dual-seat F1H2O boat trial during the afternoon, allowing the technical team to conduct necessary tests on the boat and showcase its technical capabilities, as part of the operational preparations approved for the championship, and a fundamental stage for measuring performance before moving on to the subsequent sessions of free practice. This is part of the technical displays used by the championship to demonstrate the true capabilities of the boats and their high safety levels.
In the evening, the second session of free practice began, followed by a third session, with the ten teams given full opportunities to test speed and stability levels under changing marine conditions throughout the day. These trials included start training, sharp turn maneuvers, and simulations of official race scenarios, all under the close monitoring of the technical teams and championship organizers.
The championship is held at the Northern Corniche, which has been fully equipped to meet the requirements of the International Union for Speedboat Racing, including team areas, spectator platforms, and operational facilities; all in a location that offers one of the most beautiful views of the Red Sea coast for the marine circuit.
The hosting of the championship in Jeddah, as part of the Jeddah Season 2025 events, reflects the city's growing status on the international water sports map and the Kingdom's role in hosting major global sporting events, which enhances the vitality of the tourism sector and enriches the experience of visitors and participants alike.