انطلقت اليوم (الخميس) بواجهة أبحر الشمالية في جدة فعاليات اليوم الأول من جائزة جدة الكبرى 2025 ضمن الجولة الرابعة من بطولة العالم لسباقات الزوارق السريعة الفورمولا 1 (F1H2O)، وسط حضور جماهيري وإعلامي كبير، ترقّباً لبداية إحدى أقوى جولات البطولة العالمية، التي يستضيفها موسم جدة، بهدف وضع المملكة على خريطة الرياضات البحرية وتعزيز مكانتها وجهة رائدة لعشاق هذه الرياضات.


وشهدت الحلبة البحرية منذ ساعات الصباح الأولى حركة مكثّفة مع بدء البرنامج الرسمي لليوم الافتتاحي، الذي خُصّص بالكامل للتجارب الفنية والأداء، تمهيداً لانطلاق التصفيات التأهيلية، وتجارب قارب F1H2O، وسباقي السرعة (1 - 2).


وانطلقت فعاليات اليوم بالتجارب الحرة الأولى عند الساعة العاشرة صباحاً، إذ نزل 20 زورقاً إلى مياه بحر «عروس البحر الأحمر» جدة للمرة الأولى لاختبار توازن الأداء، وضبط إعدادات المحركات، ومعايرة الأجنحة، والتأكد من جاهزية أنظمة الملاحة والسرعة، وأظهرت التجارب الأولى جاهزية الفرق المشاركة ومهارة السائقين في التعامل مع الحلبة البحرية ذات المسار المحسوب بدقة.


وأعقب ذلك مباشرة تجربة قارب (F1H2O) ثنائي المقاعد خلال فترة الظهيرة، إذ أتيح للفريق الفني إجراء الاختبارات اللازمة على القارب واستعراض قدراته الفنية، كجزء من التجهيزات التشغيلية المعتمدة في البطولة، ومرحلة أساسية لقياس الأداء قبل الانتقال إلى الحصص اللاحقة من التجارب الحرة، وتُعد جزءاً من الاستعراضات التقنية التي تستخدمها البطولة لإظهار القدرات الحقيقية للزوارق ومستوى الأمان العالي فيها.


وفي الفترة المسائية، انطلقت الحصة الثانية من التجارب الحرة، تلتها حصة ثالثة، ومُنحت الفرق العشرة فرصاً كاملة لاختبار مستويات السرعة والثبات في ظروف بحرية متغيرة طوال اليوم، وشملت هذه التجارب تدريبات على الانطلاق، ومناورات الالتفاف الحاد، ومحاكاة لسيناريوهات السباق الرسمي، كل ذلك تحت متابعة دقيقة من الفرق الفنية ومنظمي البطولة.


وتُقام البطولة على واجهة أبحر الشمالية التي جرى تجهيز بنيتها التحتية بالكامل لتتوافق مع متطلبات الاتحاد الدولي لسباقات الزوارق السريعة، بما في ذلك مناطق الفرق، ومنصات الجمهور، ومرافق التشغيل؛ وذلك في موقع يمنح الحلبة البحرية إحدى أجمل الإطلالات على ساحل البحر الأحمر.


وتعكس استضافة جدة للبطولة، ضمن فعاليات موسم جدة 2025، مكانة المدينة المتنامية على خريطة الرياضات البحرية الدولية، ودور المملكة في استضافة الأحداث الرياضية العالمية الكبرى، ما يعزز حيوية القطاع السياحي ويثري تجربة الزوار والمشاركين على حد سواء.