تواصلت اليوم (الخميس) منافسات الجولة الختامية من بطولة العالم للراليات «رالي السعودية 2025»، الذي يُقام للمرة الأولى في المملكة، ويستمر حتى 29 نوفمبر الجاري، وذلك تحت إشراف وزارة الرياضة، وتنظيم الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية.
وشهدت البطولة في اليوم الثاني تنافساً قوياً بين السائقين؛ حيث تمكن اللاتفي مارتين سيسك، سائق فريق فورد، من فرض سيطرته على منافسات الفترة الصباحية، محققاً الفوز في جميع المراحل الخاصة: «الفيصلية 1»، و«القمر 1»، و«خليص 1».
وفي الفترة المسائية، حافظ مارتين سيسك على وتيرة أدائه القوي بفوزه في المرحلة الخامسة «الفيصلية 2»، وتمكن الفنلندي سامي باجاري، سائق فريق تويوتا، من الفوز بصدارة المرحلة السادسة «القمر 2»، فيما حقق الفرنسي أدريان فورماو، سائق هيونداي، الفوز في المرحلة السابعة «خليص 2»، واختتمت منافسات اليوم بالمرحلة الثامنة، «المرحلة الاستعراضية الخاصة – جميل لرياضة المحركات»، التي تمكن فيها أدريان فورماو من إحراز المركز الأول.
وتصدّر الترتيب العام لـ«رالي السعودية 2025 بدعم من جميل لرياضة المحركات» الفرنسي أدريان فورماو، سائق فريق هيونداي، بعد تسجيله زمناً إجمالياً قدره ساعة واحدة، و18 دقيقة، و45 ثانية، و3 أجزاء من الثانية، متقدماً على الفنلندي سامي باجاري من فريق تويوتا الذي أنهى منافسات اليوم بزمن بلغ ساعة واحدة، و18 دقيقة، و51 ثانية، و3 أجزاء من الثانية، فيما حل اللاتفي مارتين سيسك، سائق فريق فورد ثالثاً، بزمن ساعة واحدة و18 دقيقة، و52 ثانية، وجزءين من الثانية.
وفي فئة WRC2، تصدر السائق البريطاني غاس غرينسميث من فريق سكودا مجريات المنافسة، بعد أن أنهى مراحل اليوم بزمن إجمالي ساعة واحدة و22 دقيقة، و43 ثانية، و3 أجزاء من الثانية، فيما جاء البولندي كاييتان كاييتانوفيتش سائق فريق تويوتا في المركز الثاني، والفنلندي روبي كورهونين من فريق تويوتا في المركز الثالث، بينما أنهى السائق السعودي حمزة باخشب، أحد خريجي برنامج «الجيل السعودي القادم»، منافسات اليوم في المركز التاسع، بعد أن قدم أداءً جيداً في مشاركته العالمية الأولى على أرض الوطن.
أما في فئة WRC3 فقد نجح الإيطالي ماتيو فونتانا في تصدر منافسات هذه الفئة بزمن إجمالي ساعة واحدة و27 دقيقة، و20 ثانية، و3 أجزاء من الثانية، وجاء السعودي سعيد الموري في المركز الثاني بزمن إجمالي ساعة واحدة و40 دقيقة، و39 ثانية، فيما حجز الهندي نافين بوليغيلا المركز الثالث.
وتستكمل منافسات اليوم الثالث من البطولة غداً (الجمعة) عبر سلسلة من المراحل الخاصة، حيث تنطلق المرحلة التاسعة «الغولاء 1»، تليها المرحلة العاشرة «أم الجرم 1»، ثم المرحلة الحادية عشرة «وادي المطوي 1»، فيما يعاود المتسابقون خوض المراحل ذاتها في الفترة المسائية، تحت مسميات «الغولاء 2»، و«أم الجرم 2»، و«وادي المطوي 2»، قبل أن تعود الفرق إلى جدة لإجراء الصيانة المسائية؛ استعداداً لاستكمال مراحل الرالي يوم السبت.
Today (Thursday), the final round of the World Rally Championship "Saudi Rally 2025" continued, which is being held for the first time in the Kingdom and will last until November 29, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.
The second day of the championship witnessed strong competition among the drivers; Latvian Martin Sesks, a driver for the Ford team, managed to dominate the morning sessions, winning all the special stages: "Al-Faisaliah 1," "Al-Qamar 1," and "Khalis 1."
In the evening session, Martin Sesks maintained his strong performance by winning the fifth stage "Al-Faisaliah 2." Finnish driver Sami Pajari from the Toyota team won the sixth stage "Al-Qamar 2," while French driver Adrien Fourmaux from Hyundai won the seventh stage "Khalis 2." The day's competitions concluded with the eighth stage, "The Special Showcase Stage – Jameel for Motorsports," where Adrien Fourmaux secured first place.
Leading the overall standings of "Saudi Rally 2025 supported by Jameel for Motorsports" is French driver Adrien Fourmaux from the Hyundai team, after recording a total time of 1 hour, 18 minutes, 45 seconds, and 3 parts of a second, ahead of Finnish Sami Pajari from the Toyota team, who finished the day's competitions with a time of 1 hour, 18 minutes, 51 seconds, and 3 parts of a second. Latvian Martin Sesks, a driver for the Ford team, came in third with a time of 1 hour, 18 minutes, 52 seconds, and 2 parts of a second.
In the WRC2 category, British driver Gus Greensmith from the Skoda team led the competition after finishing the day's stages with a total time of 1 hour, 22 minutes, 43 seconds, and 3 parts of a second. Polish driver Kajetan Kajetanowicz from the Toyota team came in second, and Finnish driver Roope Korhonen from the Toyota team came in third, while Saudi driver Hamza Bakshab, one of the graduates of the "Next Saudi Generation" program, finished the day in ninth place after delivering a good performance in his first global participation on home soil.
In the WRC3 category, Italian Matteo Fontana succeeded in leading this category with a total time of 1 hour, 27 minutes, 20 seconds, and 3 parts of a second. Saudi driver Saeed Al-Mouri came in second with a total time of 1 hour, 40 minutes, and 39 seconds, while Indian driver Naveen Poligela secured third place.
The competitions for the third day of the championship will continue tomorrow (Friday) with a series of special stages, starting with the ninth stage "Al-Ghulah 1," followed by the tenth stage "Umm Al-Jurm 1," and then the eleventh stage "Wadi Al-Matwi 1." The competitors will repeat the same stages in the evening session, under the names "Al-Ghulah 2," "Umm Al-Jurm 2," and "Wadi Al-Matwi 2," before the teams return to Jeddah for evening maintenance in preparation for the continuation of the rally stages on Saturday.