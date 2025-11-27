تواصلت اليوم (الخميس) منافسات الجولة الختامية من بطولة العالم للراليات «رالي السعودية 2025»، الذي يُقام للمرة الأولى في المملكة، ويستمر حتى 29 نوفمبر الجاري، وذلك تحت إشراف وزارة الرياضة، وتنظيم الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية.


وشهدت البطولة في اليوم الثاني تنافساً قوياً بين السائقين؛ حيث تمكن اللاتفي مارتين سيسك، سائق فريق فورد، من فرض سيطرته على منافسات الفترة الصباحية، محققاً الفوز في جميع المراحل الخاصة: «الفيصلية 1»، و«القمر 1»، و«خليص 1».


وفي الفترة المسائية، حافظ مارتين سيسك على وتيرة أدائه القوي بفوزه في المرحلة الخامسة «الفيصلية 2»، وتمكن الفنلندي سامي باجاري، سائق فريق تويوتا، من الفوز بصدارة المرحلة السادسة «القمر 2»، فيما حقق الفرنسي أدريان فورماو، سائق هيونداي، الفوز في المرحلة السابعة «خليص 2»، واختتمت منافسات اليوم بالمرحلة الثامنة، «المرحلة الاستعراضية الخاصة – جميل لرياضة المحركات»، التي تمكن فيها أدريان فورماو من إحراز المركز الأول.


وتصدّر الترتيب العام لـ«رالي السعودية 2025 بدعم من جميل لرياضة المحركات» الفرنسي أدريان فورماو، سائق فريق هيونداي، بعد تسجيله زمناً إجمالياً قدره ساعة واحدة، و18 دقيقة، و45 ثانية، و3 أجزاء من الثانية، متقدماً على الفنلندي سامي باجاري من فريق تويوتا الذي أنهى منافسات اليوم بزمن بلغ ساعة واحدة، و18 دقيقة، و51 ثانية، و3 أجزاء من الثانية، فيما حل اللاتفي مارتين سيسك، سائق فريق فورد ثالثاً، بزمن ساعة واحدة و18 دقيقة، و52 ثانية، وجزءين من الثانية.


وفي فئة WRC2، تصدر السائق البريطاني غاس غرينسميث من فريق سكودا مجريات المنافسة، بعد أن أنهى مراحل اليوم بزمن إجمالي ساعة واحدة و22 دقيقة، و43 ثانية، و3 أجزاء من الثانية، فيما جاء البولندي كاييتان كاييتانوفيتش سائق فريق تويوتا في المركز الثاني، والفنلندي روبي كورهونين من فريق تويوتا في المركز الثالث، بينما أنهى السائق السعودي حمزة باخشب، أحد خريجي برنامج «الجيل السعودي القادم»، منافسات اليوم في المركز التاسع، بعد أن قدم أداءً جيداً في مشاركته العالمية الأولى على أرض الوطن.


أما في فئة WRC3 فقد نجح الإيطالي ماتيو فونتانا في تصدر منافسات هذه الفئة بزمن إجمالي ساعة واحدة و27 دقيقة، و20 ثانية، و3 أجزاء من الثانية، وجاء السعودي سعيد الموري في المركز الثاني بزمن إجمالي ساعة واحدة و40 دقيقة، و39 ثانية، فيما حجز الهندي نافين بوليغيلا المركز الثالث.


وتستكمل منافسات اليوم الثالث من البطولة غداً (الجمعة) عبر سلسلة من المراحل الخاصة، حيث تنطلق المرحلة التاسعة «الغولاء 1»، تليها المرحلة العاشرة «أم الجرم 1»، ثم المرحلة الحادية عشرة «وادي المطوي 1»، فيما يعاود المتسابقون خوض المراحل ذاتها في الفترة المسائية، تحت مسميات «الغولاء 2»، و«أم الجرم 2»، و«وادي المطوي 2»، قبل أن تعود الفرق إلى جدة لإجراء الصيانة المسائية؛ استعداداً لاستكمال مراحل الرالي يوم السبت.