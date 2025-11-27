Today (Thursday), the final round of the World Rally Championship "Saudi Rally 2025" continued, which is being held for the first time in the Kingdom and will last until November 29, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.



The second day of the championship witnessed strong competition among the drivers; Latvian Martin Sesks, a driver for the Ford team, managed to dominate the morning sessions, winning all the special stages: "Al-Faisaliah 1," "Al-Qamar 1," and "Khalis 1."



In the evening session, Martin Sesks maintained his strong performance by winning the fifth stage "Al-Faisaliah 2." Finnish driver Sami Pajari from the Toyota team won the sixth stage "Al-Qamar 2," while French driver Adrien Fourmaux from Hyundai won the seventh stage "Khalis 2." The day's competitions concluded with the eighth stage, "The Special Showcase Stage – Jameel for Motorsports," where Adrien Fourmaux secured first place.



Leading the overall standings of "Saudi Rally 2025 supported by Jameel for Motorsports" is French driver Adrien Fourmaux from the Hyundai team, after recording a total time of 1 hour, 18 minutes, 45 seconds, and 3 parts of a second, ahead of Finnish Sami Pajari from the Toyota team, who finished the day's competitions with a time of 1 hour, 18 minutes, 51 seconds, and 3 parts of a second. Latvian Martin Sesks, a driver for the Ford team, came in third with a time of 1 hour, 18 minutes, 52 seconds, and 2 parts of a second.



In the WRC2 category, British driver Gus Greensmith from the Skoda team led the competition after finishing the day's stages with a total time of 1 hour, 22 minutes, 43 seconds, and 3 parts of a second. Polish driver Kajetan Kajetanowicz from the Toyota team came in second, and Finnish driver Roope Korhonen from the Toyota team came in third, while Saudi driver Hamza Bakshab, one of the graduates of the "Next Saudi Generation" program, finished the day in ninth place after delivering a good performance in his first global participation on home soil.



In the WRC3 category, Italian Matteo Fontana succeeded in leading this category with a total time of 1 hour, 27 minutes, 20 seconds, and 3 parts of a second. Saudi driver Saeed Al-Mouri came in second with a total time of 1 hour, 40 minutes, and 39 seconds, while Indian driver Naveen Poligela secured third place.



The competitions for the third day of the championship will continue tomorrow (Friday) with a series of special stages, starting with the ninth stage "Al-Ghulah 1," followed by the tenth stage "Umm Al-Jurm 1," and then the eleventh stage "Wadi Al-Matwi 1." The competitors will repeat the same stages in the evening session, under the names "Al-Ghulah 2," "Umm Al-Jurm 2," and "Wadi Al-Matwi 2," before the teams return to Jeddah for evening maintenance in preparation for the continuation of the rally stages on Saturday.