على الرغم من الدور الكبير الذي لعبه اللاعبون القدامى في بناء الأندية السعودية وإرساء نجاحاتها على مر التاريخ، إلا أن ما يتكرر منذ سنوات من استياء حول تجاهل بعض الإدارات دعوتهم لحضور مباريات فرقهم أو مشاركتهم في الاحتفالات والتكريمات، ما زال محل نقاش مستمر.
«عكاظ» طرحت سؤالاً على عدد من الرياضيين حول هذه الظاهرة، في سياق الحديث عن أهمية الاستفادة من خبراتهم الطويلة، سواء في تطوير الألعاب، أو اختيار المدربين واللاعبين، أو المساهمة في اتخاذ القرارات الفنية والإدارية التي ترتقي بمستوى الأندية. وتبرز في هذا الإطار الحاجة لوضع آليات واضحة تتيح للقدامى الدخول إلى مقرات أنديتهم بسهولة، ومنحهم بطاقات رسمية، والمشاركة في الاجتماعات والفعاليات، بما يعزز الترابط بين الأجيال ويتيح الاستفادة من خبراتهم في مسيرة تطوير الرياضة السعودية. وكانت صيغة السؤال: هل تتجاهل إدارات الأندية تقديم الدعوات والتكريم والاستفادة من خبرات اللاعبين القدامى؟ فيما جاءت الردود متنوعة ومعبرة عن أهمية تمكين هذه الفئة وإعادة دورها الحيوي للأندية.
النعمي: أطالب بصرف بطاقات لدخول أنديتهم
قال نائب رئيس نادي أبها سابقاً أحمد النعمي: لا أعتقد أن هناك أي نادٍ يتجاهل لاعبيه أو يتنكر لهم، ولكن الأندية الرياضية اليوم عكس الأمس حيث المقرات النموذجية لها تنظيم معين للدخول والخروج، وقد يحضر بعض اللاعبين القدامى، دون أن يتعرف عليهم حراس الأندية، ويتم منعهم من الدخول لأسباب إدارية، ومن هنا أطالب بصرف بطاقات رسمية خاصة من قبل إدارات الأندية، يتم من خلالها السماح لتمكين اللاعبين القدامى من الدخول بسهولة مع توفير أماكن مخصصة لهم في مدرجات الألعاب، مع العمل على دعوتهم خلال إقامة حفلات داخل منشآت الأندية، وتوجيه تذاكر لهم لحضور مباريات الألعاب المختلفة، تكريماً وتحفيزاً وتشجيعاً للاعبي النادي.
وأضاف: إشراك اللاعبين القدامى لأجل تطوير واختيار المدربين واللاعبين، تطور وتقدم رائع نتيجة خبراتهم المتراكمة، وعشقهم لأنديتهم التي قضوا فيها سنوات طويلة في ممارسة ألعابها المختلفة.
آل حمود: القدامى كالشمعة المضيئة داخل الأندية
قال لاعب ونائب رئيس نادي جُرَش سابقاً سعد آل حمود: اللاعبون القدامى في جميع الألعاب، لهم خبراتهم وتجاربهم الكبيرة، وبالتالي لهم تأثير كبير على تطور جميع الألعاب في الأنديه سواء من خلال إلهام الأجيال الجديدة كقدوات أو من خلال مساهماتهم الفنية والتكتيكية والمادية، ولذا يُفترض على جميع إدارات الأندية استقطابهم، وأخذ آرائهم، وتكريمهم، فهم كالشمعة المضيئة داخل أروقة الأندية.
القحطاني: التجاهل نتيجة سببين
أكد لاعب منتخب عسير ونادي الشعلة سابقاً مشفلت القحطاني، أن تجاهل إدارات أندية دعوة اللاعبين القدامى والاستفادة من خبراتهم نتيجة لسببين، يكمن الأول في الاندماج وخصوصاً قليلي الخبرة في إدارات أندية، أما السبب الثاني نظير قلة الاحترافية من إدارات أندية في استقطاب ودمج القدامى مع الحاليين، للاستفادة من تراكم التجارب والخبرات السابقة في الاقتراحات البناءة مع أفكار تطوير بعض التوصيات، لمواكبة التطور الرياضي الكبير الذي تشهده الرياضة السعودية.
محرز: اللاعبون القدامى جزء لا يتجزأ من الأندية
أوضح المدير الفني للمركز الإقليمي في عسير التابع للاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم أحمد محرز، أن اللاعبين القدامى جزء لا يتجزأ من الأندية أو الكيانات الرياضية، إذ قضوا عشرات السنين من أعمارهم في خدمة أنديتهم، والتضحيات وتحقيق الإنجازات والبطولات التي صنعت تاريخاً مشرفاً لهذه الأندية.
وأضاف: اللاعبون القدامى يمتلكون تاريخاً يجب أن يحترم من جميع الإدارات التي تشرف على الأندية،ولكن لو نظرنا لها بمنظار مختلف فالكثير من إدارات الأندية والمسؤولين عنها لم يخوضوا واقع كرة القدم أو أي لعبة أخرى كتجربة، وليست لديهم خلفيات أو واقع عن معنى كل التضحيات التي ضحى بها اللاعب من عمره، ومع الأسف معظم الإدارات الجديدة تتسلم زمام الأمور، ثم تفاجأ أن رؤساء أندية يحرصون كثيراً على جلب أحبتهم وأصحابهم ويتم منحهم صلاحيات ومهمات لم يكونوا يحلمون بها، ومع كل تقديري لإدارات أندية تجد النسبة الأكبر ممن يعملون بها ليس لهم علاقة وطيدة بكرة القدم أو الرياضة عموماً، وحديثي بالطبع ليس عن الوظائف الإدارية للأندية من خلال الحوكمة أو التسويق أو الاستثمار أو الإعلام وغيرها من الوظائف الإدارية، بل يقتصر على أصحاب القرار من خلال مجالس إدارات تتجاهل كل من خدم النادي وفي مختلف الألعاب في زمن مضى.
تشكيل مجالس رياضية تتبنى القدامى
وأضاف محرز: أتمنى من إدارات الأندية، العمل على تشكيل مجالس رياضية تتبنى اللاعبين القدامى، والاستفادة من خبراتهم وصقل مواهبهم الإدارية والفنية فهم أصحاب خبرات تمتد لعشرات السنين، والاستفادة منهم بواقع خبراتهم المتراكمة، والانتماء القوي لأنديتهم وكذلك تكريمهم بإرسال الدعوات لحضور المباريات والمناسبات المختلفة المتعلقة بناديهم، فهو يظل ابن النادي المحب والعاشق والمخلص ولا يهتم بإدارة جديدة أو ذهاب أخرى فهدفه الأول يكمن فقط في ناديه الذي ضحى بأجمل سنين عمره داخل أروقته، فيما أصبحت أغلب إدارات الأندية، تركز أكثر على الصفقات والرعاة أكثر من الاهتمام برموز أنديتهم وهذا حق مشروع لهم، ولكن اعتقد أن تقديم دعوات لحضور مباريات أو مناسبات أو تكريمات مبسطة، لن يكلف إدارات الأندية شيئاً، بل سيزيد من الترابط بين الأجيال المختلفة التي مرت على هذه الأندية.
Despite the significant role that former players have played in building Saudi clubs and establishing their successes throughout history, the ongoing dissatisfaction regarding the neglect by some administrations in inviting them to attend their teams' matches or participate in celebrations and honors has remained a topic of continuous discussion.
"Okaz" posed a question to several athletes regarding this phenomenon, in the context of discussing the importance of benefiting from their extensive experiences, whether in developing sports, selecting coaches and players, or contributing to making technical and administrative decisions that elevate the level of clubs. In this regard, there is a clear need to establish mechanisms that allow former players to easily access their club premises, grant them official cards, and involve them in meetings and events, thereby enhancing the connection between generations and allowing for the utilization of their experiences in the development of Saudi sports. The question was phrased as follows: Do club administrations neglect to extend invitations, honor, and benefit from the experiences of former players? The responses varied and expressed the importance of empowering this group and restoring its vital role in the clubs.
Al-Nami: I call for issuing cards for them to enter their clubs
Former Vice President of Abha Club, Ahmed Al-Nami, stated: I do not believe that there is any club that ignores its players or turns its back on them, but sports clubs today are different from the past, where their premises have a specific organization for entry and exit. Some former players may attend without being recognized by the club guards, and they may be prevented from entering for administrative reasons. Therefore, I call for the issuance of official cards from the club administrations, which would allow former players to enter easily, along with providing designated seating for them in the stands during games, and inviting them to events held within the club facilities, as well as directing tickets to them to attend various games, in honor and encouragement of the club's players.
He added: Involving former players in the development and selection of coaches and players is a wonderful evolution and advancement due to their accumulated experiences and their love for their clubs, where they spent many years practicing various sports.
Al-Hamoud: The former players are like a shining candle within the clubs
Saeed Al-Hamoud, a former player and Vice President of Jarash Club, stated: Former players in all sports have their vast experiences and significant contributions, and thus they have a great impact on the development of all sports in the clubs, whether through inspiring new generations as role models or through their technical, tactical, and financial contributions. Therefore, all club administrations should attract them, seek their opinions, and honor them, as they are like a shining candle within the corridors of the clubs.
Al-Qahtani: The neglect is due to two reasons
Mushaflet Al-Qahtani, a former player for the Asir national team and Al-Shu'la Club, confirmed that the neglect by club administrations in inviting former players and benefiting from their experiences is due to two reasons. The first lies in the integration, especially among those with little experience in club administrations. The second reason is due to the lack of professionalism from club administrations in attracting and integrating former players with current ones, to benefit from the accumulated experiences and past knowledge in constructive suggestions and ideas for developing some recommendations, to keep pace with the significant sports development that Saudi sports is witnessing.
Mahrez: Former players are an integral part of the clubs
Ahmed Mahrez, the technical director of the regional center in Asir affiliated with the Saudi Football Federation, clarified that former players are an integral part of clubs or sports entities, as they have spent decades of their lives serving their clubs, making sacrifices, and achieving accomplishments and championships that have created a proud history for these clubs.
He added: Former players have a history that should be respected by all administrations overseeing the clubs. However, if we look at it from a different perspective, many club administrations and their officials have not experienced the reality of football or any other sport as an experience, and they do not have backgrounds or realities about the meaning of all the sacrifices that players have made from their lives. Unfortunately, most new administrations take over, only to be surprised that club presidents are very keen on bringing their loved ones and friends, granting them powers and tasks they never dreamed of. With all due respect to club administrations, the majority of those working within them have no close relationship with football or sports in general. My comments, of course, do not pertain to the administrative jobs of clubs through governance, marketing, investment, or media, but rather focus on decision-makers through boards of directors that ignore everyone who served the club in various sports in the past.
Forming sports councils that adopt former players
Mahrez added: I hope that club administrations will work on forming sports councils that adopt former players, benefiting from their experiences and honing their administrative and technical talents, as they possess experiences that span decades. They should be utilized based on their accumulated knowledge and strong loyalty to their clubs, as well as honoring them by sending invitations to attend matches and various events related to their club. They remain the beloved, devoted children of the club and do not care about a new administration or the departure of another; their primary goal lies solely in their club, to which they have sacrificed the best years of their lives. Meanwhile, most club administrations focus more on transfers and sponsors rather than on the symbols of their clubs, which is their legitimate right. However, I believe that extending invitations to attend matches or events or simple honors will not cost club administrations anything, but will rather enhance the connection between the different generations that have passed through these clubs.