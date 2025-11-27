على الرغم من الدور الكبير الذي لعبه اللاعبون القدامى في بناء الأندية السعودية وإرساء نجاحاتها على مر التاريخ، إلا أن ما يتكرر منذ سنوات من استياء حول تجاهل بعض الإدارات دعوتهم لحضور مباريات فرقهم أو مشاركتهم في الاحتفالات والتكريمات، ما زال محل نقاش مستمر.


«عكاظ» طرحت سؤالاً على عدد من الرياضيين حول هذه الظاهرة، في سياق الحديث عن أهمية الاستفادة من خبراتهم الطويلة، سواء في تطوير الألعاب، أو اختيار المدربين واللاعبين، أو المساهمة في اتخاذ القرارات الفنية والإدارية التي ترتقي بمستوى الأندية. وتبرز في هذا الإطار الحاجة لوضع آليات واضحة تتيح للقدامى الدخول إلى مقرات أنديتهم بسهولة، ومنحهم بطاقات رسمية، والمشاركة في الاجتماعات والفعاليات، بما يعزز الترابط بين الأجيال ويتيح الاستفادة من خبراتهم في مسيرة تطوير الرياضة السعودية. وكانت صيغة السؤال: هل تتجاهل إدارات الأندية تقديم الدعوات والتكريم والاستفادة من خبرات اللاعبين القدامى؟ فيما جاءت الردود متنوعة ومعبرة عن أهمية تمكين هذه الفئة وإعادة دورها الحيوي للأندية.


النعمي: أطالب بصرف بطاقات لدخول أنديتهم


قال نائب رئيس نادي أبها سابقاً أحمد النعمي: لا أعتقد أن هناك أي نادٍ يتجاهل لاعبيه أو يتنكر لهم، ولكن الأندية الرياضية اليوم عكس الأمس حيث المقرات النموذجية لها تنظيم معين للدخول والخروج، وقد يحضر بعض اللاعبين القدامى، دون أن يتعرف عليهم حراس الأندية، ويتم منعهم من الدخول لأسباب إدارية، ومن هنا أطالب بصرف بطاقات رسمية خاصة من قبل إدارات الأندية، يتم من خلالها السماح لتمكين اللاعبين القدامى من الدخول بسهولة مع توفير أماكن مخصصة لهم في مدرجات الألعاب، مع العمل على دعوتهم خلال إقامة حفلات داخل منشآت الأندية، وتوجيه تذاكر لهم لحضور مباريات الألعاب المختلفة، تكريماً وتحفيزاً وتشجيعاً للاعبي النادي.


وأضاف: إشراك اللاعبين القدامى لأجل تطوير واختيار المدربين واللاعبين، تطور وتقدم رائع نتيجة خبراتهم المتراكمة، وعشقهم لأنديتهم التي قضوا فيها سنوات طويلة في ممارسة ألعابها المختلفة.


آل حمود: القدامى كالشمعة المضيئة داخل الأندية


قال لاعب ونائب رئيس نادي جُرَش سابقاً سعد آل حمود: اللاعبون القدامى في جميع الألعاب، لهم خبراتهم وتجاربهم الكبيرة، وبالتالي لهم تأثير كبير على تطور جميع الألعاب في الأنديه سواء من خلال إلهام الأجيال الجديدة كقدوات أو من خلال مساهماتهم الفنية والتكتيكية والمادية، ولذا يُفترض على جميع إدارات الأندية استقطابهم، وأخذ آرائهم، وتكريمهم، فهم كالشمعة المضيئة داخل أروقة الأندية.


القحطاني: التجاهل نتيجة سببين


أكد لاعب منتخب عسير ونادي الشعلة سابقاً مشفلت القحطاني، أن تجاهل إدارات أندية دعوة اللاعبين القدامى والاستفادة من خبراتهم نتيجة لسببين، يكمن الأول في الاندماج وخصوصاً قليلي الخبرة في إدارات أندية، أما السبب الثاني نظير قلة الاحترافية من إدارات أندية في استقطاب ودمج القدامى مع الحاليين، للاستفادة من تراكم التجارب والخبرات السابقة في الاقتراحات البناءة مع أفكار تطوير بعض التوصيات، لمواكبة التطور الرياضي الكبير الذي تشهده الرياضة السعودية.


محرز: اللاعبون القدامى جزء لا يتجزأ من الأندية


أوضح المدير الفني للمركز الإقليمي في عسير التابع للاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم أحمد محرز، أن اللاعبين القدامى جزء لا يتجزأ من الأندية أو الكيانات الرياضية، إذ قضوا عشرات السنين من أعمارهم في خدمة أنديتهم، والتضحيات وتحقيق الإنجازات والبطولات التي صنعت تاريخاً مشرفاً لهذه الأندية.


وأضاف: اللاعبون القدامى يمتلكون تاريخاً يجب أن يحترم من جميع الإدارات التي تشرف على الأندية،ولكن لو نظرنا لها بمنظار مختلف فالكثير من إدارات الأندية والمسؤولين عنها لم يخوضوا واقع كرة القدم أو أي لعبة أخرى كتجربة، وليست لديهم خلفيات أو واقع عن معنى كل التضحيات التي ضحى بها اللاعب من عمره، ومع الأسف معظم الإدارات الجديدة تتسلم زمام الأمور، ثم تفاجأ أن رؤساء أندية يحرصون كثيراً على جلب أحبتهم وأصحابهم ويتم منحهم صلاحيات ومهمات لم يكونوا يحلمون بها، ومع كل تقديري لإدارات أندية تجد النسبة الأكبر ممن يعملون بها ليس لهم علاقة وطيدة بكرة القدم أو الرياضة عموماً، وحديثي بالطبع ليس عن الوظائف الإدارية للأندية من خلال الحوكمة أو التسويق أو الاستثمار أو الإعلام وغيرها من الوظائف الإدارية، بل يقتصر على أصحاب القرار من خلال مجالس إدارات تتجاهل كل من خدم النادي وفي مختلف الألعاب في زمن مضى.


تشكيل مجالس رياضية تتبنى القدامى


وأضاف محرز: أتمنى من إدارات الأندية، العمل على تشكيل مجالس رياضية تتبنى اللاعبين القدامى، والاستفادة من خبراتهم وصقل مواهبهم الإدارية والفنية فهم أصحاب خبرات تمتد لعشرات السنين، والاستفادة منهم بواقع خبراتهم المتراكمة، والانتماء القوي لأنديتهم وكذلك تكريمهم بإرسال الدعوات لحضور المباريات والمناسبات المختلفة المتعلقة بناديهم، فهو يظل ابن النادي المحب والعاشق والمخلص ولا يهتم بإدارة جديدة أو ذهاب أخرى فهدفه الأول يكمن فقط في ناديه الذي ضحى بأجمل سنين عمره داخل أروقته، فيما أصبحت أغلب إدارات الأندية، تركز أكثر على الصفقات والرعاة أكثر من الاهتمام برموز أنديتهم وهذا حق مشروع لهم، ولكن اعتقد أن تقديم دعوات لحضور مباريات أو مناسبات أو تكريمات مبسطة، لن يكلف إدارات الأندية شيئاً، بل سيزيد من الترابط بين الأجيال المختلفة التي مرت على هذه الأندية.