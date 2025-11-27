Despite the significant role that former players have played in building Saudi clubs and establishing their successes throughout history, the ongoing dissatisfaction regarding the neglect by some administrations in inviting them to attend their teams' matches or participate in celebrations and honors has remained a topic of continuous discussion.



"Okaz" posed a question to several athletes regarding this phenomenon, in the context of discussing the importance of benefiting from their extensive experiences, whether in developing sports, selecting coaches and players, or contributing to making technical and administrative decisions that elevate the level of clubs. In this regard, there is a clear need to establish mechanisms that allow former players to easily access their club premises, grant them official cards, and involve them in meetings and events, thereby enhancing the connection between generations and allowing for the utilization of their experiences in the development of Saudi sports. The question was phrased as follows: Do club administrations neglect to extend invitations, honor, and benefit from the experiences of former players? The responses varied and expressed the importance of empowering this group and restoring its vital role in the clubs.



Al-Nami: I call for issuing cards for them to enter their clubs



Former Vice President of Abha Club, Ahmed Al-Nami, stated: I do not believe that there is any club that ignores its players or turns its back on them, but sports clubs today are different from the past, where their premises have a specific organization for entry and exit. Some former players may attend without being recognized by the club guards, and they may be prevented from entering for administrative reasons. Therefore, I call for the issuance of official cards from the club administrations, which would allow former players to enter easily, along with providing designated seating for them in the stands during games, and inviting them to events held within the club facilities, as well as directing tickets to them to attend various games, in honor and encouragement of the club's players.



He added: Involving former players in the development and selection of coaches and players is a wonderful evolution and advancement due to their accumulated experiences and their love for their clubs, where they spent many years practicing various sports.



Al-Hamoud: The former players are like a shining candle within the clubs



Saeed Al-Hamoud, a former player and Vice President of Jarash Club, stated: Former players in all sports have their vast experiences and significant contributions, and thus they have a great impact on the development of all sports in the clubs, whether through inspiring new generations as role models or through their technical, tactical, and financial contributions. Therefore, all club administrations should attract them, seek their opinions, and honor them, as they are like a shining candle within the corridors of the clubs.



Al-Qahtani: The neglect is due to two reasons



Mushaflet Al-Qahtani, a former player for the Asir national team and Al-Shu'la Club, confirmed that the neglect by club administrations in inviting former players and benefiting from their experiences is due to two reasons. The first lies in the integration, especially among those with little experience in club administrations. The second reason is due to the lack of professionalism from club administrations in attracting and integrating former players with current ones, to benefit from the accumulated experiences and past knowledge in constructive suggestions and ideas for developing some recommendations, to keep pace with the significant sports development that Saudi sports is witnessing.



Mahrez: Former players are an integral part of the clubs



Ahmed Mahrez, the technical director of the regional center in Asir affiliated with the Saudi Football Federation, clarified that former players are an integral part of clubs or sports entities, as they have spent decades of their lives serving their clubs, making sacrifices, and achieving accomplishments and championships that have created a proud history for these clubs.



He added: Former players have a history that should be respected by all administrations overseeing the clubs. However, if we look at it from a different perspective, many club administrations and their officials have not experienced the reality of football or any other sport as an experience, and they do not have backgrounds or realities about the meaning of all the sacrifices that players have made from their lives. Unfortunately, most new administrations take over, only to be surprised that club presidents are very keen on bringing their loved ones and friends, granting them powers and tasks they never dreamed of. With all due respect to club administrations, the majority of those working within them have no close relationship with football or sports in general. My comments, of course, do not pertain to the administrative jobs of clubs through governance, marketing, investment, or media, but rather focus on decision-makers through boards of directors that ignore everyone who served the club in various sports in the past.



Forming sports councils that adopt former players



Mahrez added: I hope that club administrations will work on forming sports councils that adopt former players, benefiting from their experiences and honing their administrative and technical talents, as they possess experiences that span decades. They should be utilized based on their accumulated knowledge and strong loyalty to their clubs, as well as honoring them by sending invitations to attend matches and various events related to their club. They remain the beloved, devoted children of the club and do not care about a new administration or the departure of another; their primary goal lies solely in their club, to which they have sacrificed the best years of their lives. Meanwhile, most club administrations focus more on transfers and sponsors rather than on the symbols of their clubs, which is their legitimate right. However, I believe that extending invitations to attend matches or events or simple honors will not cost club administrations anything, but will rather enhance the connection between the different generations that have passed through these clubs.