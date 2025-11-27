أكد الاستشاري النفسي المهتم بالشأن الرياضي الدكتور محمد حسين، لـ«عكاظ»، أن أنظار الجماهير تتجه بشكل لافت نحو مواجهة الهدافين كريم بنزيما وعبدالرزاق حمدالله في اللقاء المرتقب ضمن دور الـ8 من بطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، إذ إن الصراع بينهما قد يشكل أحد أبرز ملامح المباراة، نظرا لقيمتهما الفنية وخبرتهما الكبيرة في المناسبات الحاسمة، مبينا أن الجماهير تنظر إلى بنزيما وحمدالله بوصفهما قطبي الهجوم في فريقيهما، وكل منهما يمتلك شعبية واسعة وأساليب مختلفة في صناعة الفارق، فبنزيما يمثل النضج التكتيكي والقدرة على ربط الخطوط وصناعة اللعب إلى جانب خبرته الأوروبية الطويلة، في حين يعتمد حمدالله على الحاسة التهديفية العالية والتحرك داخل الصندوق واستغلال أنصاف الفرص.


وعن الجوانب النفسية لبنزيما وحمدالله، أوضح الدكتور حسين أن الاستقرار الذهني يشكل قاعدة أساسية لنجاح اللاعبين في المباريات الكبيرة، وهذا العامل قد يكون فارقا بين بنزيما وحمدالله في المواجهة، فبنزيما يتميز بهدوء كبير داخل أرض الملعب، وهي سمة اكتسبها من سنوات طويلة قضاها في خوض اللقاءات المصيرية أمام جماهير ضخمة وفي بطولات عالمية، كما أن شخصيته الهادئة تساعده على اتخاذ القرار المناسب في اللحظة المناسبة دون أن يتأثر بالضغوط، أما حمدالله فعلى الرغم من تمتعه بثقة عالية بالنفس وحماس كبير، إلا أن طبيعته الهجومية تجعله أكثر اندفاعا في بعض الأحيان، خصوصا في المباريات التي تحمل طابعا تنافسيا كبيرا، لكنه في المقابل يمتلك خبرة محلية واسعة تجعله قادرا على التحكم بانفعالاته عندما يكون في حالته المثالية، ومما سبق يمكن القول إن بنزيما أكثر استقرارا وهدوءا من الناحية النفسية، بينما يتميز حمدالله بالشغف والرغبة في التسجيل، وهو ما ينعكس على أسلوبه داخل منطقة الجزاء، وهذا التباين في الشخصية قد يظهر بوضوح في المباراة التي تجمعهما في دور الـ8، وقد يلعب دورا مهما في تحديد اللاعب الأكثر تأثيرا خلال اللقاء.


وعن سؤال من المتوقع أن يهز شباك الآخر؟ قال الدكتور حسين: اللاعبان مرشحان لهز شباك الخصم، والتوقع الأصعب هو تحديد من يسجل أولا، لأن كلاهما يمتلك العقلية التهديفية ذاتها، فحمدالله لديه قدرة استثنائية على استثمار الكرات العرضية والثابتة، وغالبا ما يظهر في المباريات الكبرى، وبنزيما لا يقل خطورة عنه، خصوصا عندما يحصل على المساحة المناسبة داخل منطقة الجزاء.


وحول من يمتلك الخبرة الأكبر، يواصل الدكتور حسين: المقارنة قد تبدو محسومة لصالح بنزيما، فهو يملك تاريخا طويلا في الملاعب الأوروبية مع ريال مدريد، وخاض نهائيات كبرى وسجل حضورا قويا في دوري أبطال أوروبا، ما يجعله أكثر خبرة على المستوى الدولي، بينما يمتلك حمدالله خبرة كبيرة على مستوى الدوريات العربية، واعتاد على الضغوط الجماهيرية في المنافسات المحلية والإقليمية.


وعن من يتفوق في التهديف، ختم الدكتور حسين تصريحه قائلا: الأرقام خلال السنوات الأخيرة تظهر تفوقا واضحا لحمدالله في الجانب التهديفي داخل المنطقة، فهو هداف بالفطرة، وأرقامه في الدوريات العربية وكأس الملك تثبت أنه لاعب يعرف طريق المرمى جيدا، بينما يعتمد بنزيما على دور مركب يجمع بين صناعة اللعب والتسجيل، لذلك يمكن القول إن حمدالله يتفوق تهديفيا من حيث المعدل التهديفي، لكن بنزيما يتفوق في القيمة الفنية الشاملة داخل الملعب، والخلاصة هنا أن المواجهة بين النجمين ستكون محط اهتمام محبي كرة القدم، وأن أداءهما قد يصنع الفارق لفريقيهما في هذا الدور الحاسم من البطولة.