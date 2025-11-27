The sports psychologist Dr. Mohamed Hussein confirmed to "Okaz" that the eyes of the fans are notably directed towards the matchup between the goal scorers Karim Benzema and Abderrazak Hamdallah in the anticipated match in the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup. The rivalry between them could be one of the most prominent features of the game, given their technical value and extensive experience in decisive moments. He pointed out that fans view Benzema and Hamdallah as the attacking poles of their teams, with each possessing wide popularity and different methods of making a difference. Benzema represents tactical maturity and the ability to connect lines and create plays, alongside his long European experience, while Hamdallah relies on his high scoring instinct, movement inside the box, and exploiting half-chances.



Regarding the psychological aspects of Benzema and Hamdallah, Dr. Hussein explained that mental stability forms a fundamental basis for players' success in big matches, and this factor could be a differentiator between Benzema and Hamdallah in the encounter. Benzema is characterized by great calmness on the field, a trait he has acquired from many years spent in crucial matches in front of massive crowds and in global tournaments. His calm personality helps him make the right decision at the right moment without being affected by pressure. On the other hand, although Hamdallah possesses high self-confidence and great enthusiasm, his attacking nature sometimes makes him more impulsive, especially in highly competitive matches. However, he has extensive local experience that enables him to control his emotions when he is in his ideal state. From the above, it can be said that Benzema is more stable and calm psychologically, while Hamdallah is distinguished by his passion and desire to score, which reflects on his style inside the penalty area. This contrast in personality may clearly appear in the match between them in the quarter-finals and could play an important role in determining the more influential player during the encounter.



When asked who is expected to score against the other, Dr. Hussein said: Both players are candidates to find the net, and the more difficult prediction is determining who will score first, as both possess the same scoring mentality. Hamdallah has an exceptional ability to capitalize on crosses and set pieces and often shines in major matches, while Benzema is no less dangerous, especially when he gets the right space inside the penalty area.



Regarding who has more experience, Dr. Hussein continued: The comparison may seem settled in favor of Benzema, as he has a long history in European football with Real Madrid, having participated in major finals and made a strong presence in the UEFA Champions League, which makes him more experienced on the international level. Meanwhile, Hamdallah has significant experience in Arab leagues and is accustomed to the pressures of fans in local and regional competitions.



Concerning who excels in scoring, Dr. Hussein concluded his statement by saying: The numbers in recent years show a clear superiority for Hamdallah in the scoring aspect within the area. He is a natural goal scorer, and his statistics in Arab leagues and the King’s Cup prove that he knows the way to the goal well, while Benzema relies on a complex role that combines playmaking and scoring. Therefore, it can be said that Hamdallah excels in scoring in terms of scoring rate, but Benzema excels in overall technical value on the field. The bottom line here is that the matchup between the two stars will be of great interest to football fans, and their performances could make a difference for their teams in this crucial stage of the tournament.