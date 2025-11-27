أكد الاستشاري النفسي المهتم بالشأن الرياضي الدكتور محمد حسين، لـ«عكاظ»، أن أنظار الجماهير تتجه بشكل لافت نحو مواجهة الهدافين كريم بنزيما وعبدالرزاق حمدالله في اللقاء المرتقب ضمن دور الـ8 من بطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، إذ إن الصراع بينهما قد يشكل أحد أبرز ملامح المباراة، نظرا لقيمتهما الفنية وخبرتهما الكبيرة في المناسبات الحاسمة، مبينا أن الجماهير تنظر إلى بنزيما وحمدالله بوصفهما قطبي الهجوم في فريقيهما، وكل منهما يمتلك شعبية واسعة وأساليب مختلفة في صناعة الفارق، فبنزيما يمثل النضج التكتيكي والقدرة على ربط الخطوط وصناعة اللعب إلى جانب خبرته الأوروبية الطويلة، في حين يعتمد حمدالله على الحاسة التهديفية العالية والتحرك داخل الصندوق واستغلال أنصاف الفرص.
وعن الجوانب النفسية لبنزيما وحمدالله، أوضح الدكتور حسين أن الاستقرار الذهني يشكل قاعدة أساسية لنجاح اللاعبين في المباريات الكبيرة، وهذا العامل قد يكون فارقا بين بنزيما وحمدالله في المواجهة، فبنزيما يتميز بهدوء كبير داخل أرض الملعب، وهي سمة اكتسبها من سنوات طويلة قضاها في خوض اللقاءات المصيرية أمام جماهير ضخمة وفي بطولات عالمية، كما أن شخصيته الهادئة تساعده على اتخاذ القرار المناسب في اللحظة المناسبة دون أن يتأثر بالضغوط، أما حمدالله فعلى الرغم من تمتعه بثقة عالية بالنفس وحماس كبير، إلا أن طبيعته الهجومية تجعله أكثر اندفاعا في بعض الأحيان، خصوصا في المباريات التي تحمل طابعا تنافسيا كبيرا، لكنه في المقابل يمتلك خبرة محلية واسعة تجعله قادرا على التحكم بانفعالاته عندما يكون في حالته المثالية، ومما سبق يمكن القول إن بنزيما أكثر استقرارا وهدوءا من الناحية النفسية، بينما يتميز حمدالله بالشغف والرغبة في التسجيل، وهو ما ينعكس على أسلوبه داخل منطقة الجزاء، وهذا التباين في الشخصية قد يظهر بوضوح في المباراة التي تجمعهما في دور الـ8، وقد يلعب دورا مهما في تحديد اللاعب الأكثر تأثيرا خلال اللقاء.
وعن سؤال من المتوقع أن يهز شباك الآخر؟ قال الدكتور حسين: اللاعبان مرشحان لهز شباك الخصم، والتوقع الأصعب هو تحديد من يسجل أولا، لأن كلاهما يمتلك العقلية التهديفية ذاتها، فحمدالله لديه قدرة استثنائية على استثمار الكرات العرضية والثابتة، وغالبا ما يظهر في المباريات الكبرى، وبنزيما لا يقل خطورة عنه، خصوصا عندما يحصل على المساحة المناسبة داخل منطقة الجزاء.
وحول من يمتلك الخبرة الأكبر، يواصل الدكتور حسين: المقارنة قد تبدو محسومة لصالح بنزيما، فهو يملك تاريخا طويلا في الملاعب الأوروبية مع ريال مدريد، وخاض نهائيات كبرى وسجل حضورا قويا في دوري أبطال أوروبا، ما يجعله أكثر خبرة على المستوى الدولي، بينما يمتلك حمدالله خبرة كبيرة على مستوى الدوريات العربية، واعتاد على الضغوط الجماهيرية في المنافسات المحلية والإقليمية.
وعن من يتفوق في التهديف، ختم الدكتور حسين تصريحه قائلا: الأرقام خلال السنوات الأخيرة تظهر تفوقا واضحا لحمدالله في الجانب التهديفي داخل المنطقة، فهو هداف بالفطرة، وأرقامه في الدوريات العربية وكأس الملك تثبت أنه لاعب يعرف طريق المرمى جيدا، بينما يعتمد بنزيما على دور مركب يجمع بين صناعة اللعب والتسجيل، لذلك يمكن القول إن حمدالله يتفوق تهديفيا من حيث المعدل التهديفي، لكن بنزيما يتفوق في القيمة الفنية الشاملة داخل الملعب، والخلاصة هنا أن المواجهة بين النجمين ستكون محط اهتمام محبي كرة القدم، وأن أداءهما قد يصنع الفارق لفريقيهما في هذا الدور الحاسم من البطولة.
The sports psychologist Dr. Mohamed Hussein confirmed to "Okaz" that the eyes of the fans are notably directed towards the matchup between the goal scorers Karim Benzema and Abderrazak Hamdallah in the anticipated match in the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup. The rivalry between them could be one of the most prominent features of the game, given their technical value and extensive experience in decisive moments. He pointed out that fans view Benzema and Hamdallah as the attacking poles of their teams, with each possessing wide popularity and different methods of making a difference. Benzema represents tactical maturity and the ability to connect lines and create plays, alongside his long European experience, while Hamdallah relies on his high scoring instinct, movement inside the box, and exploiting half-chances.
Regarding the psychological aspects of Benzema and Hamdallah, Dr. Hussein explained that mental stability forms a fundamental basis for players' success in big matches, and this factor could be a differentiator between Benzema and Hamdallah in the encounter. Benzema is characterized by great calmness on the field, a trait he has acquired from many years spent in crucial matches in front of massive crowds and in global tournaments. His calm personality helps him make the right decision at the right moment without being affected by pressure. On the other hand, although Hamdallah possesses high self-confidence and great enthusiasm, his attacking nature sometimes makes him more impulsive, especially in highly competitive matches. However, he has extensive local experience that enables him to control his emotions when he is in his ideal state. From the above, it can be said that Benzema is more stable and calm psychologically, while Hamdallah is distinguished by his passion and desire to score, which reflects on his style inside the penalty area. This contrast in personality may clearly appear in the match between them in the quarter-finals and could play an important role in determining the more influential player during the encounter.
When asked who is expected to score against the other, Dr. Hussein said: Both players are candidates to find the net, and the more difficult prediction is determining who will score first, as both possess the same scoring mentality. Hamdallah has an exceptional ability to capitalize on crosses and set pieces and often shines in major matches, while Benzema is no less dangerous, especially when he gets the right space inside the penalty area.
Regarding who has more experience, Dr. Hussein continued: The comparison may seem settled in favor of Benzema, as he has a long history in European football with Real Madrid, having participated in major finals and made a strong presence in the UEFA Champions League, which makes him more experienced on the international level. Meanwhile, Hamdallah has significant experience in Arab leagues and is accustomed to the pressures of fans in local and regional competitions.
Concerning who excels in scoring, Dr. Hussein concluded his statement by saying: The numbers in recent years show a clear superiority for Hamdallah in the scoring aspect within the area. He is a natural goal scorer, and his statistics in Arab leagues and the King’s Cup prove that he knows the way to the goal well, while Benzema relies on a complex role that combines playmaking and scoring. Therefore, it can be said that Hamdallah excels in scoring in terms of scoring rate, but Benzema excels in overall technical value on the field. The bottom line here is that the matchup between the two stars will be of great interest to football fans, and their performances could make a difference for their teams in this crucial stage of the tournament.