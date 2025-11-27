تستعد الأوساط والجماهير الرياضية يومي (28 و29) نوفمبر 2025 لمتابعة واحدة من أكثر مراحل كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين إثارة، وذلك خلال منافسات دور الـ 8، إذ تأتي هذه الجولة وسط ترقب كبير لمعرفة الفرق التي ستخطف بطاقة العبور إلى الدور نصف النهائي، فيما يرجّح كثيرون أن تحسم بعض المواجهات عبر ركلات الترجيح، في ظل التقارب الكبير في الجاهزية الفنية واللياقية بين الفرق المتنافسة (الهلال والاتحاد والأهلي والشباب والفتح والقادسية والخلود والخليج).


وحول سؤال: من سيكون أكثر توتراً عند ضربات الترجيح، اللاعب أم حامي العرين؟


ورداً على السؤال يقول الطبيب النفسي الدكتور محمد إعجاز براشا لـ«عكاظ»، إن ضربات الترجيح تعتبر المرحلة الأكثر توترًا في كرة القدم، ليس لأنها تحسم المباريات فقط، بل لأنها تضع اللاعبين وحراس المرمى في مواجهة مباشرة مع الضغط النفسي أمام الجماهير، مبيناً أن اللاعب يتعرض لضغط نفسي أكبر من الحارس في ضربات الترجيح، فالحارس لديه هامش خطأ أوسع في نظر الجماهير، بينما اللاعب يتوقع منه التسجيل دائمًا، ما يجعل مستوى التوتر لديه أعلى بكثير.


وأشار إلى أن الجماهير تنظر إلى ضربات الترجيح في المباريات الحاسمة على أنها لحظة لا يحتمل فيها الخطأ، حيث تختلط فيها مشاعر القلق والأمل والانفعال، ما يزيد من العبء النفسي على اللاعب الذي يستعد للتنفيذ.


وعن الأسباب التي تجعل معظم اللاعبين يهدرون ضربات الترجيح أضاف «براشا»: «السبب الأكبر يعود لغياب التركيز اللحظي، والضغط الجماهيري، إضافة إلى الإفراط في التفكير في النتيجة بدل التركيز على الآلية الصحيحة للتسديد، كما أن بعض اللاعبين يتأثرون بعوامل مثل تغيير طريقة التسديد في اللحظة الأخيرة، أو محاولة خداع الحارس بطريقة غير مدروسة، والكارثة الكبرى هي تجاهل الخطوات النفسية الصحيحة قبل تنفيذ الركلة، إذ يحتاج اللاعب إلى ضبط التنفس، وتثبيت زاوية النظر، وتحديد قرار التسديد قبل التوجه للكرة، إضافة إلى الالتزام بالإيقاع النفسي وعدم السماح للحارس بإرباكه».


وشدد «براشا» على أهمية دور المدرب في اختيار اللاعبين المناسبين لتنفيذ ضربات الترجيح، إذ إن الاختيار يجب أن يكون معتمدًا على الاستقرار النفسي وليس المهارة فقط، لأن بعض اللاعبين المهاريين يفشلون تحت الضغط، بينما ينجح لاعبون أقل شهرة بفضل ثباتهم النفسي.


ويوجّه «براشا» بعض النصائح المهمة للاعبين عند وصول المباراة إلى ضربات الترجيح وهي: الثقة بالنفس، تحديد زاوية التسديد مسبقًا، تجنب تغيير القرار في اللحظة الأخيرة، التركيز على التنفس العميق، والتحرك بثبات دون استعجال، أما لحراس المرمى فأهم النصائح الموجهة لهم هي: قراءة لغة جسد اللاعب، البقاء هادئًا، استخدام حركات مشتتة بشكل قانوني، عدم القفز المبكر، والحفاظ على التركيز حتى اللحظة الأخيرة، مؤكداً أن


ضربات الترجيح ليست مسألة حظ كما يعتقد البعض، بل هي اختبار للثبات الانفعالي، ومن ينجح نفسيًا ينجح فنياً.