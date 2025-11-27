Sports circles and fans are preparing on the days of (November 28 and 29) 2025 to follow one of the most exciting stages of the King Abdulaziz Cup, during the quarter-finals, as this round comes amidst great anticipation to know which teams will snatch the ticket to the semi-finals. Many believe that some matches will be decided by penalty shootouts, given the close readiness in technical and physical fitness among the competing teams (Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Shabab, Al-Fateh, Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Khulood, and Al-Khaleej).



Regarding the question: Who will be more tense during the penalty shootouts, the player or the goalkeeper?



In response to the question, psychologist Dr. Muhammad Ijaz Barasha tells “Okaz” that penalty shootouts are considered the most tense phase in football, not only because they decide matches but also because they put players and goalkeepers in direct confrontation with psychological pressure in front of the fans. He points out that the player experiences greater psychological pressure than the goalkeeper during penalty shootouts, as the goalkeeper has a wider margin of error in the eyes of the fans, while the player is always expected to score, which raises their level of tension significantly.



He noted that fans view penalty shootouts in decisive matches as a moment where mistakes are intolerable, where feelings of anxiety, hope, and excitement intertwine, increasing the psychological burden on the player preparing to execute.



Regarding the reasons that lead most players to miss penalty shootouts, Barasha added: “The biggest reason is the lack of momentary focus, the pressure from the crowd, in addition to overthinking the result instead of focusing on the correct mechanics of shooting. Some players are also affected by factors such as changing the shooting technique at the last moment or trying to deceive the goalkeeper in an uncalculated way. The greatest disaster is ignoring the correct psychological steps before executing the kick, as the player needs to control their breathing, stabilize their line of sight, and determine the shooting decision before approaching the ball, in addition to adhering to the psychological rhythm and not allowing the goalkeeper to confuse them.”



Barasha emphasized the importance of the coach's role in selecting the right players to execute penalty shootouts, as the selection should be based on psychological stability rather than just skill, because some skilled players fail under pressure, while less famous players succeed due to their psychological steadiness.



Barasha offers some important advice to players when the match reaches penalty shootouts, which includes: self-confidence, determining the shooting angle in advance, avoiding changing the decision at the last moment, focusing on deep breathing, and moving steadily without rushing. For goalkeepers, the most important advice directed to them is: reading the player's body language, staying calm, using distracting movements legally, not jumping early, and maintaining focus until the last moment, emphasizing that



penalty shootouts are not a matter of luck as some believe, but rather a test of emotional stability, and those who succeed psychologically will succeed technically.