The International Football Federation "FIFA" announced the sale of nearly two million tickets following the completion of the first and second phases of ticket sales for the World Cup, which will take place in the summer of next year 2026 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



A statement issued by FIFA's media center indicated that the third phase of ticket sales through a random selection lottery system will begin on December 11 and end on January 13, 2026.



The statement added that the World Cup draw will take place on December 5, after which the match schedule will be announced. This means that the third phase will be the first step allowing fans to reserve tickets for individual matches after knowing how the teams will be distributed in the group stage matches. In the first and second sales phases, residents of the three host countries, the United States, Canada, and Mexico, accounted for the largest share of ticket sales.



The statement noted that following these three countries are the fans from England, Germany, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Argentina, and France, with tickets distributed to fans from 212 countries and regions.