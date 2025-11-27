أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» بيع نحو مليوني تذكرة بانتهاء المرحلتين الأولى والثانية من بيع تذاكر بطولة كأس العالم، التي ستقام صيف العام المقبل 2026 بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.


وأشار بيان صادر عن المركز الإعلامي لـ«لفيفا»، إلى أن المرحلة الثالثة من بيع التذاكر بنظام قرعة الاختيار العشوائي، ستبدأ في 11 ديسمبر، وتنتهي يوم 13 يناير 2026.


وأضاف البيان أن قرعة كأس العالم ستقام 5 ديسمبر، وسيعلن بعدها عن جدول المباريات، وهو ما يعني أن المرحلة الثالثة ستكون أول خطوة تسمح للجماهير بحجز تذاكر المباراة الواحدة بعد معرفة كيفية توزيع المنتخبات على مباريات مرحلة المجموعات، وفي مرحلتي المبيعات الأولى والثانية، استحوذ سكان البلدان المستضيفة الثلاثة، الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك على النصيب الأكبر من مبيعات التذاكر.


وأشار البيان إلى أنه يتبع هذه الدول الثلاث كل من جماهير إنجلترا وألمانيا والبرازيل وكولومبيا وإسبانيا والأرجنتين وفرنسا، بحيث توزعت التذاكر على مشجعين من 212 دولة وإقليماً.