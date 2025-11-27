أوضح لاعب المنتخب السعودي ونادي القادسية مصعب الجوير، أن مشاركة «الأخضر» في مونديال قطر 2022، محفورة في ذاكرة كل مواطن سعودي، بعد الفوز على حامل اللقب المنتخب الأرجنتيني والمباراة الكبيرة التي قدمها لاعبو المنتخب في ذلك المونديال، جاء ذلك في تصريح خاص أجراه مع موقع الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» قبل انطلاق البطولة العربية في قطر. وقال: «رغم أنني لم أكن ضمن قائمة المنتخب حينها، إلا أن تلك المشاركة تبقى محفورة في وجدان كل سعودي في كل زيارة لقطر نستلهم ذلك الشعور بالفخر، ونتعامل معه كدافع لنا لتقديم ما يليق باسم المملكة»، مشيراً إلى أنه يتطلع لقيادة المنتخب نحو تحقيق إنجاز جديد في كأس العرب 2025، وقال الجوير إن الحماس داخل صفوف المنتخب بلغ مستويات عالية، مضيفاً: «بطولة كأس العرب لها طابع خاص، وسندخلها بهدف المنافسة على لقبها دون شك، وبروح تسعى للإعداد المبكر لكأس العالم، ونطمح لتقديم صورة تعكس قوة المنتخب السعودي وتُرضي جماهيرنا». مشيداً بالأجواء المنتظرة في البطولة خصوصاً من الجماهير السعودية التي لا تتردد في تقديم حضور قوي في مثل هذه البطولات، ما يجعل نسخة 2025 البطولة قوية على كل المستويات، وأضاف نجم القادسية أن قوة المنافسة في كأس العرب واضحة لجميع المنتخبات: «كل المجموعات قوية، ونعلم أن المواجهات ليست سهلة، لكننا نملك الرغبة الكبيرة والإمكانات التي تصنع الفارق»، كما تحدث عن العمل مع المدرب «رينارد» خلال المرحلة الثانية من قيادته للأخضر، قائلاً: «رينارد جاء بروح عالية واهتمام كبير بالتفاصيل، ونجح في بناء علاقة قوية مع الجيل الحالي واستفدت كثيراً من طريقة تعامله وتوجيهاته، وهو ما ساعدني على التطور»،واختتم الجوير حديثه بثقة في مستقبل المنتخب: «الأخضر يضم مجموعة شابة قادرة على صناعة الإضافة، وهذا يمنحنا مستقبلاً مشرقاً. أطمح للاستمرار في التطور وإثبات نفسي لاعباً مؤثراً، والمساهمة في تحقيق إنجازات جديدة للكرة السعودية».