أوضح لاعب المنتخب السعودي ونادي القادسية مصعب الجوير، أن مشاركة «الأخضر» في مونديال قطر 2022، محفورة في ذاكرة كل مواطن سعودي، بعد الفوز على حامل اللقب المنتخب الأرجنتيني والمباراة الكبيرة التي قدمها لاعبو المنتخب في ذلك المونديال، جاء ذلك في تصريح خاص أجراه مع موقع الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» قبل انطلاق البطولة العربية في قطر. وقال: «رغم أنني لم أكن ضمن قائمة المنتخب حينها، إلا أن تلك المشاركة تبقى محفورة في وجدان كل سعودي في كل زيارة لقطر نستلهم ذلك الشعور بالفخر، ونتعامل معه كدافع لنا لتقديم ما يليق باسم المملكة»، مشيراً إلى أنه يتطلع لقيادة المنتخب نحو تحقيق إنجاز جديد في كأس العرب 2025، وقال الجوير إن الحماس داخل صفوف المنتخب بلغ مستويات عالية، مضيفاً: «بطولة كأس العرب لها طابع خاص، وسندخلها بهدف المنافسة على لقبها دون شك، وبروح تسعى للإعداد المبكر لكأس العالم، ونطمح لتقديم صورة تعكس قوة المنتخب السعودي وتُرضي جماهيرنا». مشيداً بالأجواء المنتظرة في البطولة خصوصاً من الجماهير السعودية التي لا تتردد في تقديم حضور قوي في مثل هذه البطولات، ما يجعل نسخة 2025 البطولة قوية على كل المستويات، وأضاف نجم القادسية أن قوة المنافسة في كأس العرب واضحة لجميع المنتخبات: «كل المجموعات قوية، ونعلم أن المواجهات ليست سهلة، لكننا نملك الرغبة الكبيرة والإمكانات التي تصنع الفارق»، كما تحدث عن العمل مع المدرب «رينارد» خلال المرحلة الثانية من قيادته للأخضر، قائلاً: «رينارد جاء بروح عالية واهتمام كبير بالتفاصيل، ونجح في بناء علاقة قوية مع الجيل الحالي واستفدت كثيراً من طريقة تعامله وتوجيهاته، وهو ما ساعدني على التطور»،واختتم الجوير حديثه بثقة في مستقبل المنتخب: «الأخضر يضم مجموعة شابة قادرة على صناعة الإضافة، وهذا يمنحنا مستقبلاً مشرقاً. أطمح للاستمرار في التطور وإثبات نفسي لاعباً مؤثراً، والمساهمة في تحقيق إنجازات جديدة للكرة السعودية».
The Saudi national team player and Al-Qadisiyah club's Musab Al-Juwair clarified that the participation of "Al-Akhdar" in the Qatar 2022 World Cup is etched in the memory of every Saudi citizen, following the victory over the defending champion, the Argentine national team, and the great match that the players presented in that World Cup. This was stated in a special interview he conducted with the FIFA website before the start of the Arab Championship in Qatar. He said: "Although I was not on the national team roster at that time, that participation remains engraved in the hearts of every Saudi during every visit to Qatar, where we draw inspiration from that feeling of pride, and we treat it as a motivation for us to present what befits the name of the Kingdom." He indicated that he looks forward to leading the team towards achieving a new accomplishment in the 2025 Arab Cup. Al-Juwair stated that the enthusiasm within the team has reached high levels, adding: "The Arab Cup has a special character, and we will enter it with the aim of competing for the title without a doubt, with a spirit that seeks early preparation for the World Cup. We aspire to present an image that reflects the strength of the Saudi national team and satisfies our fans." He praised the anticipated atmosphere in the tournament, especially from the Saudi fans who do not hesitate to show strong support in such tournaments, which makes the 2025 edition a strong competition on all levels. The Al-Qadisiyah star added that the strength of competition in the Arab Cup is clear to all teams: "All groups are strong, and we know that the matches are not easy, but we have the strong desire and the capabilities that make a difference." He also spoke about working with coach "Renard" during the second phase of his leadership of Al-Akhdar, saying: "Renard came with high spirits and great attention to detail, and he succeeded in building a strong relationship with the current generation. I have benefited a lot from his way of dealing and his guidance, which has helped me develop." Al-Juwair concluded his remarks with confidence in the future of the national team: "Al-Akhdar includes a young group capable of making a difference, which gives us a bright future. I aspire to continue developing and proving myself as an influential player, contributing to achieving new accomplishments for Saudi football."