The Saudi national team player and Al-Qadisiyah club's Musab Al-Juwair clarified that the participation of "Al-Akhdar" in the Qatar 2022 World Cup is etched in the memory of every Saudi citizen, following the victory over the defending champion, the Argentine national team, and the great match that the players presented in that World Cup. This was stated in a special interview he conducted with the FIFA website before the start of the Arab Championship in Qatar. He said: "Although I was not on the national team roster at that time, that participation remains engraved in the hearts of every Saudi during every visit to Qatar, where we draw inspiration from that feeling of pride, and we treat it as a motivation for us to present what befits the name of the Kingdom." He indicated that he looks forward to leading the team towards achieving a new accomplishment in the 2025 Arab Cup. Al-Juwair stated that the enthusiasm within the team has reached high levels, adding: "The Arab Cup has a special character, and we will enter it with the aim of competing for the title without a doubt, with a spirit that seeks early preparation for the World Cup. We aspire to present an image that reflects the strength of the Saudi national team and satisfies our fans." He praised the anticipated atmosphere in the tournament, especially from the Saudi fans who do not hesitate to show strong support in such tournaments, which makes the 2025 edition a strong competition on all levels. The Al-Qadisiyah star added that the strength of competition in the Arab Cup is clear to all teams: "All groups are strong, and we know that the matches are not easy, but we have the strong desire and the capabilities that make a difference." He also spoke about working with coach "Renard" during the second phase of his leadership of Al-Akhdar, saying: "Renard came with high spirits and great attention to detail, and he succeeded in building a strong relationship with the current generation. I have benefited a lot from his way of dealing and his guidance, which has helped me develop." Al-Juwair concluded his remarks with confidence in the future of the national team: "Al-Akhdar includes a young group capable of making a difference, which gives us a bright future. I aspire to continue developing and proving myself as an influential player, contributing to achieving new accomplishments for Saudi football."