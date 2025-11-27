أعلن نادي الزوراء العراقي غياب مدرب الفريق عماد النحاس عن مواجهة غوا الهندي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، في دوري أبطال آسيا 2.
وقال النادي في بيان: «يغيب مدرب الفريق المصري عماد النحاس عن مباراة اليوم أمام غوا الهندي إثر ظرف طارئ استدعى سفره بشكل عاجل إلى مصر».
حادثة خطيرة وجراحة عاجلة
وأضاف البيان: «جاء سفر المدرب بعد تعرض نجله لحادثة سير تطلبت تدخلاً جراحياً سريعاً، ودخوله العناية المركزة، ما استوجب وجوده إلى جانبه لإتمام الإجراءات الطبية».
وتابع: «رغم تمسّك النحاس بالبقاء مع الفريق وتأجيل سفره إلى ما بعد المواجهة، أصرت إدارة النادي على مغادرته فوراً تقديراً للظرف الإنساني الذي يمر به».
وتمنّت إدارة النادي وجميع أفراد الفريق السلامة العاجلة لنجل المدرب وتمام شفائه.
ويشارك الزوراء في المجموعة الرابعة في دوري أبطال آسيا 2 إلى جانب النصر واستقلول دوشنبه وغوا الهندي.
The Iraqi Al-Zawraa Club announced the absence of the team's coach, Emad Al-Nahhas, from the match against Goa, India, today (Wednesday), in the AFC Champions League 2.
The club stated in a statement: "The Egyptian coach Emad Al-Nahhas will miss today's match against Goa, India, due to an emergency situation that required his urgent travel to Egypt."
Serious Incident and Urgent Surgery
The statement added: "The coach's travel came after his son was involved in a car accident that required immediate surgical intervention and his admission to intensive care, which necessitated his presence by his side to complete the medical procedures."
It continued: "Despite Al-Nahhas's insistence on staying with the team and postponing his travel until after the match, the club's management insisted on his immediate departure in consideration of the humanitarian situation he is going through."
The club's management and all team members wished for the coach's son to recover quickly and for his health to be restored.
Al-Zawraa is participating in Group D of the AFC Champions League 2 alongside Al-Nassr, Istiklol Dushanbe, and Goa, India.