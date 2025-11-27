The Iraqi Al-Zawraa Club announced the absence of the team's coach, Emad Al-Nahhas, from the match against Goa, India, today (Wednesday), in the AFC Champions League 2.

The club stated in a statement: "The Egyptian coach Emad Al-Nahhas will miss today's match against Goa, India, due to an emergency situation that required his urgent travel to Egypt."

Serious Incident and Urgent Surgery

The statement added: "The coach's travel came after his son was involved in a car accident that required immediate surgical intervention and his admission to intensive care, which necessitated his presence by his side to complete the medical procedures."

It continued: "Despite Al-Nahhas's insistence on staying with the team and postponing his travel until after the match, the club's management insisted on his immediate departure in consideration of the humanitarian situation he is going through."

The club's management and all team members wished for the coach's son to recover quickly and for his health to be restored.

Al-Zawraa is participating in Group D of the AFC Champions League 2 alongside Al-Nassr, Istiklol Dushanbe, and Goa, India.