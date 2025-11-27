أعلن نادي الزوراء العراقي غياب مدرب الفريق عماد النحاس عن مواجهة غوا الهندي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، في دوري أبطال آسيا 2.

وقال النادي في بيان: «يغيب مدرب الفريق المصري عماد النحاس عن مباراة اليوم أمام غوا الهندي إثر ظرف طارئ استدعى سفره بشكل عاجل إلى مصر».

حادثة خطيرة وجراحة عاجلة

وأضاف البيان: «جاء سفر المدرب بعد تعرض نجله لحادثة سير تطلبت تدخلاً جراحياً سريعاً، ودخوله العناية المركزة، ما استوجب وجوده إلى جانبه لإتمام الإجراءات الطبية».

وتابع: «رغم تمسّك النحاس بالبقاء مع الفريق وتأجيل سفره إلى ما بعد المواجهة، أصرت إدارة النادي على مغادرته فوراً تقديراً للظرف الإنساني الذي يمر به».

وتمنّت إدارة النادي وجميع أفراد الفريق السلامة العاجلة لنجل المدرب وتمام شفائه.

ويشارك الزوراء في المجموعة الرابعة في دوري أبطال آسيا 2 إلى جانب النصر واستقلول دوشنبه وغوا الهندي.