اكتملت مجموعة المنتخب السعودي الأول لكرة القدم في بطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025، التي تستضيفها الدوحة خلال الفترة من 1 إلى 18 ديسمبر القادم، بعد أن تأهل منتخبا عمان وجزر القمر للنهائيات بفوزهما بركلات الترجيح على الصومال واليمن توالياً.


على استاد عبدالله بن خليفة بنادي الدحيل، وبعد مباراة تنافسية للغاية، استطاع المنتخب العُماني أن يتجاوز نظيره الصومالي بركلات الترجيح (4/ 1) بعد انتهاء الشوطين الأصليين بالتعادل السلبي، ليحجز بطاقته إلى النهائيات الإقليمية.


قدّمت عُمان عرضًا قويًا على مستوى السيطرة والاستحواذ، ونجحت في فرض إيقاعها معظم فترات المباراة، لكن الفريق افتقد للعمق الهجومي وتشكيل خطورة حقيقية على المرمى، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع، ظهرت الصومال بأخطر لقطاتها في المباراة، واقتربت من قلب المشهد بخطف هدف قاتل كاد يغيّر مسار التأهل، لكن الأمور سارت بسلام نحو ركلات الترجيح التي انتصر بها المنتخب العُماني بتسجيل ركلاته الأربع، فيما أهدرت الصومال ركلتين، وكان المنتخب العماني قد حقق نتائج مرضية في نسخة كأس العرب 2021، وخرج من الدور ربع النهائي.


وعلى استاد حمد الكبير بالنادي العربي، قلب منتخب جزر القمر تأخره أمام منتخب اليمن بنتيجة 1/ 4 إلى تعادل مثير ليلجأ المنتخبان لركلات الترجيح التي شهدت تألق الحارس أنزيماتي بتصديه لركلتين ترجيحيتين للمنتخب اليمني، فيما سجّل منتخب جزر القمر محاولاته الأربع بنجاح، ليتأهل منتخب جزر القمر للنهائيات.


وبذلك يكتمل عقد المجموعة الثانية بوجود المنتخب السعودي ونظيره المغربي إضافة لمنتخبي عمان وجزر القمر، وستكون مواعيد لقاءات منتخبنا الوطني السعودي على النحو التالي: يبدأ مشواره يوم الثلاثاء 2 ديسمبر بلقاء منتخب عمان على استاد المدينة التعليمية عند تمام الـ8:00 مساء، فيما يواجه يوم الجمعة 5 ديسمبر منتخب جزر القمر على استاد البيت عند تمام الـ9:30 مساء، ويختتم لقاءات المجموعة يوم الإثنين 8 ديسمبر بمواجهة منتخب المغرب على استاد لوسيل عند تمام الـ8:00 مساء.