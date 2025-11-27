اكتملت مجموعة المنتخب السعودي الأول لكرة القدم في بطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025، التي تستضيفها الدوحة خلال الفترة من 1 إلى 18 ديسمبر القادم، بعد أن تأهل منتخبا عمان وجزر القمر للنهائيات بفوزهما بركلات الترجيح على الصومال واليمن توالياً.
على استاد عبدالله بن خليفة بنادي الدحيل، وبعد مباراة تنافسية للغاية، استطاع المنتخب العُماني أن يتجاوز نظيره الصومالي بركلات الترجيح (4/ 1) بعد انتهاء الشوطين الأصليين بالتعادل السلبي، ليحجز بطاقته إلى النهائيات الإقليمية.
قدّمت عُمان عرضًا قويًا على مستوى السيطرة والاستحواذ، ونجحت في فرض إيقاعها معظم فترات المباراة، لكن الفريق افتقد للعمق الهجومي وتشكيل خطورة حقيقية على المرمى، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع، ظهرت الصومال بأخطر لقطاتها في المباراة، واقتربت من قلب المشهد بخطف هدف قاتل كاد يغيّر مسار التأهل، لكن الأمور سارت بسلام نحو ركلات الترجيح التي انتصر بها المنتخب العُماني بتسجيل ركلاته الأربع، فيما أهدرت الصومال ركلتين، وكان المنتخب العماني قد حقق نتائج مرضية في نسخة كأس العرب 2021، وخرج من الدور ربع النهائي.
وعلى استاد حمد الكبير بالنادي العربي، قلب منتخب جزر القمر تأخره أمام منتخب اليمن بنتيجة 1/ 4 إلى تعادل مثير ليلجأ المنتخبان لركلات الترجيح التي شهدت تألق الحارس أنزيماتي بتصديه لركلتين ترجيحيتين للمنتخب اليمني، فيما سجّل منتخب جزر القمر محاولاته الأربع بنجاح، ليتأهل منتخب جزر القمر للنهائيات.
وبذلك يكتمل عقد المجموعة الثانية بوجود المنتخب السعودي ونظيره المغربي إضافة لمنتخبي عمان وجزر القمر، وستكون مواعيد لقاءات منتخبنا الوطني السعودي على النحو التالي: يبدأ مشواره يوم الثلاثاء 2 ديسمبر بلقاء منتخب عمان على استاد المدينة التعليمية عند تمام الـ8:00 مساء، فيما يواجه يوم الجمعة 5 ديسمبر منتخب جزر القمر على استاد البيت عند تمام الـ9:30 مساء، ويختتم لقاءات المجموعة يوم الإثنين 8 ديسمبر بمواجهة منتخب المغرب على استاد لوسيل عند تمام الـ8:00 مساء.
The squad of the Saudi national football team has been completed for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, which will be hosted in Doha from December 1 to 18, after the national teams of Oman and Comoros qualified for the finals by winning in penalty shootouts against Somalia and Yemen, respectively.
At Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium of Al-Duhail Club, after a highly competitive match, the Omani team managed to overcome their Somali counterpart in a penalty shootout (4/1) after the two regular halves ended in a goalless draw, securing their ticket to the regional finals.
Oman presented a strong performance in terms of control and possession, successfully imposing their rhythm for most of the match, but the team lacked attacking depth and failed to create real danger on goal. In stoppage time, Somalia had its most dangerous moment in the match, coming close to turning the tide with a last-minute goal that could have changed the course of qualification, but things went smoothly towards the penalty shootout, where the Omani team triumphed by successfully converting all four of their penalties, while Somalia missed two. The Omani team had achieved satisfactory results in the 2021 Arab Cup, reaching the quarter-finals.
At Hamad Al-Kabeer Stadium of Al-Arabi Club, the Comoros team turned around their deficit against Yemen from a score of 1/4 to a thrilling draw, leading both teams to a penalty shootout where goalkeeper Anzimati shone by saving two penalty attempts from the Yemeni team, while the Comoros team successfully converted all four of their attempts, qualifying them for the finals.
Thus, the second group is completed with the presence of the Saudi team alongside the Moroccan team, in addition to the teams of Oman and Comoros. The schedule for our Saudi national team's matches is as follows: they will begin their journey on Tuesday, December 2, facing Oman at the Education City Stadium at 8:00 PM, while they will face Comoros on Friday, December 5, at Al-Bayt Stadium at 9:30 PM, and will conclude group matches on Monday, December 8, against Morocco at Lusail Stadium at 8:00 PM.