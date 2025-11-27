The squad of the Saudi national football team has been completed for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, which will be hosted in Doha from December 1 to 18, after the national teams of Oman and Comoros qualified for the finals by winning in penalty shootouts against Somalia and Yemen, respectively.



At Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium of Al-Duhail Club, after a highly competitive match, the Omani team managed to overcome their Somali counterpart in a penalty shootout (4/1) after the two regular halves ended in a goalless draw, securing their ticket to the regional finals.



Oman presented a strong performance in terms of control and possession, successfully imposing their rhythm for most of the match, but the team lacked attacking depth and failed to create real danger on goal. In stoppage time, Somalia had its most dangerous moment in the match, coming close to turning the tide with a last-minute goal that could have changed the course of qualification, but things went smoothly towards the penalty shootout, where the Omani team triumphed by successfully converting all four of their penalties, while Somalia missed two. The Omani team had achieved satisfactory results in the 2021 Arab Cup, reaching the quarter-finals.



At Hamad Al-Kabeer Stadium of Al-Arabi Club, the Comoros team turned around their deficit against Yemen from a score of 1/4 to a thrilling draw, leading both teams to a penalty shootout where goalkeeper Anzimati shone by saving two penalty attempts from the Yemeni team, while the Comoros team successfully converted all four of their attempts, qualifying them for the finals.



Thus, the second group is completed with the presence of the Saudi team alongside the Moroccan team, in addition to the teams of Oman and Comoros. The schedule for our Saudi national team's matches is as follows: they will begin their journey on Tuesday, December 2, facing Oman at the Education City Stadium at 8:00 PM, while they will face Comoros on Friday, December 5, at Al-Bayt Stadium at 9:30 PM, and will conclude group matches on Monday, December 8, against Morocco at Lusail Stadium at 8:00 PM.